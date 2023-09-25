Last updated on .From the section Championship

Darren Moore was taking charge of his 256th game in management following his time at West Bromwich Albion, Doncaster Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday

Michal Helik's 94th-minute equaliser earned new Huddersfield boss Darren Moore a draw at Coventry in his first game in charge.

Just when the home side looked set to claim only a second Championship win of the season from on-loan Brighton teenager Yasin Ayari's freakish 27th-minute opener, Helik levelled from close range.

Although Ayari's first goal for the club - on his first home start - owed a lot to luck, it owed even more to the explosive power of striker Ellis Simms, whose right-foot shot cannoned off the bar before hitting Ayari and flying into the net.

Huddersfield were a growing threat in the second half and had moments when they looked like they may equalise.

But they should have been finished off two minutes from time in a double let-off.

Goalkeeper Lee Nicholls somehow kept out a fierce close-range shot from Bobby Thomas, the ball rebounded to Haji Wright and the big American blazed over the bar from six yards - and Coventry were quickly made to pay.

Defender Helik came up from the back as the Terriers launched one last attack and was on hand to stab home after the hosts failed to clear second-half substitute Sorba Thomas' cross.

Ellis Simms congratulated Coventry goalscorer Yasin Ayari on his presence of mind for being in the right place at the right time

All change for both bosses

In Moore's first game in charge following Town's second parting of the ways with Neil Warnock, it had for most of the evening looked as if another former Huddersfield manager would end up triumphant, Sky Blues boss Mark Robins.

Having been forced into one change by the loss of injured wing-back Milan van Ewijk, Robins made three other alterations from last Tuesday's 3-2 defeat at Cardiff.

As well as bringing in Ayari, he swapped Wright for Simms up front, while Tatsuhiro Sakamoto came in for the injured Kasey Palmer and defender Bobby Thomas replaced Joel Latibeaudiere, who dropped to the bench.

Huddersfield's new boss also made four changes, including the return of skipper Jonathan Hogg. But chances were thin on the ground throughout.

Josh Koroma looked to have engineered a great chance when he arrived in space, only to be denied by a great block from Liam Kelly, but then Simms was denied similarly at the other end.

The breakthrough finally came with the one piece of top-flight quality on show on the night.

Former Everton striker Simms seemed to have run out of options on a rampaging run down the left, but he cut inland to try his luck from the edge of the box and delivered a right-foot thunderbolt which bounced back off the bar, hit the watchful Ayari and trickled over the line.

It was a fantastic effort worthy of a goal from Simms, who is still to score since his seven-figure summer move from Everton.

But, while it was obviously a touch of fortune for Ayari it was also reward for being in the right place at the right time, ready for any rebound.

Other than a Thomas free-kick, turned aside by home keeper Ben Wilson, it looked like Huddersfield's improved second-half efforts were going to go unrewarded.

But the visitors kept going and Helik's scrambled equaliser proved that, just because the name Warnock is not on the manager's door any more, it does not mean Huddersfield are not going to fight like Terriers.

Who's next?

Moore's first home game in charge of Huddersfield will be against second-placed Ipswich Town on Saturday, when Robins' Sky Blues go to QPR.

Huddersfield climb one place to 17th, a place ahead of Coventry, who remain one point behind.

The Sky Blues are still unbeaten at home this season, but have drawn three of their four games at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Coventry City boss Mark Robins told BBC CWR:

"It's so frustrating. We weren't calm when it mattered. It's about taking control of situations.

"There were so many things wrong with that late goal from our perspective. We were panicking trying to shift the ball when it shouldn't have been there because we hadn't done the right things.

"We could have won every game we've played in, but we're sitting here talking about eight points in eight games, when we could have had double that. It will turn around, but it's painful getting there.

"We bossed the first half. We weren't brilliant either but we were better than them. We're within touching distance of winning - but the game can kick you in the teeth if you make mistakes."

Huddersfield Town boss Darren Moore told BBC Radio Leeds:

"I'm very pleased to come out of the game with something.

"It was difficult to get into the game in the first half but I thought defensively we stood up to the test.

"We kept knocking at the door but then in the end I thought we needed to throw caution to the wind and change the system. I'm really pleased for the group.

"I think there is more to come from these players and that will come from more confidence and more time spent together.

"The players have had a change in management this week and a game to prepare with new coaches in 48 hours. They've taken on new information and applied it so it's credit to them."