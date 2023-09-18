Duane Holmes' goal inside the opening minute of the game helped Preston get the better of Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher is confident his side's first away win this season will come soon.

Argyle lost 2-1 at Championship leaders Preston on Saturday and have taken just one point on the road this season.

But they have impressed in a loss at Birmingham City and a draw at Watford.

"If we keep continuing to believe that we play this way, keep creating the opportunities that we do, then our first win away from home won't be far away," he told BBC Radio Devon.

"I feel as though we got into some really good areas and didn't make the right decisions.

"There were a couple of crosses that weren't the correct crosses that we should have played and a couple of decisions with through balls and chances that we would expect the quality that we've got on the pitch to take.

"So a bit frustrated, but I can't fault what we're doing."

The loss to Preston - managed by Schumacher's predecessor at Home Park and 'best mate' Ryan Lowe - left Argyle in 15th place in the Championship after three close losses in four league games.

But he says he will not change the way he orders his side to play as they continue to adapt to life in the second tier after promotion as League One champions last season.

"I want our team to be positive, I want our fans to come away from home and go 'you know what we haven't had the result today but I'm proud of the lads, they gave us absolutely everything'," added Schumacher.

"We were brave, we were brave to play and brave to get on the front foot and take it to Preston who are top of the league.

"We didn't come here and be fearful, we know they're a physical team but I felt we more than matched that.

"So it's just one of those days that they came out on top and we have to lick our wounds and go again."