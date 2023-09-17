Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Foderingham joined Sheffield United in 2020

Sheffield United and Tottenham have condemned the racist and abusive messages Blades keeper Wes Foderingham received after their game on Saturday.

Foderingham was in goal for Sheffield United as they took a 1-0 lead at Spurs before conceding two goals in stoppage time to suffer a 2-1 defeat.

"I don't mind opposition fans calling me every name under the sun," wrote Foderingham on social media.

"But be easy with the racism and family threats. Think before you type."

Sheffield United issued a statement saying they "condemn the racist, abusive and threatening messages" sent to Foderingham.

The Bramall Lane club added: "The club will now work with relevant bodies to investigate and support Wes.

"There is no room for racism in our game."

Gustavo Hamer gave Sheffield United the lead before Richarlison equalised and Dejan Kulusevski grabbed Tottenham's winner.

"We are disgusted to hear of racist, abusive and threatening messages sent to Wes Foderingham following yesterday's match," Spurs said in a statement.

"The club stands firmly against all forms of discrimination and will co-operate fully with Sheffield United and the relevant bodies in their investigations.

"We shall not hesitate in taking the strongest possible action, including club bans, against any so-called fan found responsible."