Darwin Nunez's goal was his fourth of the season for Liverpool

Darwin Nunez scored a fine goal as Liverpool saw off West Ham to extend their unbeaten run to 18 games in all competitions.

Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool the lead against the run of play with a penalty after he was brought down by Nayef Aguerd.

Jarrod Bowen levelled for West Ham with an excellent stooping header to meet Vladimir Coufal's cross.

Soon after Curtis Jones had a goal ruled out for Liverpool for offside.

Nunez put them ahead with a difficult hooked volley from Alexis Mac Allister's clipped ball over the top.

The Hammers played well in stages but never created a clear-cut chance to equalise.

And Diogo Jota sealed the points when he pounced from close range to turn home Virgil van Dijk's header.

West Ham boss David Moyes has now lost 24 Premier League games against Liverpool, a joint record for a manager against one team, level with Harry Redknapp against Manchester United.

Klopp's side maintain impressive start

Both sides were in Europa League action on Thursday - and Moyes and Jurgen Klopp made nine changes each from those games.

A victory would have seen West Ham equal their best start to a Premier League season, matching their haul of 13 points from six games in 1999-2000.

They started the brighter and Alisson needed to get down low to make an excellent save from Tomas Soucek's header towards the bottom corner.

Michail Antonio headed wide, and Salah's opener - a penalty he won himself after a quick counter - was the Reds' first real chance.

Salah is the fifth player to either score or assist a goal in each of his team's first six games of a Premier League season, after David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Sergio Aguero and Erling Haaland.

The Reds improved after that and Van Dijk, back from his Premier League ban, Mac Allister and Salah all missed the target.

But then West Ham were level - as Bowen dived in bravely to head Coufal's cross past Alisson, via the inside of the post.

Bowen is the first player to score in West Ham's opening four away games in a top-flight campaign since Vic Watson in 1929-30.

But once Nunez expertly poked a volley past Alphonse Areola, the Reds never looked back.

The win was secured from a corner routine. Andy Robertson found Van Dijk, who headed down and Jota could not miss from inside the six-yard box.

Liverpool look, not back to their best, but a lot better than they did for the majority of last season. Their 17-game unbeaten run in the league is a full 10 games longer than any other team's current run.

They are second in the table, only behind Manchester City - a situation you wonder if we will get used to as the season goes on.

Player of the match Diogo Jota Diogo Jota with an average of 8.07 Liverpool Liverpool Liverpool

West Ham West Ham United West Ham United Liverpool Avg Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Jota Average rating 8.07 Squad number 11 Player name Mohamed Salah Average rating 7.81 Squad number 9 Player name Núñez Average rating 7.81 Squad number 8 Player name Szoboszlai Average rating 7.73 Squad number 38 Player name Gravenberch Average rating 7.55 Squad number 18 Player name Gakpo Average rating 7.49 Squad number 7 Player name Díaz Average rating 7.45 Squad number 4 Player name van Dijk Average rating 7.39 Squad number 10 Player name Mac Allister Average rating 7.35 Squad number 1 Player name Alisson Average rating 7.35 Squad number 3 Player name Endo Average rating 7.27 Squad number 17 Player name Jones Average rating 7.06 Squad number 2 Player name Gomez Average rating 6.96 Squad number 32 Player name Matip Average rating 6.95 Squad number 26 Player name Robertson Average rating 6.90 West Ham United Avg Squad number 20 Player name Bowen Average rating 6.53 Squad number 7 Player name Ward-Prowse Average rating 6.44 Squad number 10 Player name Lucas Paquetá Average rating 6.24 Squad number 19 Player name Álvarez Average rating 5.73 Squad number 23 Player name Areola Average rating 5.68 Squad number 28 Player name Soucek Average rating 5.64 Squad number 5 Player name Coufal Average rating 5.60 Squad number 33 Player name Emerson Average rating 5.53 Squad number 4 Player name Zouma Average rating 5.38 Squad number 27 Player name Aguerd Average rating 5.37 Squad number 9 Player name Antonio Average rating 5.32 Squad number 14 Player name Kudus Average rating 5.20 Squad number 18 Player name Ings Average rating 4.98 Squad number 8 Player name Fornals Average rating 4.85