TEAM NEWS
Liverpool will continue to assess Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been out for two matches with a hamstring issue.
Ryan Gravenberch, withdrawn against LASK Linz because of cramp, should be fit, while Virgil van Dijk returns from a ban but Thiago Alcantara remains out.
West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen is a doubt after missing Thursday's Europa League win because of illness.
Aaron Cresswell is nursing a hamstring problem and is also doubtful but Edson Alvarez returns from a European ban.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- West Ham beat Liverpool 3-2 at the London Stadium in November 2021 but that is their only win in the past 14 league meetings (D2, L11).
- The Hammers' solitary win in their past 54 matches at Anfield in all competitions was by 3-0 in the Premier League in August 2015.
Liverpool
- The Reds are unbeaten in 16 Premier League games - no other club has gone more than six matches without defeat.
- The Merseysiders came from behind to win in just three league games in 2022-23, but three of their four victories this term have happened in that manner.
- Liverpool's 2-1 defeat by Leeds in October 2022 is their only loss in 44 Premier League home fixtures (W33, D10).
- Jurgen Klopp has won nine of his 11 Premier League games as a manager against David Moyes (D1, L1). The only opponent he has a better record against is Eddie Howe, with 12 victories.
- Mohamed Salah has scored or assisted in each of Liverpool's last 11 top-flight matches, netting five goals and setting up nine.
West Ham United
- Victory would ensure the Hammers equal their best start to a Premier League season, matching their haul of 13 points from six games in 1999-2000.
- The Hammers are vying to win three consecutive top-flight away fixtures for the first time since October 2021.
- West Ham are one short of 1,500 league victories, excluding play-off games.
- David Moyes is winless in all 71 of his Premier League away matches as a manager against Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United (D21, L50).
- Moyes has lost 23 top-flight fixtures against Liverpool, one short of the Premier League record for most managerial defeats versus a particular opponent. That was set by Harry Redknapp versus Manchester United.
- Jarrod Bowen is the first player to score in each of West Ham's opening three away fixtures in a top-flight campaign since Vic Watson in 1930. Bowen failed to score in all 19 of his away appearances in last season's Premier League.
- James Ward-Prowse has scored or assisted in all five of his league and cup appearances for West Ham, netting twice and creating five goals for team-mates.