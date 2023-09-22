Close menu
Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool14:00West HamWest Ham United
Venue: Anfield

Liverpool v West Ham United: Team news, head-to-head and stats

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool will continue to assess Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been out for two matches with a hamstring issue.

Ryan Gravenberch, withdrawn against LASK Linz because of cramp, should be fit, while Virgil van Dijk returns from a ban but Thiago Alcantara remains out.

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen is a doubt after missing Thursday's Europa League win because of illness.

Aaron Cresswell is nursing a hamstring problem and is also doubtful but Edson Alvarez returns from a European ban.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • West Ham beat Liverpool 3-2 at the London Stadium in November 2021 but that is their only win in the past 14 league meetings (D2, L11).
  • The Hammers' solitary win in their past 54 matches at Anfield in all competitions was by 3-0 in the Premier League in August 2015.

Liverpool

  • The Reds are unbeaten in 16 Premier League games - no other club has gone more than six matches without defeat.
  • The Merseysiders came from behind to win in just three league games in 2022-23, but three of their four victories this term have happened in that manner.
  • Liverpool's 2-1 defeat by Leeds in October 2022 is their only loss in 44 Premier League home fixtures (W33, D10).
  • Jurgen Klopp has won nine of his 11 Premier League games as a manager against David Moyes (D1, L1). The only opponent he has a better record against is Eddie Howe, with 12 victories.
  • Mohamed Salah has scored or assisted in each of Liverpool's last 11 top-flight matches, netting five goals and setting up nine.

West Ham United

  • Victory would ensure the Hammers equal their best start to a Premier League season, matching their haul of 13 points from six games in 1999-2000.
  • The Hammers are vying to win three consecutive top-flight away fixtures for the first time since October 2021.
  • West Ham are one short of 1,500 league victories, excluding play-off games.
  • David Moyes is winless in all 71 of his Premier League away matches as a manager against Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United (D21, L50).
  • Moyes has lost 23 top-flight fixtures against Liverpool, one short of the Premier League record for most managerial defeats versus a particular opponent. That was set by Harry Redknapp versus Manchester United.
  • Jarrod Bowen is the first player to score in each of West Ham's opening three away fixtures in a top-flight campaign since Vic Watson in 1930. Bowen failed to score in all 19 of his away appearances in last season's Premier League.
  • James Ward-Prowse has scored or assisted in all five of his league and cup appearances for West Ham, netting twice and creating five goals for team-mates.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 24th September 2023

  • LiverpoolLiverpool14:00West HamWest Ham United
  • ArsenalArsenal14:00TottenhamTottenham Hotspur
  • BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion14:00BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
  • ChelseaChelsea14:00Aston VillaAston Villa
  • Sheff UtdSheffield United16:30NewcastleNewcastle United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City55001431115
2Tottenham5410135813
3Liverpool5410124813
4Arsenal541094513
5Brighton5401157812
6West Ham5311107310
7Aston Villa5302111019
8Nottm Forest52127707
9Crystal Palace521267-17
10Fulham5212510-57
11Brentford51318626
12Newcastle52038716
13Man Utd5203610-46
14Chelsea51225505
15Bournemouth503248-43
16Wolves5104511-63
17Sheff Utd501459-41
18Everton501429-71
19Burnley4013412-81
20Luton4004210-80
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport