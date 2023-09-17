Last updated on .From the section European Football

Mason Greenwood played 25 minutes on his Getafe debut as his side beat Osasuna

Mason Greenwood returned to senior football for the first time in 20 months as a second-half substitute in Getafe's 3-2 win over Osasuna.

The Manchester United forward has not played since January 2022, when he was arrested following allegations surrounding material which was published online.Charges against the 21-year-old, including attempted rape and assault, were dropped on 2 February 2023.

He signed on loan with Getafe after a six-month internal investigation at United, with the club and Greenwood agreeing it would be "most appropriate" for him to rebuild his career "away from Old Trafford".

Greenwood's introduction was greeted with enthusiastic cheering from the Getafe supporters, although there was a reaction from a small pocket of Osasuna fans in a corner of the stadium.

A shot from Greenwood being blocked led to the corner which resulted in Getafe's winner, which takes them into the top half of the table.

Getafe's decision to sign Greenwood has been criticised by a domestic abuse charity in Spain. The club has defended its decision on the grounds that the England forward is no longer subject to a criminal investigation.