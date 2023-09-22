Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross is a fitness doubt after sustaining a muscle injury during Thursday's Europa League defeat by AEK Athens.

Lewis Dunk, James Milner and the recently ill Evan Ferguson will also be assessed, with head coach Roberto De Zerbi planning "a lot" of changes.

Bournemouth summer signings Tyler Adams and Alex Scott are continuing their recoveries from long-term injuries.

The Cherries have reported no fresh injury concerns.

Head-to-head

Albion can beat Bournemouth in three successive league games for only the second time, following a run of six from 1930 to 1932 in the Third Division South.

Brighton did the double over Bournemouth last season, winning 1-0 at home in February and 2-0 away in April.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have gone 10 matches without a clean sheet in all competitions.

The Seagulls go into the weekend as the division's 15-goal top scorers, having attempted an unrivalled 44 shots on target.

Albion have scored in 21 league games in a row since a 1-0 home defeat against Fulham on 18 February.

They can equal the club Premier League record of three consecutive victories, set in October 2018 under Chris Hughton.

Brighton are vying to win five of their opening six top-flight matches in a season for the first time.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have failed to win any of their opening five league games for the first time since 2008-09, when they faced Gillingham, Aldershot, Exeter, Port Vale and Notts County.

They have equalled the club Premier League record of nine consecutive matches without a win, set from February to July 2020.

Their fixture against Chelsea last week produced the first 0-0 draw in the Premier League this season.

The Cherries can keep successive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since a run of three from October to November 2019.