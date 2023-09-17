Close menu

Aaron Ramsdale: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta plays down replacing England keeper with David Raya

Last updated on .From the section Arsenalcomments58

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has played down his decision to replace England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale with David Raya against Everton on Sunday.

Raya, who joined on loan from Brentford this summer, started his Premier League debut for Arsenal in their 1-0 win.

Ramsdale played in all 38 of the Gunners' league games last season.

"It's the same rationale that Fabio [Vieira] played here or Eddie [Nketiah] played instead of Gabriel Jesus," Arteta said.

"I haven't had a single question on why Gabriel Jesus hasn't started and he's won more trophies than anyone, including me, in that dressing room.

"I cannot have two players like this in one position and not play them. David has tremendous qualities like Aaron has, like Karl [Hein] has, but we have to use them you know."

Arsenal will make their first Champions League appearance since the 2016-17 season against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday before playing Tottenham in Sunday's north London derby.

Arteta suggested he will continue to rotate Ramsdale and Spain's Raya and added there had been previous occasions during his Arsenal tenure when he wanted to switch goalkeepers mid-match.

"I didn't have the courage to do it. But I'm able to take a winger, or a striker, or a central defender or to drop to a five and hold that result," Arteta said.

"We drew those games and I was so unhappy.

"Why? Why not? [change the keeper]. We have all the qualities in another goalkeeper to do something when something is happening and you want to change momentum. Do it. Now my feeling is to get everybody engaged in the team. They have to play, regardless of the competition. We have to do it."

'Too early to understand Arteta's decision'

Ex-Manchester City and QPR defender Nedum Onuoha said it is "too early" to understand Arteta's decision to swap in Raya for Ramsdale.

"I was surprised and I did feel a bit for Ramsdale," Onuoha told the Football Daily podcast.

"It is too early to understand the why because I need to see who he is going to pick midweek in the Champions League, who he is going to pick for the game against Spurs and whether this is going to be for a prolonged period or whether it's going to be a week-by-week basis which I don't think would benefit either of them."

Former Tottenham and Fulham full-back Stephen Kelly added: "As a defender I don't think you are worried about it if the player coming in is as equal or as good as the player going out. That's the difference.

"We've been in teams where there is a certain number one and a certain number two. When the number two came in, you wouldn't be worried about them but you would need to protect them a bit more.

"This is like for like. You are not changing anything when it comes to quality."

How to follow Arsenal on the BBC bannerArsenal banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

58 comments

  • Comment posted by david, today at 10:02

    Both these keepers expect to play first team football. So you've got to share the games between them. Raya isn't going to play for Spain if he's sat warming the bench!

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 09:58

    Could it be possible he's told raya he will be the cup/European goalkeeper but decided getting 90 minutes beforehand would be a wise decision to take. I imagine it will be a lot clearer by the end of the season whether Ramsdale will be moved on

  • Comment posted by Gazzas grin, today at 09:57

    It's an unarguable fact of football. The keeper and the defenders in front of him should be a unique unit that relies on familiarity. Keeper and 2 CB's form the base of the spine of the team. Injury or suspension should be the only 2 reasons to disrupt that Defying obvious tried and tested logic with left field waffle, is only going to end in tears.

    • Reply posted by david, today at 10:03

      david replied:
      You wonder why he bought another top class goalkeeper knowing he'd need to keep both of them happy...

  • Comment posted by gibboknowsbest, today at 09:55

    Arteta trying to be too clever here

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 09:52

    With the Champions League game on Wednesday and the game against Spurs at the weekend, it could be a simple case of resting one keeper and using the other, equally good keeper. I'm not a fan of having two number one keepers but Arsenal owners can afford it and if one gets injured - fair enough.

    • Reply posted by david, today at 10:04

      david replied:
      Goalkeepers really do not need resting in the way outfield players do.

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 09:49

    Substituting a keeper is clearly not the same as an outfield player. Outfield players can be changed to inject energy to the team, or to change tactics.
    Other than injury, you would only sub a keeper if you have lost faith in the incumbent. It would be humiliating for a keeper to be subbed for that reason.

  • Comment posted by Xsoulent, today at 09:49

    Wish I'd bloomin' known?

    Ramsdale was in my weekend FPL team... tut!!

  • Comment posted by judorick, today at 09:48

    Ramsdale will be sold for a decent profit in one of the next two windows. Recently valued at around £65m by those transfer market bods.
    This is the kind of business Arsenal needs to do. Brig in an upgrade and offload the unwanted player for profit

    Raya clearly superior and the back 5 clicked instantly

    Now Arsenal need to upgrade Striker, back-up RW, RB, centre mid (upgrade Elnenny & Jorginho)

  • Comment posted by manofelan, today at 09:48

    Arteta doing his best to unsettle the team with his tinkering and over thinking things.

    • Reply posted by Fruity, today at 09:56

      Fruity replied:
      They have points now than at same stage last season so what was your point again.

  • Comment posted by NebulousCompensation, today at 09:41

    Ramsdale is simply being shuffled out from the starting XI in as gentle a fashion as Arteta can manage. He thinks Raya is better, but Ramsdale (who is popular) hasn't done much wrong. So he's being careful. It's that simple.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 09:41

    Raya is better and much calmer than Ramsdale. Simple as that. Was always going to be first choice

  • Comment posted by moonsorrow999, today at 09:40

    Raya is just better than Ramsdale. The sooner he and everyone else gets over it, the better.

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 09:34

    Outfield players need rotation through the season due to fitness. This is much less of an issue for GKs. Doesn’t seem to hard to understand?

    • Reply posted by josh, today at 09:44

      josh replied:
      He doesn’t change a player at half time due to fitness concerns, he changes them for tactical reasons. The point he’s making is that he could also change a goalkeeper for tactical reasons, even if it’s not commonplace to do right now in football.

  • Comment posted by Matt, today at 09:33

    I think David Raya is better than Ramsdale. He looks more confident commanding his area.

    • Reply posted by Simba, today at 09:49

      Simba replied:
      His distribution as well is just leagues beyond Ramsdale’s.

      Both good keepers though and a great problem to have.

  • Comment posted by be77yadb, today at 09:31

    Nothing is as bizarre as his decision to buy Kai Havertz.

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 09:37

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      Or pay £100m+ for a fairly average midfielder from West Ham with a year left on his contract.

  • Comment posted by alasdair, today at 09:30

    raya is a better goalkeeper. how hard is that to understand?

    • Reply posted by Auntie Woke, today at 09:37

      Auntie Woke replied:
      Seems you're the one who doesn't understand the point. If Raya is the best keeper, then he should play nearly all of the game. Arteta is not admitting that and tries to adopt a nicely nicely approach by saying both keepers are required and will be rotated. That doesn't work with keepers.

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 09:29

    The problem he is going to have is when he makes an unnecessary change and then that keeper has a howler and its all on him. Much like buying Havertz instead of a striker because the ego in him wanted to succeed where other elite managers had failed. A bit like Pep tinkering with his team before the CL final not so long ago. It seems they need to feed the ego as well as win. Only explanation.

  • Comment posted by Laughing Gravy, today at 09:29

    Ramsdale always got an error or two in him. That’s why he doesn’t get the England gig….

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 09:38

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      Please name a single goalkeeper who didn't make an error.

      If you make an error outfield, it's probably 'OK'. Keeper's blunders are always remembered because they will 99% lead to conceding a goal.

  • Comment posted by TJ, today at 09:27

    I suspect this situation won't be sustained long-term. Probably in a year or two one of Raya or Ramsdale will be sold for a significant profit. However, it's an interesting experiment Arteta is conducting in the short-term: Raya is marginally better right now (esp. in distribution) but Ramsdale's ceiling is higher. The competition between then could really bring out the best in both.

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 09:32

      Cole replied:
      Or it could have the opposite effect - think it was Peter Schmiechel who said a goalie fighting for his place tries to make things happen which can lead to more mistakes. Time will tell, that's for sure.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport