Bute Energy Welsh Women's Cup 2023-24 results and fixtures
Last updated on .From the section Welsh
Qualifying Round
Aberaman 6-3 Wattsville
Aberystwyth University1-13 Carmarthen Town
Ammanford 2-2 Taffs Well (Ammanford won 4-3 on penalties)
Bangor 2-0 Airbus UK Broughton
Coed Duon 5-2 Cambrian and Clydach Vale BGC
Llanelli Town 19-0 Morriston Town
Llangefni Town 5-2 Denbigh Town
Penclawdd 2-0 Johnstown
Penybont 14-0 Coedffranc
Penydarren BGC 1-4 Newport City
Pwllheli 4-1 Kinmel Bay
Welshpool Town 0-11 NFA
Ties played on 17 September, 2023