Close menu
Premier League
ChelseaChelsea0Aston VillaAston Villa1

Chelsea 0-1 Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins winner piles more misery on 10-man Blues

By Michael BeardmoreBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments1236

Ollie Watkins' only previous goals this season had come in a hat-trick at Hibernian in the Europa Conference League qualifying round
Ollie Watkins' only previous goals this season had come in a hat-trick at Hibernian in the Europa Conference League qualifying round

Chelsea's stuttering start to the Premier League season took another turn for the worse as Aston Villa piled more misery on the 10-man Blues with victory at Stamford Bridge.

Ollie Watkins fired home an unerring winner between the legs of Robert Sanchez from an incredibly tight angle as Villa capitalised on Malo Gusto's dismissal for dangerous play.

Mauricio Pochettino's hosts fashioned plenty of chances before Gusto's red card for a poorly-timed tackle that caught Lucas Digne on the ankle but, as so often this season, failed to take any of them.

Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling were both denied one-on-one by excellent Emiliano Martinez saves while Enzo Fernandez sliced another glorious opportunity wide.

Chelsea had been equally indebted to their own goalkeeper as Sanchez made a pair of flying fingertip saves to thwart beautifully-struck volleys by Digne and Nicolo Zaniolo.

There were chances at both ends even after Gusto was sent off but Villa, who climb to sixth, took one of theirs via Watkins, while Chelsea failed to score for a third successive game to stay 14th.

The Blues have just five points from their opening six games and their woes pre-date Pochettino's appointment, with only two wins and 11 goals in their past 14 home league matches.

But the Argentine remains convinced better times lurk just around the corner if his side can overcome their shyness in front of goal.

"The team never gives up and of course we are going to fight to change as quickly as possible," he said.

"I am seeing the team trying. We created many chances. We cannot criticise or say anything about the capacity to fight, they are fighting and they have the will."

More headaches for Pochettino

Chelsea's only wins in their seven games under Pochettino have come against Luton and AFC Wimbledon and the injury-hit Blues will be cursing their luck after a second successive home defeat.

They will feel Villa's winner was a tad fortunate as Levi Colwill did brilliantly to block Watkins' initial effort but the ball ricocheted kindly for the striker to squeeze home a fine finish at the second attempt.

An Axel Disasi header narrowly ruled out for offside at the end of the first half will add to the Blues' belief that little is going their way - but they are hardly helping themselves either.

Axel Disasi thought he had scored his second goal for Chelsea since joining from Monaco for £38.5m in the summer - but he was denied by the offside flag
Axel Disasi thought he had scored his second goal for Chelsea since joining from Monaco for £38.5m in the summer - but he was denied by the offside flag

Gusto's red-card challenge was not malicious but it was ill-judged and was always going to be upgraded from yellow when the video assistant referee intervened, while the Blues' finishing was once again simply not up to scratch.

Admittedly, Martinez did excellently to win his one-on-one duels with Jackson, Sterling and, later, substitute Ben Chilwell, but Chelsea should have converted at least one of those chances.

"We are confident in the way we perform - the only thing we are missing is scoring and if we keep working hard we will change," Pochettino said.

"I am not frustrated, just disappointed. I think we were the better team until the red card."

To add to the head coach's headaches, however, with about a dozen players out injured, Jackson will now join the suspended Gusto on the sidelines for Chelsea's next game after collecting a fifth booking in just six matches.

Watkins back on the goal trail

While Chelsea are enduring their worst start to a campaign in eight years - since Jose Mourinho's dire final season at Stamford Bridge - Villa continue to look a club on the up under Unai Emery.

True, they sat off for much of the first half and needed some magic from Martinez to keep Chelsea at bay, but Villa also created chances of their own and really took the initiative after Gusto's sending off.

The win will be a welcome one after a surprise Europa League defeat at Legia Warsaw in midweek - and the manner in which it came will be a relief to Watkins, who had scored just once in his past 12 league outings.

The England striker had, however, netted 11 times in the dozen games before that and Villa will be hopeful his excellent finish here can spark another similar goal glut.

It has been keeping goals out at the other end that has been their main problem, especially on the road, having shipped five at Newcastle and three at both Liverpool and Warsaw, so a clean sheet - merited through Martinez's brilliance and some fine last-ditch defending - will be well received by Emery too before Brighton's visit to Villa Park on Saturday.

"The clean sheet was very important because we conceded a lot of goals away. It was important to win through a clean sheet," the Villa boss said.

"We needed to find a way where we were stronger than we were against Newcastle and Liverpool. Today was tough but we competed very well."

Player of the match

J RamseyJacob Ramsey

with an average of 7.61

Chelsea

  1. Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    4.77

  2. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    4.33

  3. Squad number7Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    4.20

  4. Squad number8Player nameFernández
    Average rating

    4.17

  5. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    4.16

  6. Squad number26Player nameColwill
    Average rating

    4.10

  7. Squad number2Player nameDisasi
    Average rating

    3.97

  8. Squad number10Player nameMudryk
    Average rating

    3.96

  9. Squad number21Player nameChilwell
    Average rating

    3.95

  10. Squad number27Player nameGusto
    Average rating

    3.81

  11. Squad number15Player nameJackson
    Average rating

    3.81

  12. Squad number20Player namePalmer
    Average rating

    3.53

  13. Squad number25Player nameCaicedo
    Average rating

    3.45

  14. Squad number16Player nameUgochukwu
    Average rating

    3.12

  15. Squad number19Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    3.12

Aston Villa

  1. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey
    Average rating

    7.61

  2. Squad number24Player nameDurán
    Average rating

    7.59

  3. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    7.55

  4. Squad number1Player nameE Martínez
    Average rating

    7.41

  5. Squad number31Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    7.40

  6. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    7.38

  7. Squad number32Player nameDendoncker
    Average rating

    7.38

  8. Squad number19Player nameDiaby
    Average rating

    7.23

  9. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    7.22

  10. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    7.19

  11. Squad number44Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    7.17

  12. Squad number22Player nameZaniolo
    Average rating

    7.16

  13. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    7.15

  14. Squad number14Player nameP Torres
    Average rating

    7.06

  15. Squad number12Player nameDigne
    Average rating

    6.98

  16. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    6.89

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sánchez
  • 27GustoBooked at 58mins
  • 2Disasi
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 26Colwill
  • 25CaicedoSubstituted forBrojaat 79'minutes
  • 23Gallagher
  • 7Sterling
  • 8FernándezSubstituted forPalmerat 68'minutes
  • 10MudrykSubstituted forChilwellat 61'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 15JacksonBooked at 50minsSubstituted forUgochukwuat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Cucurella
  • 16Ugochukwu
  • 19Broja
  • 20Palmer
  • 21Chilwell
  • 28Petrovic
  • 29Maatsen
  • 36de Souza Eugênio
  • 47Bergström

Aston Villa

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1E MartínezBooked at 90mins
  • 2Cash
  • 4Konsa
  • 14P Torres
  • 12DigneBooked at 44mins
  • 44KamaraSubstituted forDendonckerat 90'minutes
  • 6Douglas LuizBooked at 90mins
  • 7McGinnSubstituted forJ Ramseyat 75'minutes
  • 19DiabySubstituted forTielemansat 81'minutes
  • 22ZanioloSubstituted forBaileyat 75'minutes
  • 11WatkinsSubstituted forDuránat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Tielemans
  • 16Chambers
  • 17Lenglet
  • 24Durán
  • 25Olsen
  • 31Bailey
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 41J Ramsey
  • 71Kellyman
Referee:
Jarred Gillett
Attendance:
39,700

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home10
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home5
Away11
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 0, Aston Villa 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 0, Aston Villa 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea. Ben Chilwell tries a through ball, but Armando Broja is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Leon Bailey (Aston Villa).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cole Palmer (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Jhon Durán (Aston Villa).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Armando Broja (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago Silva.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Armando Broja (Chelsea).

  10. Post update

    Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Axel Disasi.

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Lesley Ugochukwu (Chelsea).

  13. Booking

    Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea. Levi Colwill tries a through ball, but Cole Palmer is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cole Palmer (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Axel Disasi.

  16. Booking

    Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Jhon Durán replaces Ollie Watkins.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Leander Dendoncker replaces Boubacar Kamara.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

1236 comments

  • Comment posted by Oracle, today at 16:02

    Is it time for Lampard yet?

    • Reply posted by EUN54, today at 16:03

      EUN54 replied:
      😂😂

  • Comment posted by Mr Facts, today at 16:01

    All that money wasted hahahahaahahaha. Chelsea a laughing stock 😂

    • Reply posted by Soi6 , today at 16:04

      Soi6 replied:
      🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 16:02

    On the face of it a good away win for Villa, but in reality, an expected win for Villa.

    • Reply posted by barry50, today at 16:04

      barry50 replied:
      Agree Chelsea a mid table side this season

  • Comment posted by bob, today at 16:04

    How many managers until you realise it’s not the managers at fault

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 16:12

      SuperDuper replied:
      They need Lampards Chelsea…. Again

  • Comment posted by Sureditch, today at 16:01

    Blue is the colour
    Football is the game
    They're going nowhere
    Isn't it a shame
    All that cash but they still look lame
    Cos Chelsea, Chelsea is their name.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:03

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      didnt laugh

  • Comment posted by clarkeia, today at 16:02

    What a horrible team Chelsea are. Their demise is hilarious

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:06

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      What does a 1 billion spend get you?
      Home losses to Midlands teams, first Forest, now Villa. Bet Wolves can’t wait to visit Stamford Bridge.

  • Comment posted by ZZ, today at 16:02

    Chelsea in another relegation battle this season 😬

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 16:04

      SuperDuper replied:
      Americans do t understand the relegation thing

  • Comment posted by Grrrilla, today at 16:02

    Never mind Chelsea, well done Villa

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 16:05

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Fine 3 points for Villa. Chelsea desperately needs some good players. The owner really should invest in new players if Chelsea are to get anyway.

  • Comment posted by Paul , today at 16:01

    Step forward Big Sam.

    • Reply posted by Soi6 , today at 16:04

      Soi6 replied:
      😂

  • Comment posted by Average Cyclist, today at 16:03

    Lifelong fan so I've seen some dark days and performances with no money spent which is fair enough but what can you say when we've spent so much and are worse.

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 16:10

      SuperDuper replied:
      You bought fools gold. Anyone can spend… but you are only buying laughs

  • Comment posted by woody, today at 16:03

    How do you stop a Chelsea attack? - just give the ball to Sterling or Mudryk.
    I can't see us winning another game - To do that you have to score.

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 16:13

      SuperDuper replied:
      All that money for fools gold

  • Comment posted by Al, today at 16:07

    Tuchel sacking will go down as one of the worst decisions in sporting history.

    • Reply posted by Rosea, today at 17:15

      Rosea replied:
      The root of the problem in Boehly and his lot!

  • Comment posted by Tiger Feet, today at 16:04

    It’s a four way relegation battle this season, Burnley, Luton, Sheff U and Chelsea 🥴

    • Reply posted by gary, today at 16:10

      gary replied:
      And Everton

  • Comment posted by Gooblinho, today at 16:01

    Based on his results so far Pochettino is about the same as Lampard was when a temporary manager

    • Reply posted by Soi6 , today at 16:04

      Soi6 replied:
      Oh Betty 🧐