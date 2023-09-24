Close menu
Premier League
ArsenalArsenal2TottenhamTottenham Hotspur2

Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Son levels twice in thrilling north London derby draw

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Emirates Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments870

James Maddison celebrates against Arsenal
Son Heung-min (second from right) twice levelled for Spurs away to their north London rivals Arsenal

Tottenham came from behind twice to secure a hard-earned point in the north London derby against Arsenal in a thriller at Emirates Stadium.

In a relentless encounter, Arsenal took the lead after 26 minutes when Bukayo Saka's shot was deflected into his own goal by Spurs defender Cristian Romero.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had made the big decision by keeping David Raya in of goal ahead of Aaron Ramsdale and he justified that faith with two fine saves from Brennan Johson as Spurs went in pursuit of an equaliser.

Raya should have done better, however, when Spurs levelled three minutes before half-time. He could only claw away a cross allowing an attack to continue, ending with James Maddison crossing for Son Heung-min to equalise with a deft finish.

Arsenal restored their lead after 54 minutes when Romero was penalised for handball following the intervention of the Video Assistant Referee, Saka scoring from the spot.

Spurs, illustrating their new positive approach under manager Ange Postecoglou in his first north London derby, were back on terms almost instantly when Jorginho, as a half-time substitute for the injured Declan Rice, lost possession to Maddison, who played in Son for another cool finish.

Arsenal left frustrated

The headline news before kick-off was Mikel Arteta's decision to stay with Raya in goal, a move that surely ends the debate about who is Arsenal's number one keeper, the Spaniard getting the nod ahead of England's Ramsdale.

It was a mixed afternoon for Raya, who made two important interventions but was also culpable for Spurs' first equaliser when he should have held a cross, allowing Spurs to maintain pressure and score.

For Arsenal, there will be real frustration in being held to a point and one of the key moments came when they were leading 1-0 and Gabriel Jesus caught James Maddison in possession, only to shoot wildly over the top with just Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario to beat.

Arsenal were never at their most fluent, not helped by losing Declan Rice to injury at half-time, and paid the price when his replacement Jorginho was robbed by Maddison for Spurs' second goal.

The Gunners staged a late show to beat Manchester United but there was no repeat here, even in 10 minutes of added time, and Arteta's side had to settle for a point against their great rivals.

Tottenham show signs of progress

Tottenham's positive and entertaining start to the season under new manager Postecoglou has sparked real optimism but this was the biggest test of the post-Harry Kane era so far.

The upbeat mood will certainly be maintained after the manner in which Spurs not only approached this game, determined not to simply sit back, but also the way in which they responded after going behind twice to come back and earn a point.

Spurs had to suffer under pressure, which was inevitable, but they never buckled and were always prepared to take the opportunity to attack when the opportunity arose.

With the great talisman Kane now at Bayern Munich, Spurs had to look to other areas of creation, other partnerships that could somehow compensate for the absence of the guaranteed goal supply from the England captain.

And they appear to have found it with Maddison and Son, who were at the heart of both Spurs goals - with Maddison the creator and Son the scorer.

The pair seemed tuned into the same wavelength and Spurs were the grateful beneficiaries.

Spurs were equally impressive when Arsenal tried to mount one of their late trademark rallies, resilient at the back but also ready to spring forward even in those added 10 minutes.

There was no doubt which set of supporters were happier as Postecoglou clenched his fists and applauded the Spurs fans banked in a corner of Emirates Stadium after the final whistle.

Player of the match

Son Heung-minSon Heung-min

with an average of 7.78

Arsenal

  1. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    6.52

  2. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    5.88

  3. Squad number2Player nameSaliba
    Average rating

    5.69

  4. Squad number9Player nameGabriel Jesus
    Average rating

    5.55

  5. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    5.52

  6. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    5.44

  7. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    5.41

  8. Squad number35Player nameZinchenko
    Average rating

    5.37

  9. Squad number22Player nameRaya
    Average rating

    5.34

  10. Squad number21Player nameFábio Vieira
    Average rating

    5.08

  11. Squad number10Player nameSmith Rowe
    Average rating

    4.98

  12. Squad number14Player nameNketiah
    Average rating

    4.97

  13. Squad number24Player nameNelson
    Average rating

    4.69

  14. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    4.50

  15. Squad number20Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    4.10

Tottenham Hotspur

  1. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-min
    Average rating

    7.78

  2. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    7.30

  3. Squad number13Player nameVicario
    Average rating

    6.73

  4. Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
    Average rating

    6.68

  5. Squad number8Player nameBissouma
    Average rating

    6.67

  6. Squad number22Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    6.64

  7. Squad number37Player namevan de Ven
    Average rating

    6.62

  8. Squad number23Player namePorro
    Average rating

    6.46

  9. Squad number38Player nameUdogie
    Average rating

    6.42

  10. Squad number29Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    6.40

  11. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    6.39

  12. Squad number27Player nameSolomon
    Average rating

    6.29

  13. Squad number9Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    6.09

  14. Squad number17Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    6.06

Line-ups

Arsenal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Raya
  • 4White
  • 2Saliba
  • 6Gabriel
  • 35Zinchenko
  • 8ØdegaardBooked at 15mins
  • 41RiceSubstituted forJorginhoat 45'minutes
  • 21Fábio VieiraSubstituted forHavertzat 45'minutesBooked at 57mins
  • 7SakaSubstituted forSmith Roweat 90+7'minutes
  • 14NketiahBooked at 67mins
  • 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forNelsonat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 15Kiwior
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 20Jorginho
  • 24Nelson
  • 25Elneny
  • 29Havertz

Tottenham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Vicario
  • 23Porro
  • 17RomeroBooked at 75mins
  • 37van de Ven
  • 38UdogieBooked at 15mins
  • 29SarrBooked at 45mins
  • 8BissoumaBooked at 45mins
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 10MaddisonSubstituted forHøjbjergat 78'minutes
  • 22JohnsonSubstituted forSolomonat 63'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-minSubstituted forRicharlisonat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Skipp
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 9Richarlison
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 15Dier
  • 20Forster
  • 27Solomon
  • 33Davies
  • 36Véliz
Referee:
Robert Jones
Attendance:
60,156

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home11
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jorginho.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur).

  6. Post update

    Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Emile Smith Rowe replaces Bukayo Saka.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Dejan Kulusevski tries a through ball, but Richarlison is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Destiny Udogie.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Reiss Nelson with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Guglielmo Vicario.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Micky van de Ven.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Destiny Udogie (Tottenham Hotspur).

  17. Post update

    Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Pedro Porro.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Micky van de Ven.

