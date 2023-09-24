Close menu
Liverpool 3-1 West Ham United: Darwin Nunez scores fine goal to extend Reds' unbeaten run

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Darwin Nunez
Darwin Nunez's goal was his fourth of the season for Liverpool

Darwin Nunez scored a fine goal as Liverpool saw off West Ham to extend their unbeaten run to 18 games in all competitions.

Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool the lead against the run of play with a penalty after he was brought down by Nayef Aguerd.

Jarrod Bowen levelled for West Ham with an excellent stooping header to meet Vladimir Coufal's cross.

Soon after Curtis Jones had a goal ruled out for Liverpool for offside.

Nunez put them ahead with a difficult hooked volley from Alexis Mac Allister's clipped ball over the top.

The Hammers played well in stages but never created a clear-cut chance to equalise.

And Diogo Jota sealed the points when he pounced from close range to turn home Virgil van Dijk's header.

West Ham boss David Moyes has now lost 24 Premier League games against Liverpool, a joint record for a manager against one team, level with Harry Redknapp against Manchester United.

Klopp's side maintain impressive start

Both sides were in Europa League action on Thursday - and Moyes and Jurgen Klopp made nine changes each from those games.

A victory would have seen West Ham equal their best start to a Premier League season, matching their haul of 13 points from six games in 1999-2000.

They started the brighter and Alisson needed to get down low to make an excellent save from Tomas Soucek's header towards the bottom corner.

Michail Antonio headed wide, and Salah's opener - a penalty he won himself after a quick counter - was the Reds' first real chance.

Salah is the fifth player to either score or assist a goal in each of his team's first six games of a Premier League season, after David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Sergio Aguero and Erling Haaland.

The Reds improved after that and Van Dijk, back from his Premier League ban, Mac Allister and Salah all missed the target.

But then West Ham were level - as Bowen dived in bravely to head Coufal's cross past Alisson, via the inside of the post.

Bowen is the first player to score in West Ham's opening four away games in a top-flight campaign since Vic Watson in 1929-30.

But once Nunez expertly poked a volley past Alphonse Areola, the Reds never looked back.

The win was secured from a corner routine. Andy Robertson found Van Dijk, who headed down and Jota could not miss from inside the six-yard box.

Liverpool look, not back to their best, but a lot better than they did for the majority of last season. Their 17-game unbeaten run in the league is a full 10 games longer than any other team's current run.

They are second in the table, only behind Manchester City - a situation you wonder if we will get used to as the season goes on.

Player of the match

Diogo JotaDiogo Jota

with an average of 8.07

Liverpool

  1. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    8.07

  2. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    7.81

  3. Squad number9Player nameNúñez
    Average rating

    7.81

  4. Squad number8Player nameSzoboszlai
    Average rating

    7.73

  5. Squad number38Player nameGravenberch
    Average rating

    7.55

  6. Squad number18Player nameGakpo
    Average rating

    7.49

  7. Squad number7Player nameDíaz
    Average rating

    7.45

  8. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    7.39

  9. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    7.35

  10. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    7.35

  11. Squad number3Player nameEndo
    Average rating

    7.27

  12. Squad number17Player nameJones
    Average rating

    7.06

  13. Squad number2Player nameGomez
    Average rating

    6.96

  14. Squad number32Player nameMatip
    Average rating

    6.95

  15. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    6.90

West Ham United

  1. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    6.53

  2. Squad number7Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    6.44

  3. Squad number10Player nameLucas Paquetá
    Average rating

    6.24

  4. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    5.73

  5. Squad number23Player nameAreola
    Average rating

    5.68

  6. Squad number28Player nameSoucek
    Average rating

    5.64

  7. Squad number5Player nameCoufal
    Average rating

    5.60

  8. Squad number33Player nameEmerson
    Average rating

    5.53

  9. Squad number4Player nameZouma
    Average rating

    5.38

  10. Squad number27Player nameAguerd
    Average rating

    5.37

  11. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    5.32

  12. Squad number14Player nameKudus
    Average rating

    5.20

  13. Squad number18Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    4.98

  14. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    4.85

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 2Gomez
  • 32Matip
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26Robertson
  • 8Szoboszlai
  • 10Mac AllisterSubstituted forEndoat 88'minutes
  • 17JonesSubstituted forGravenberchat 77'minutes
  • 11Salah
  • 9NúñezSubstituted forGakpoat 81'minutes
  • 7DíazSubstituted forJotaat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Endo
  • 5Konaté
  • 18Gakpo
  • 19Elliott
  • 20Jota
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 62Kelleher
  • 78Quansah

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Areola
  • 5Coufal
  • 4ZoumaBooked at 82mins
  • 27Aguerd
  • 33Emerson
  • 28SoucekSubstituted forFornalsat 74'minutes
  • 19ÁlvarezBooked at 36mins
  • 20Bowen
  • 7Ward-Prowse
  • 10Lucas PaquetáSubstituted forIngsat 87'minutes
  • 9AntonioSubstituted forKudusat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fabianski
  • 8Fornals
  • 14Kudus
  • 15Mavropanos
  • 17Cornet
  • 18Ings
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 22Benrahma
  • 24Kehrer
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh
Attendance:
50,136

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home22
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Comments

Join the conversation

1005 comments

  • Comment posted by Mr Facts, today at 15:59

    I love watching Nunez. He seems to miss the easier chances but score the harder ones. Mr chaos. Hopefully get a good run of starts now.

    Liverpool trotting along nicely btw 👌 🚩

    • Reply posted by Kelson, today at 16:05

      Kelson replied:
      Absolutely right, great to watch as no idea what's coming next! Difficult to stop....

  • Comment posted by Dar, today at 16:01

    Nunez quietening the haters!!!

    • Reply posted by Just Me, today at 16:05

      Just Me replied:
      EASY IN TEAM OF CHEATS

  • Comment posted by pacaso, today at 16:04

    Soboszlai still energetically closing down in 89th min what a beast. Haters can hate but that’s another 3 points go on reds!

    • Reply posted by Mr Facts, today at 16:49

      Mr Facts replied:
      Signing of the season.

  • Comment posted by Alex-London, today at 16:01

    Nunez! Nunez! Nunez!

    • Reply posted by ABH, today at 16:07

      ABH replied:
      Nunez for Dar-win..........

  • Comment posted by CmonYouReds, today at 16:01

    Fantastic Núñez goal. Just brilliant.

    • Reply posted by Hey Jude, today at 16:05

      Hey Jude replied:
      £100m Núñez the new Andy Carroll.

  • Comment posted by Al_plus_boots, today at 16:00

    Another win. Another 3 points. Job done. YNWA

    • Reply posted by Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa, today at 16:06

      Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa replied:
      Wipe that smile off your face. Your Thursday night football club are always outside the kitchen smelling the fragrance of the food Man City are cooking. It will take another 30 years for you to get into the kitchen!

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 16:03

    Nice win against a good side. Was glad when the third goal went in to safely put the game away. Happy to get this game out of the way, not looking forward to the return match though.

    • Reply posted by All the world is a stage , today at 16:12

      All the world is a stage replied:
      Why not?

  • Comment posted by Dys, today at 16:10

    Honestly drawing at Stamford Bridge in the first game of the season is starting to look like a really bad result for Liverpool based on how diabolically bad Chelsea have turned out to be.

    • Reply posted by reserved, today at 16:12

      reserved replied:
      Yes.

  • Comment posted by Marc Worthington, today at 16:02

    Liverpool are becoming really impressive considering the amount of changes to the midfield. Onwards and upwards YNWA.

    • Reply posted by ABH, today at 16:08

      ABH replied:
      most goals scored since 19/20, most points since 19/20, unfortunately citeh have started better than ever before I believe and will take some stopping

      come on you goners (next up)

  • Comment posted by redchiz, today at 16:03

    Cracking game to watch, fair play to West Ham for making it so. Onwards and upwards. #COYR

    • Reply posted by Hey Jude, today at 16:05

      Hey Jude replied:
      Who do you have in the Champions League?

  • Comment posted by Why479, today at 16:05

    Comfortable win for the Reds, but Paqueta for West Ham... He was exceptional!

    • Reply posted by Nolte returns, today at 16:07

      Nolte returns replied:
      Yes agree , looks a really good player.

  • Comment posted by pinewood, today at 16:04

    Klopp 2.0 looking good.

    • Reply posted by Jiggery Pokery, today at 16:12

      Jiggery Pokery replied:
      Well done Jürgen & Redmen...

      He is...

      Isn't he👍

  • Comment posted by AJAA2022, today at 16:05

    Where’s Antonio? I want to hear what he’s got to say

    • Reply posted by Fitz, today at 16:08

      Fitz replied:
      Useless fella who made noise without meaningful impact in today's match

  • Comment posted by fanofsport, today at 16:02

    Excellent performance by Liverpool.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 16:58

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Liverpool have made an excellent start to the season, better than most predicted/expected. Still, it looks like a tight race this season for the top four if not the title itself. The last time City won their first 6 games City didn’t win the title, Leicester did.