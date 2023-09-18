Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

New Northern Ireland manager Tanya Oxtoby selected her first squad last week

New Northern Ireland manager Tanya Oxtoby's first two matches in charge will be live streamed by BBC Sport NI.

Oxtoby begins her reign with a double-header against the Republic of Ireland and Albania in the inaugural Women's Nations League.

Both matches will be live streamed on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

NI face the Republic on Saturday afternoon at Dublin's Aviva Stadium before playing Albania at Seaview in Belfast on Tuesday evening.

The match against the Republic kicks off at 13:00 BST while next Tuesday's encounter with the Albanians gets underway at 19:00 BST.

Australian Oxtoby, who was an assistant coach at Chelsea and previously managed Bristol City, was announced last month as Kenny Shiels' permanent replacement.

She named her first squad last week, with stalwart defender Julie Nelson left on a standby list after recovering from a long-term injury.

Laura Rafferty, Ellie Mason and Kirsty McGuinness have returned to the Northern Ireland panel.

The Republic, meanwhile, are currently under the temporary guidance of interim manager Eileen Gleeson after Vera Pauw's recent departure.

Gleeson has recalled Blackburn Rovers midfielder Tyler Toland, who is back in the international squad for the first time in four years after having fallen out with Pauw.