Last updated on .From the section Reading

Reading supporters throw tennis balls onto the pitch

Reading boss Ruben Selles says he understands supporters' disappointment after tennis balls were thrown onto the pitch during their League One match against Bolton on Saturday.

The protest was organised by the pressure group 'Sell Before We Dai' have who have demanded owner Dai Yongge sell the club.

"I think they made their point," Selles told BBC Radio Berkshire.

"I understand their disappointment and I myself have the same disappointment."

The 40-year-old added: "I don't like it when things that happen off the pitch get taken out on the pitch."

The 224 tennis balls were mostly thrown from the Club 1871 end of the Select Car Leasing Stadium in the 16th minute of the game.

It caused a two minute delay whilst stewards cleared the pitch.

When the match resumed Bolton scored almost straight away and took a 1-0 lead.

"My task was to keep my team in the game," Selles added.

"Unfortunately we conceded straight after the protest.

"Our fans can express themselves however they want with respect and I think they did.

"We couldn't clear the balls ourselves because the referee might think we are going to throw them back into the stand and we would get a yellow card."

Mr Dai 'is no longer welcome'

More than 200 tennis balls were thrown on the pitch by Reading supporters during their League One match against Bolton

Caroline from the 'Sell Before We Dai' group believes they made their voices heard.

"We made sure we chanted that we wanted Dai Yongge to leave before chucking tennis balls on to the pitch," she said.

"We tried to disrupt the game as little as possible, it was absolutely a peaceful protest, and I think it was well needed.

"We chose tennis balls because they aren't going to harm anybody, they have visual impact and it was a quick and easy way to get our voices across."

Reading have been plagued with getting money into the club on time to pay players and staff and they have been punished in the past for breaching financial rules outlined by the EFL.

A BBC Sport investigation this summer revealed issues with getting money out of China and into the UK.

Reading's ownership has previously said Mr Dai remains fully committed to the club and that they are looking for investors to provide financial stability.

Caroline believes the Chinese businessman is running out of wiggle room. "We will not let our club die," she added.

"We will fight Dai with every last breath until that man has left, this is not just about Reading, we are campaigning for better football governance.

"If I met him I would tell him that he needs to leave the club, he is no longer welcome, the fans do not want him and we want him out - please go."

'It has been a challenging week'

Reading staff spent two minutes clearing the tennis balls that had been thrown on to the pitch

Reading, who have been docked four points this season by the English Football League for failing to deposit and pay wages on time, went on to win the match against Bolton 2-1.

They also received a six-point deduction at the end of last season - for profit and sustainability rule breaches - that contributed to their relegation from the Championship.

Despite the recent turmoil, Royals boss Selles believes his young side have been able to limit the off-field distractions.

"It has been a really challenging week," he said.

"I am so proud of the squad, the older players, the younger players, all the players and staff.

"The team showed character and showed that we can perform against any team.

"We had a really good opponent in front of us but we know we can compete against anyone.

"If we can keep up with the physicality and intensity in games, our speed and ability to sprint, it is very difficult for opponents to cope with us.

"Every player on this side know what we want and our target is to keep the tempo up.

"If an opponent wants to beat us they have to do a very good job."