Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool will continue to assess Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been out for two matches with a hamstring issue.

Ryan Gravenberch, withdrawn against LASK Linz because of cramp, should be fit, while Virgil van Dijk returns from a ban but Thiago Alcantara remains out.

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen is a doubt after missing Thursday's Europa League win because of illness.

Aaron Cresswell is nursing a hamstring problem and is also doubtful but Edson Alvarez returns from a European ban.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham beat Liverpool 3-2 at the London Stadium in November 2021 but that is their only win in the past 14 league meetings (D2, L11).

The Hammers' solitary win in their past 54 matches at Anfield in all competitions was by 3-0 in the Premier League in August 2015.

Liverpool

The Reds are unbeaten in 16 Premier League games - no other club has gone more than six matches without defeat.

The Merseysiders came from behind to win in just three league games in 2022-23, but three of their four victories this term have happened in that manner.

Liverpool's 2-1 defeat by Leeds in October 2022 is their only loss in 44 Premier League home fixtures (W33, D10).

Jurgen Klopp has won nine of his 11 Premier League games as a manager against David Moyes (D1, L1). The only opponent he has a better record against is Eddie Howe, with 12 victories.

Mohamed Salah has scored or assisted in each of Liverpool's last 11 top-flight matches, netting five goals and setting up nine.

West Ham United