Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 22 September

Cardiff Met v The New Saints; 19:45 BST: Cardiff Met boss Ryan Jenkins will be looking for a response from his side after their 4-0 loss at Connah's Quay which saw them drop down to sixth. Saints remain top and unbeaten after their 5-1 win at home against Haverfordwest County. Met beat Saints 2-1 in last season's corresponding fixture and held the champions to a 0-0 draw at Cyncoed during phase two.

Aberystwyth Town v Penybont; 20:00 BST: Aberystwyth remain bottom of the table and without a win after last Friday's 3-1 reverse at Colwyn Bay while Penybont returned to winning ways with a dramatic late victory at home to Caernarfon. Bont completed a league double over Aber last season, including a 3-0 win at Park Avenue in January.

Saturday, 23 September

Barry Town United v Bala Town; 14:30 BST: Barry's bid for a first league win of the season continues after a 2-0 defeat at Newtown last Saturday which left them in the bottom two. Bala have yet to lose in the league although Colin Caton's side have drawn 0-0 in their last two games. Bala beat Barry 1-0 at Maes Tegid on the opening weekend of the season courtesy of Iwan Roberts' late goal.

Colwyn Bay v Newtown; 14:30 BST: Steve Evans' Colwyn Bay secured their second successive league win and their first home victory of the campaign by beating Aberystwyth 3-1 last Friday. Newtown have won their last three league games, which saw Chris Hughes' side move up to seventh in the table. This will be the first competitive meeting between the two clubs in 31 years.

Haverfordwest County v Connah's Quay Nomads; 14:30 BST: Tony Pennock's side go into this game against Nomads having lost their last two league games while Connah's Quay have won four on the bounce in the league. County won 2-1 in last season's game between the sides at Bridge Meadow.

Caernarfon Town v Pontypridd United; 17:15 BST: Caernarfon suffered a late defeat at Penybont last Saturday, only their second league loss of the season. Andrew Stokes' Pontypridd have also been beaten twice in the league so far and will be looking to end a run of two games without a win. Caernarfon beat Pontypridd 2-0 in last season's corresponding fixture but when the sides met again at The Oval during phase two, Ponty were 2-1 winners.