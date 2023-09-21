Tottenham have a dismal record at Emirates Stadium, with only one win over neighbours Arsenal in 17 Premier League visits, but can they change that in Sunday's north London derby?

"I really cannot wait for this game," BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said. "I love the start that Tottenham have made under Ange Postecoglou, and the way he has got them playing expansive football.

"Knowing Ange from his time at Celtic, he is not going to take a backward step here and change his approach - he will go for it again."

Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is MMA star and Aston Villa fan Fabian Edwards.

Edwards is looking to join his elder brother and UFC welterweight title holder Leon as a world champion when he takes on undefeated champion Johnny Eblen for the Bellator middleweight title in Dublin on Saturday.

You can watch the fight live on BBC iPlayer from 21:00 BST to see how Edwards gets on... but how will he fare against Sutton?

Fabian Edwards (left) beat Gegard Mousasi by unanimous decision at Bellator 296 in Paris in May to set up his title shot against Johnny Eblen

Edwards is originally from Jamaica but grew up in Birmingham, and is still based there now. He lived close to Villa Park as a boy and one of the first sports he tried was football.

"Me and my brother played a bit, from about year seven or so in school," Edwards told BBC Sport. "I loved it, but to be honest I was a bit too rough - I was quite a tough defender, and I kept on fouling people.

"I think my teachers saw that and thought, ok, let's put him into something a bit more physical instead - so I switched to rugby and played that for the next four or five years.

"I still watch a lot of football, though. I've been a Brummie since I was about 10 and still am now - Villa are still my team and it is the same with my son. One of his friends is mad about them, and he loves the Villa too.

"I don't get to go to many games because MMA takes over, but the dream is to win the title this weekend and then bring Bellator to Birmingham to defend it. It would be amazing to fight at Villa Park.

"I've been to quite a few Villa games down the years and I just loved the passion of the crowd, and how the players feed off that.

"I'm proud to represent Birmingham on a world stage and it would be brilliant to bring a belt back home to the city and inspire people the same way myself."

Eblen (right) was at cage-side for the Mousasi fight and confronted Edwards afterwards. They headline a stacked card full of global talent in Dublin for Bellator 299, with Edwards looking to become the fifth British fighter to hold a major promotion MMA title

Chris Sutton and Fabian Edwards were speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

SUTTON'S PREDICTIONS

All matches kick off at 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY, 23 SEPTEMBER

Crystal Palace v Fulham

These teams have made identical starts to the season with two wins, two defeats and a draw apiece - and this game just smells like a draw, doesn't it?

It will be good to see my old manager Roy Hodgson back in the Palace dug-out after he was unwell last week.

But I'm going with my nose here, so Roy won't get a win against one of his former clubs.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Fabian's prediction: 0-1

Luton v Wolves

Luton are desperate to get their first win - or even just a point - on the board.

Wolves have not started the season particularly well either but they do have a bit about them, and they were a little unlucky to be beaten by Liverpool last week after going ahead.

Of course Luton have got a chance of getting something against them, and they will put up a decent fight - they have only lost their past two games by a single goal - but I just feel like they will come up short again.

I don't want to be down on Luton every week but I am here to make predictions, and they kind of have to prove they can find a way to get a result before I start backing them to get one.

I suspect Wolves will go there and narrowly win, but I have a lot of sympathy for Luton boss Rob Edwards. He has clearly got a massive job on his hands and if he keeps the Hatters up, he'd be manager of the century.

Sutton's prediction: 0-1

Fabian's prediction: 0-1

Man City v Nottingham Forest

Manchester City's squad is a bit thin on the ground because of injuries but I suppose that does make 'Pep Roulette' a little bit easier to play when it comes to picking their players for your Fantasy team.

I've brought City's Belgium winger Jeremy Doku into my team because I like the look of him after seeing him against West Ham and Red Star Belgrade in the past week. He will surely play a part this weekend.

City trailed at half-time in both of those games but they never seem to panic. They are just relentless - they just keep creating chances, and the goals always come.

Erling Haaland missed a stack of chances in both matches and, on that basis, he will probably score eight on Saturday. I've been so impressed by Julian Alvarez's play behind him - he is such an intelligent player, and it's very hard to keep him quiet.

Nottingham Forest were pretty hopeless away from home last season but they won at Stamford Bridge before the international break, and gave Arsenal and Manchester United a good game last month.

I can't see them getting anything here, though. Haaland got a first-half hat-trick the last time Forest came to Etihad Stadium, and, although I am not expecting City to go as big this time, it should be business as usual for them.

Sutton's prediction: 4-0

Fabian's prediction: 2-0

Fabian on whether City striker Erling Haaland would make it at MMA? "I'd take him on! He's a big lad and he has got plenty of power so I think he'd do well... but the only thing we don't know is if he can take punches or not - that's the key!"

Brentford v Everton (17:30)

This is a big game for Everton, and a really difficult one too.

Sean Dyche's side did not lay a glove on Arsenal last weekend and they surely have to offer more of a threat here - but they will have to be very careful when they go forward against a Brentford side who are so good on the break.

The Bees have only lost once this season, against Newcastle last time out. They were unlucky there, because the penalty decision that decided that game was harsh, but I think this is where they bounce back.

It must be miserable being an Everton fan at the moment because even when they have created opportunities, like they did against Fulham and Wolves earlier this season, they haven't taken them.

I want to say they will score this time, but I can't see it. Instead, I think there is more misery in store.

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Fabian's prediction: 1-0

Burnley v Man Utd (20:00)

This is a must-win game for Manchester United, and also a high-pressure one - particularly for their manager Eric ten Hag to get the doubters off his back.

Essentially, United need some good performances as well as some points. So far, they just haven't been up to the standard required.

United haven't been unlucky this season, where you are left thinking they have deserved more from the games they have lost. Instead, the opposite has been the case and they have been fortunate in the games they have won.

It feels unimaginable that they will lose again, for the fourth time in a row in all competitions, but they should not be dropping points at Turf Moor - full-stop.

Burnley are still without a win and, while I was impressed by their attacking play in their draw with Nottingham Forest, I still have reservations about them at the back.

Defensively, I don't know if Vincent Kompany's side are strong enough to stay in the Premier League which is why I think United will pick them off - and there will be a huge sigh of relief from Ten Hag if they do get over the line.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Fabian's prediction: United are not having a great time of it but I still think they will win this one. 1-2

SUNDAY, 24 SEPTEMBER

Arsenal v Tottenham (14:00)

There are going to be goals in this one, and lots of them!

This isn't going to be a drab game because Spurs boss Postecoglou will go blow for blow, whatever Arsenal throw at them - he's not going to go there and park the bus like Manchester United did earlier this season.

I am expecting Spurs to cause Arsenal problems, but the same will apply to the Gunners when they go at the Spurs backline.

This is the toughest game Postecoglou has faced since he took charge in the summer, and Liverpool are next up, so this is a very testing spell for him.

It would be remarkable if he could continue the start he has made by going to the Emirates and getting a win on Arsenal's home patch - he will have a real go, but it might prove to be a step too far.

Sutton's prediction: 3-2

Fabian's prediction: Arsenal are going to win, but it might be close. 2-1

Brighton v Bournemouth (14:00)

The outcome of this game depends on how brave Cherries boss Andoni Iraola is - because we know the braver you are against Brighton, the more chance you have got of being spanked.

It is interesting that the only team to have beaten the Seagulls this season are West Ham, who have that patience in their play. Brighton like teams to press them, so will Iraola do something different, and will it work?

Brighton play in the Europa League on Thursday which makes things trickier for them, and European football will definitely test their squad depth as the season goes on, but for now I think they will cope.

Roberto de Zerbi's side only know one way to play, and they are a hell of a team to watch.

Sutton's prediction: 3-1

Fabian's prediction: 1-0

Chelsea v Aston Villa (14:00)

Aston Villa are yet to hit the heights we saw when they were in their pomp under Unai Emery last season, but they are still a good side.

They came back well to beat Crystal Palace last week and, unlike Chelsea, finding the net is not a problem for them.

I wrongly backed Chelsea to turn things around too many times last season, and I am not going to make that mistake again.

It actually would not surprise me if Villa nicked this, to add to Mauricio Pochettino's problems at Stamford Bridge, but I am going to go for a draw - which probably means Chelsea will win!

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Fabian's prediction: I've got to back the Villa haven't I!? 1-2

Liverpool v West Ham (14:00)

I love the defensive discipline of David Moyes' sides and the way he thinks as a manager. He knows what his team's strengths are, and plays to them.

The Hammers will be difficult to break down at Anfield and they will counter-attack when they do get the ball back.

It's Liverpool's forwards who will decide this game, though. They have got so many dangerous attackers that they can rotate and cause all sorts of different problems.

I liked their response when they found a way to win after falling behind against Wolves, and I think they will find a way through West Ham's defence too.

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Fabian's prediction: Liverpool are at home so I am going with them. 2-1

Sheff Utd v Newcastle (16:30)

Sheffield United were really resilient for so long against Tottenham last week, just as they were against Manchester City earlier in the season, but again they were left with nothing to show for it.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom complained about the amount of time added on in the Spurs game, but it was poor defending that let his side down in the end - he can't blame the referee for that.

The onus is going to be on them to be more attack-minded in this game, and it's going to be interesting to see how Newcastle cope after they played in the Champions League in midweek.

Eddie Howe's team got away with it a bit against AC Milan on Tuesday, because they didn't play well - but it was a great point for them in the end.

It wasn't just at the San Siro where Newcastle haven't clicked because they have not really done that very often this season, but they are going to gel at some point.

They have got enough depth now to rotate their squad in midfield and attack, which is important, and I think they will get the job done at Bramall Lane one way or another.

Sutton's prediction: 0-1

Fabian's prediction: 0-1

How did Sutton do last time?

Sutton did brilliantly in week five, but it still wasn't enough to get him a win.

He correctly predicted the result of the first nine matches of the weekend, but with no exact scores.

With one game to go, he held a 90-80 lead over his guest, Afro-pop star Midas the Jagaban, who had got only five results correct but with one exact score.

So, it all came down to Nottingham Forest versus Burnley on Monday... and Sutton wrongly went for Forest to take the points, while Midas correctly opted for a draw that denied him overall victory.

Guest leaderboard 2023-24 Anthony Joshua 150 Eddie Hearn 130 Midas the Jagaban, Anish Kumar 90 Chris Sutton 88 (average after five weeks) David Earl 70 Joe from Nothing But Thieves 60

Total scores after week five Guests 460 Chris Sutton 440

Sutton v guests P5 W1 D2 L2

How did you get on?

You also had a good week, with eight correct results.

Brighton's win at Old Trafford clearly doesn't qualify as a shock, because 44% of you saw it coming. So did Chris - maybe Midas only went for a United victory because she supports them?

Chelsea's draw at Bournemouth was one of the games that you did get wrong - 35% of you did think the points would be shared, but 45% of you backed Chelsea.

And, like Chris, you were wrong about Forest versus Burnley. While 26% of you did go for a draw, 63% went for a Forest win.

You v Chris & the guests - week five 1. Chris 9/10 2. You 8/10 3. Midas 6/10

*Win, draw, loss prediction based on highest % of vote for each match.

Total scores after week five 1. Chris 32/49 2. You 31/49 3. Guests 28/49