Championship
CoventryCoventry City1HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town1

Coventry City 1-1 Huddersfield Town: Darren Moore's Terriers snatch late draw

By Ged ScottBBC Sport at the Coventry Building Society Arena

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments141

Darren Moore shakes hands with Huddersfield player Matty Pearson
Darren Moore was taking charge of his 256th game in management following his time at West Bromwich Albion, Doncaster Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday

Michal Helik's 94th-minute equaliser earned new Huddersfield boss Darren Moore a draw at Coventry in his first game in charge.

Just when the home side looked set to claim only a second Championship win of the season from on-loan Brighton teenager Yasin Ayari's freakish 27th-minute opener, Helik levelled from close range.

Although Ayari's first goal for the club - on his first home start - owed a lot to luck, it owed even more to the explosive power of striker Ellis Simms, whose right-foot shot cannoned off the bar before hitting Ayari and flying into the net.

Huddersfield were a growing threat in the second half and had moments when they looked like they may equalise.

But they should have been finished off two minutes from time in a double let-off.

Goalkeeper Lee Nicholls somehow kept out a fierce close-range shot from Bobby Thomas, the ball rebounded to Haji Wright and the big American blazed over the bar from six yards - and Coventry were quickly made to pay.

Defender Helik came up from the back as the Terriers launched one last attack and was on hand to stab home after the hosts failed to clear second-half substitute Sorba Thomas' cross.

Ellis Simms congratulates Yasin Ayari on his presence of mind for being in the right place at the right time
Ellis Simms congratulated Coventry goalscorer Yasin Ayari on his presence of mind for being in the right place at the right time

All change for both bosses

In Moore's first game in charge following Town's second parting of the ways with Neil Warnock, it had for most of the evening looked as if another former Huddersfield manager would end up triumphant, Sky Blues boss Mark Robins.

Having been forced into one change by the loss of injured wing-back Milan van Ewijk, Robins made three other alterations from last Tuesday's 3-2 defeat at Cardiff.

As well as bringing in Ayari, he swapped Wright for Simms up front, while Tatsuhiro Sakamoto came in for the injured Kasey Palmer and defender Bobby Thomas replaced Joel Latibeaudiere, who dropped to the bench.

Huddersfield's new boss also made four changes, including the return of skipper Jonathan Hogg. But chances were thin on the ground throughout.

Josh Koroma looked to have engineered a great chance when he arrived in space, only to be denied by a great block from Liam Kelly, but then Simms was denied similarly at the other end.

The breakthrough finally came with the one piece of top-flight quality on show on the night.

Former Everton striker Simms seemed to have run out of options on a rampaging run down the left, but he cut inland to try his luck from the edge of the box and delivered a right-foot thunderbolt which bounced back off the bar, hit the watchful Ayari and trickled over the line.

It was a fantastic effort worthy of a goal from Simms, who is still to score since his seven-figure summer move from Everton.

But, while it was obviously a touch of fortune for Ayari it was also reward for being in the right place at the right time, ready for any rebound.

Other than a Thomas free-kick, turned aside by home keeper Ben Wilson, it looked like Huddersfield's improved second-half efforts were going to go unrewarded.

But the visitors kept going and Helik's scrambled equaliser proved that, just because the name Warnock is not on the manager's door any more, it does not mean Huddersfield are not going to fight like Terriers.

Who's next?

Moore's first home game in charge of Huddersfield will be against second-placed Ipswich Town on Saturday, when Robins' Sky Blues go to QPR.

Huddersfield climb one place to 17th, a place ahead of Coventry, who remain one point behind.

The Sky Blues are still unbeaten at home this season, but have drawn three of their four games at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Coventry City boss Mark Robins told BBC CWR:

"It's so frustrating. We weren't calm when it mattered. It's about taking control of situations.

"There were so many things wrong with that late goal from our perspective. We were panicking trying to shift the ball when it shouldn't have been there because we hadn't done the right things.

"We could have won every game we've played in, but we're sitting here talking about eight points in eight games, when we could have had double that. It will turn around, but it's painful getting there.

"We bossed the first half. We weren't brilliant either but we were better than them. We're within touching distance of winning - but the game can kick you in the teeth if you make mistakes."

Huddersfield Town boss Darren Moore told BBC Radio Leeds:

"I'm very pleased to come out of the game with something.

"It was difficult to get into the game in the first half but I thought defensively we stood up to the test.

"We kept knocking at the door but then in the end I thought we needed to throw caution to the wind and change the system. I'm really pleased for the group.

"I think there is more to come from these players and that will come from more confidence and more time spent together.

"The players have had a change in management this week and a game to prepare with new coaches in 48 hours. They've taken on new information and applied it so it's credit to them."

Line-ups

Coventry

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Wilson
  • 4Thomas
  • 5McFadzean
  • 2BinksBooked at 82mins
  • 7SakamotoSubstituted forLatibeaudiereat 89'minutes
  • 28Eccles
  • 6Kelly
  • 3DasilvaBooked at 41minsSubstituted forBidwellat 89'minutes
  • 26AyariSubstituted forAllenat 70'minutes
  • 9SimmsSubstituted forWrightat 70'minutes
  • 24Godden

Substitutes

  • 8Allen
  • 11Wright
  • 15Kitching
  • 21Bidwell
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 40Collins
  • 43Rus
  • 46Stretton
  • 49Obikwu

Huddersfield

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Nicholls
  • 4Pearson
  • 5HelikBooked at 79mins
  • 33Nakayama
  • 30Jackson
  • 8RudoniBooked at 85mins
  • 6Hogg
  • 23WilesSubstituted forHudlinat 84'minutes
  • 15HeadleySubstituted forThomasat 64'minutes
  • 7Burgzorg
  • 10KoromaBooked at 66minsSubstituted forHarrattat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Edmonds-Green
  • 11Diarra
  • 12Maxwell
  • 14Thomas
  • 16Edwards
  • 22Harratt
  • 26Jones
  • 27Hudlin
  • 32Lees
Referee:
Oliver Langford
Attendance:
22,257

Match Stats

Home TeamCoventryAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home11
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home10
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Coventry City 1, Huddersfield Town 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Coventry City 1, Huddersfield Town 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Yuta Nakayama.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Coventry City 1, Huddersfield Town 1. Michal Helik (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kian Harratt (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Sorba Thomas.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Coventry City. Liam Kelly tries a through ball, but Haji Wright is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Coventry City. Haji Wright tries a through ball, but Joel Latibeaudiere is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Josh Eccles (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Coventry City. Bobby Thomas tries a through ball, but Haji Wright is caught offside.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Coventry City. Joel Latibeaudiere replaces Tatsuhiro Sakamoto.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Coventry City. Jake Bidwell replaces Jay Dasilva.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Haji Wright (Coventry City) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses the top right corner.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bobby Thomas (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Eccles.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Michal Helik.

  16. Booking

    Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield Town) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Kyle Hudlin replaces Ben Wiles.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Josh Eccles (Coventry City).

  20. Post update

    Ben Wiles (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

142 comments

  • Comment posted by fed up postman , today at 22:27

    well done mr moore after your terrible treatment at s6

  • Comment posted by AndyBoothsCreakyKnees, today at 22:19

    Excellent, excellent point.
    What a great finish from an awkward ball from Helik and, just before that, a wonderful save from Nicholls.
    The Moore Era is underway.

    UTT 🔵⚪🔵⚪🔵⚪🔵⚪🔵⚪

  • Comment posted by Yorkyterrier, today at 22:38

    We were robbed. £16 for car parking

    • Reply posted by Dougalsnout, today at 22:50

      Dougalsnout replied:
      Just park in the B and Q or the Cinema

  • Comment posted by asif, today at 22:09

    Cov sold there two best players and replaced them with very average players with little or no skill.. struggle to get in the top six

    • Reply posted by Mike O Sullivan, today at 22:12

      Mike O Sullivan replied:
      Sorry asif, top 6 of what - league one next year maybe the way we’re going!

  • Comment posted by goldfish4, today at 22:28

    Town were truly awfull in first half, I was tempted to switch the snooker on.
    Second half a totally different team. Thomas and other changes should have been made earlier and then we might have won the game.
    Still a point away from home and now 4 games unbeaten not too bad.
    Let us see how we do at home on saturday. Up The Town!!!

    • Reply posted by Xanthias, today at 22:57

      Xanthias replied:
      Up The Town!

      This is the way.

  • Comment posted by JonOkelly, today at 22:45

    Some propper numpties showing up here tonight.

    Can't defend a lead... How about keep attacking. Terriers did to us in the second half what we did to them in the first so deserved their point.

    Yes painful but you can see what work, stop trying what doesnt.

    Simms much better and MR did what I suggested last week starting Saka and Ayari which was better.

    Hang in there and we'll turn it roundPUSB

    • Reply posted by columbo is a cov fan, today at 22:50

      columbo is a cov fan replied:
      I like the positivity but I’m not so sure simms and wright could turn out to be duds then we are deep in the doo doo

  • Comment posted by columbo is a cov fan, today at 22:46

    Huddersfield kept at it and deserved a draw we were very poor again onto qpr for another draw

  • Comment posted by Stan Bowels, today at 23:09

    Darren Moore will always be, and is, a top man/manager. Boing boing

  • Comment posted by Liam nuge, today at 22:33

    Neither team deserved to win that, beyond frustrated that cov didn't push for a second goal harder. Huddersfield pushed up a bit and we couldn't figure it out but I'm sure we'll finish in and around mid table once everyone gets fit and the strikers get a couple of goals

  • Comment posted by Mike O Sullivan, today at 22:10

    Here we go again. No excuses this time. A goal up, totally dominant and we decide to defend yet again instead of what we do best. Someone needs to take responsibility because we’ll be the highest paid team in league 1 next year if we haven’t learned after a quarter of the season. And don’t be giving me the unfair to Robins bit - nobody appreciates what he’s done for us more than me. An awful night

    • Reply posted by AndyBoothsCreakyKnees, today at 22:20

      AndyBoothsCreakyKnees replied:
      TOTALLY dominant?!!
      Hmmm...

      UTT 🔵⚪🔵⚪🔵⚪🔵⚪🔵⚪

  • Comment posted by my tv, today at 22:26

    Town played for 20 minutes tonight. The first half was nothing. I think Wiles has touched the ball about ten times in 3 games. I will take an away point every day but the game was pretty dire skill and invention wise. We did keep going till the death so thats a positive.

  • Comment posted by coventry, today at 22:59

    7 million pound striker that misses from 6 yards. Got 2 left feet and can't head the ball . Absolute rubbish. Seems utterly clueless how to play football.

  • Comment posted by oliver , today at 22:19

    Some hit by Simms.

  • Comment posted by look back in amber, today at 22:18

    Thought the Coventry fans were very quiet for long spells considering that they were winning for most of the game

    • Reply posted by Bert Swiss, today at 23:20

      Bert Swiss replied:
      At least we turned up unlike your lot but you probably watched it on tv like the good plastic fan that you are

  • Comment posted by be nice people, today at 22:24

    Ooh to be a terrier UTT

  • Comment posted by User0199179100, today at 22:07

    Darren Moore just needs a bit more time - at least up to January.

  • Comment posted by tim douglas, today at 22:15

    I think Mark Robins is over thinking it. Simms and Ayari were excellent, keep them on the pitch. 1-0 up, we sit deep. The opposition get a corner, every player back. Send 2 up to the halfway line, clear the danger, 2 players keeping 3 defenders back

    • Reply posted by Oxoman, today at 22:18

      Oxoman replied:
      Sounds like hes under thinking it to me. We need David Busst back - he'll ensure no cracks appear.

      Oxo

  • Comment posted by EmilyMoor, today at 22:54

    Not Coventry fault but the ref was dreadful. Gave Town zilch prime example hand ball goal and Rudoni booked for diving when it's a clear penalty. In the end a fair result they were best first half Town better second.

  • Comment posted by daveen, today at 22:09

    oh dear are we heading down to league missing the exports badly
    fine stadium had fine team to match

    • Reply posted by daveen, today at 22:12

      daveen replied:
      down to league 1

  • Comment posted by Frankie, today at 22:50

    Let's be honest - this was a pretty forgettable mid-table Championship game - no idea why it was televised at all.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester8701145921
2Ipswich87011710721
3Preston8620136720
4Hull8431138515
5Sunderland8413158713
6Leeds8341137613
7Cardiff84131412213
8Norwich84131716113
9Bristol City833297212
10Birmingham833287112
11Millwall832378-111
12Plymouth83141613310
13West Brom82421211110
14Blackburn83141216-410
15Southampton83141219-710
16Watford8233111019
17Huddersfield8233913-49
18Coventry8152121118
19QPR8224712-58
20Stoke8215812-47
21Swansea81341012-26
22Middlesbrough8125715-85
23Rotherham8125817-95
24Sheff Wed8026514-92
View full Championship table

