Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Real Sociedad 1.
Real Madrid came from behind to extend their 100% start to the season to five games with a 2-1 win against Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu Stadium.
Former Newcastle and Stoke striker Joselu was their unlikely hero, rising at the far post to head home Fran Garcia's cross on the hour.
After netting five times in his first four games for his new club, Jude Bellingham's phenomenal scoring run came to an end.
Bellingham's best chance came in stoppage time as he rose to meet Brahim Diaz's cross only for Alex Ramiro to make an excellent save.
However, the England man was pivotal in Real Madrid clawing their way back into the game after they had suffered the shock of conceding in the fifth minute.
On-loan Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga couldn't keep out Ander Barrenetxea's second effort after he had pushed the first back to the visiting forward.
Sociedad had gone 46 league matches without defeat since they last lost after leading at the break, but once Federico Valverde had levelled with a powerful shot from the edge of the area a minute after the resumption, it was always likely to be an uphill battle to preserve that record.
The visitors did have chances to extend their lead in an open contest as Barrenetxea blazed over after Kepa had pushed another rebound straight to him and then saw the Spain international keep another effort out with a full-length save.
But once Real Madrid got themselves in front, they never looked likely to surrender their advantage.
The result maintains Real Madrid's two-point advantage over arch-rivals Barcelona at the top of the table as they get ready to begin their quest for a 15th Champions League crown against German challengers Union Berlin on Wednesday.
Real Sociedad, who were suffering their first defeat of the season, are also in action on Wednesday when they entertain last season's runners-up Inter Milan.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 25Arrizabalaga Revuelta
- 2Carvajal Ramos
- 22Rüdiger
- 4AlabaBooked at 90mins
- 20García TorresBooked at 71minsSubstituted forNachoat 74'minutes
- 18TchouaméniBooked at 33minsSubstituted forModricat 62'minutes
- 15ValverdeSubstituted forVázquezat 87'minutes
- 8Kroos
- 5Bellingham
- 11RodrygoSubstituted forDíazat 87'minutes
- 14JoseluSubstituted forCamavingaat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Nacho
- 10Modric
- 12Camavinga
- 13Lunin
- 17Vázquez
- 19Ceballos
- 21Díaz
- 31Cañizares
- 32Paz
- 33García
Real Sociedad
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Remiro
- 18TraoréBooked at 77mins
- 5Zubeldia
- 24Le Normand
- 17TierneySubstituted forMuñozat 69'minutes
- 23MéndezSubstituted forZakharyanat 81'minutes
- 4Zubimendi
- 8MerinoBooked at 68mins
- 14Kubo
- 10OyarzabalSubstituted forSadiqat 81'minutes
- 7BarrenetxeaSubstituted forChoat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Odriozola
- 3Muñoz
- 9Fernández
- 11Cho
- 12Zakharyan
- 16Olasagasti
- 19Sadiq
- 20Pacheco
- 22Turrientes
- 26González
- 32Marrero
- 37Fraga
- Referee:
- César Soto Grado
- Attendance:
- 70,092
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Real Sociedad 1.
Post update
Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Mohamed-Ali Cho (Real Sociedad).
Booking
David Alaba (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by David Alaba (Real Madrid).
Post update
Umar Sadiq (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mohamed-Ali Cho.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Hamari Traoré.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brahim Díaz with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mohamed-Ali Cho (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Arsen Zakharyan with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Post update
Mohamed-Ali Cho (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Federico Valverde.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Brahim Díaz replaces Rodrygo.
Post update
Attempt saved. Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Aihen Muñoz.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Post update
Attempt missed. Umar Sadiq (Real Sociedad) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Takefusa Kubo with a cross following a corner.