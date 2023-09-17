David Unsworth won 14 of his 49 games in charge of Oldham Athletic

Oldham Athletic have sacked manager David Unsworth after Saturday's defeat by Bromley left them third from bottom in the National League.

The 49-year-old's exit was confirmed by the Latics almost one year to the day since his appointment.

Unsworth guided the club to a 12th-placed finish in his first season in charge but picked up just one win from nine league games this season.

Steve Thompson will take over on an interim basis, the club said.

In a statement, the Latics added: external-link "After a strong finish to the 2022-23 season, a sizeable investment in the playing budget and some highly promising signings during the summer, the start of the current campaign has unfortunately not met the expectations of the club.

"Following the takeover of Oldham Athletic by the Rothwell family in July 2022, it has been one of their main principles to stay out of the day-to-day running of football activities within the business and provide stability for the long-term survival of the club.

"David signed for three seasons, to bring stability on the playing front, but despite the hard work and dedication of David and his coaching team, results have not worked out on the pitch."

Oldham take on fellow strugglers York City on Tuesday hoping to record their first victory since thrashing Aldershot 5-1 in their second game of the 2023-24 campaign.