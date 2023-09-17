Last updated on .From the section European Football

Frank Schmidt (l) was taking charge of his 591st game as Heidenheim manager

Heidenheim won their first ever Bundesliga game on the day Frank Schmidt became the longest-serving manager in German history.

Schmidt took over his side on this day in 2007 when they were in the fifth tier, leading them to four promotions and now a first top-flight campaign.

Heidenheim beat Werder Bremen, with on-loan Eren Dinkci scoring twice against his parent club.

The hosts had let a 2-0 half-time lead slip to 2-2 but ended up winning 4-2.

Tim Kleindienst's penalty gave them an early lead, with Dinkci, on a season-long loan from Bremen, doubling the advantage.

But Marvin Duksch headed in the rebound after his penalty was saved and Mitchell Weiser brought the visitors level at 2-2.

Youngster Dinkci scored again for Heidenheim to restore their lead before Jan-Niklas Beste smashed in their fourth against his former club.

It was remarkable timing that the landmark win came on Schmidt's 16th anniversary, which means he broke the previous German record of Volker Finke, who managed Freiburg from 1 July 1991 to 30 June 2007.

Schmidt was born in the city and captained predecessor club Heidenheimer SB at the end of his career before retiring in 2007.

He was named assistant boss to Dieter Markle but replaced him on 17 September 2007.

The 49-year-old led them to promotions from the fifth to the top tier in 2008, 2009, 2014 and 2022.

This was his 591st game as manager.