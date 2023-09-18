Close menu

Bute Energy Welsh Women's Cup 2023-24 results and fixtures

Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Cardiff City celebrate winning the 2022-23 FAW Women's Cup
Cardiff City celebrate winning the 2022-23 FAW Women's Cup

Qualifying Round

Aberaman 6-3 Wattsville

Aberystwyth University1-13 Carmarthen Town

Ammanford 2-2 Taffs Well (Ammanford won 4-3 on penalties)

Bangor 2-0 Airbus UK Broughton

Coed Duon 5-2 Cambrian and Clydach Vale BGC

Llanelli Town 19-0 Morriston Town

Llangefni Town 5-2 Denbigh Town

Penclawdd 2-0 Johnstown

Penybont 14-0 Coedffranc

Penydarren BGC 1-4 Newport City

Pwllheli 4-1 Kinmel Bay

Welshpool Town 0-11 NFA

Ties played on 17 September, 2023

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC