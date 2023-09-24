Match ends, Chelsea 0, Aston Villa 1.
Chelsea's stuttering start to the Premier League season took another turn for the worse as Aston Villa piled more misery on the 10-man Blues with victory at Stamford Bridge.
Ollie Watkins fired home an unerring winner between the legs of Robert Sanchez from an incredibly tight angle as Villa capitalised on Malo Gusto's dismissal for dangerous play.
Mauricio Pochettino's hosts fashioned plenty of chances before Gusto's red card for a poorly-timed tackle that caught Lucas Digne on the ankle but, as so often this season, failed to take any of them.
Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling were both denied one-on-one by excellent Emiliano Martinez saves while Enzo Fernandez sliced another glorious opportunity wide.
Chelsea had been equally indebted to their own goalkeeper as Sanchez made a pair of flying fingertip saves to thwart beautifully-struck volleys by Digne and Nicolo Zaniolo.
There were chances at both ends even after Gusto was sent off but Villa, who climb to sixth, took one of theirs via Watkins, while Chelsea failed to score for a third successive game to stay 14th.
The Blues have just five points from their opening six games and their woes pre-date Pochettino's appointment, with only two wins and 11 goals in their past 14 home league matches.
But the Argentine remains convinced better times lurk just around the corner if his side can overcome their shyness in front of goal.
"The team never gives up and of course we are going to fight to change as quickly as possible," he said.
"I am seeing the team trying. We created many chances. We cannot criticise or say anything about the capacity to fight, they are fighting and they have the will."
More headaches for Pochettino
Chelsea's only wins in their seven games under Pochettino have come against Luton and AFC Wimbledon and the injury-hit Blues will be cursing their luck after a second successive home defeat.
They will feel Villa's winner was a tad fortunate as Levi Colwill did brilliantly to block Watkins' initial effort but the ball ricocheted kindly for the striker to squeeze home a fine finish at the second attempt.
An Axel Disasi header narrowly ruled out for offside at the end of the first half will add to the Blues' belief that little is going their way - but they are hardly helping themselves either.
Gusto's red-card challenge was not malicious but it was ill-judged and was always going to be upgraded from yellow when the video assistant referee intervened, while the Blues' finishing was once again simply not up to scratch.
Admittedly, Martinez did excellently to win his one-on-one duels with Jackson, Sterling and, later, substitute Ben Chilwell, but Chelsea should have converted at least one of those chances.
"We are confident in the way we perform - the only thing we are missing is scoring and if we keep working hard we will change," Pochettino said.
"I am not frustrated, just disappointed. I think we were the better team until the red card."
To add to the head coach's headaches, however, with about a dozen players out injured, Jackson will now join the suspended Gusto on the sidelines for Chelsea's next game after collecting a fifth booking in just six matches.
Watkins back on the goal trail
While Chelsea are enduring their worst start to a campaign in eight years - since Jose Mourinho's dire final season at Stamford Bridge - Villa continue to look a club on the up under Unai Emery.
True, they sat off for much of the first half and needed some magic from Martinez to keep Chelsea at bay, but Villa also created chances of their own and really took the initiative after Gusto's sending off.
The win will be a welcome one after a surprise Europa League defeat at Legia Warsaw in midweek - and the manner in which it came will be a relief to Watkins, who had scored just once in his past 12 league outings.
The England striker had, however, netted 11 times in the dozen games before that and Villa will be hopeful his excellent finish here can spark another similar goal glut.
It has been keeping goals out at the other end that has been their main problem, especially on the road, having shipped five at Newcastle and three at both Liverpool and Warsaw, so a clean sheet - merited through Martinez's brilliance and some fine last-ditch defending - will be well received by Emery too before Brighton's visit to Villa Park on Saturday.
"The clean sheet was very important because we conceded a lot of goals away. It was important to win through a clean sheet," the Villa boss said.
"We needed to find a way where we were stronger than we were against Newcastle and Liverpool. Today was tough but we competed very well."
Player of the match
J RamseyJacob Ramsey
Chelsea
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSánchezAverage rating
4.77
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
4.33
- Squad number7Player nameSterlingAverage rating
4.20
- Squad number8Player nameFernándezAverage rating
4.17
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
4.16
- Squad number26Player nameColwillAverage rating
4.10
- Squad number2Player nameDisasiAverage rating
3.97
- Squad number10Player nameMudrykAverage rating
3.96
- Squad number21Player nameChilwellAverage rating
3.95
- Squad number27Player nameGustoAverage rating
3.81
- Squad number15Player nameJacksonAverage rating
3.81
- Squad number20Player namePalmerAverage rating
3.53
- Squad number25Player nameCaicedoAverage rating
3.45
- Squad number16Player nameUgochukwuAverage rating
3.12
- Squad number19Player nameBrojaAverage rating
3.12
Aston Villa
Avg
- Squad number41Player nameJ RamseyAverage rating
7.61
- Squad number24Player nameDuránAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
7.55
- Squad number1Player nameE MartínezAverage rating
7.41
- Squad number31Player nameBaileyAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number32Player nameDendonckerAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number19Player nameDiabyAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number2Player nameCashAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number44Player nameKamaraAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number22Player nameZanioloAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number4Player nameKonsaAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number14Player nameP TorresAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number12Player nameDigneAverage rating
6.98
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
6.89
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Sánchez
- 27GustoBooked at 58mins
- 2Disasi
- 6Thiago Silva
- 26Colwill
- 25CaicedoSubstituted forBrojaat 79'minutes
- 23Gallagher
- 7Sterling
- 8FernándezSubstituted forPalmerat 68'minutes
- 10MudrykSubstituted forChilwellat 61'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 15JacksonBooked at 50minsSubstituted forUgochukwuat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Cucurella
- 16Ugochukwu
- 19Broja
- 20Palmer
- 21Chilwell
- 28Petrovic
- 29Maatsen
- 36de Souza Eugênio
- 47Bergström
Aston Villa
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1E MartínezBooked at 90mins
- 2Cash
- 4Konsa
- 14P Torres
- 12DigneBooked at 44mins
- 44KamaraSubstituted forDendonckerat 90'minutes
- 6Douglas LuizBooked at 90mins
- 7McGinnSubstituted forJ Ramseyat 75'minutes
- 19DiabySubstituted forTielemansat 81'minutes
- 22ZanioloSubstituted forBaileyat 75'minutes
- 11WatkinsSubstituted forDuránat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Tielemans
- 16Chambers
- 17Lenglet
- 24Durán
- 25Olsen
- 31Bailey
- 32Dendoncker
- 41J Ramsey
- 71Kellyman
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
- Attendance:
- 39,700
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 0, Aston Villa 1.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea. Ben Chilwell tries a through ball, but Armando Broja is caught offside.
Post update
Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Leon Bailey (Aston Villa).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cole Palmer (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
Post update
Hand ball by Jhon Durán (Aston Villa).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Armando Broja (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago Silva.
Post update
Foul by Armando Broja (Chelsea).
Post update
Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Axel Disasi.
Post update
Hand ball by Lesley Ugochukwu (Chelsea).
Booking
Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea. Levi Colwill tries a through ball, but Cole Palmer is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cole Palmer (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Axel Disasi.
Booking
Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Jhon Durán replaces Ollie Watkins.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Leander Dendoncker replaces Boubacar Kamara.
I can't see us winning another game - To do that you have to score.