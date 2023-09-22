Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The Football News Show: Analysing the key head-to-heads that will decide Sunday's north London derby

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli will be assessed after a hamstring injury forced him off at Everton last weekend.

Thomas Partey remains out with a groin issue while Jurrien Timber is the only long-term absentee.

Tottenham's Ivan Perisic suffered a serious knee injury in training and will miss the majority of the season.

Ange Postecoglou otherwise has no new injury concerns, with Giovani Lo Celso, Bryan Gil and Rodrigo Bentancur all a few weeks away from a return.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal are seeking to win three consecutive league games against Tottenham for the first time since a run of five between 1987 and 1989.

Spurs have won only two of their 31 Premier League visits to the Gunners, drawing 11 and losing 18.

This is the first time that both sides come into this fixture unbeaten since 1990, when the pair drew 0-0 at Highbury in the third game of the season.

Arsenal have scored in 24 successive home North London derbies in the Premier League since a goalless draw in November 1998.

Arsenal

Arsenal could remain undefeated after six Premier League matches for just the second time in the past 16 seasons.

The Gunners are on a 14-game unbeaten run in Premier League London derbies, winning 11 and drawing three since a 3-0 defeat at Spurs in May 2022.

They have lost only one of their past 18 top-flight London derbies at the Emirates Stadium, a 2-0 defeat by Chelsea in August 2021.

Mikel Arteta's side have kept just four clean sheets in 27 Premier League home matches.

Arteta can become the second Arsenal manager to win each of his first four home North London derbies, emulating Terry Neill between 1977 and 1980.

Bukayo Saka has been involved in 18 goals in his last 18 Premier League home appearances, with 12 goals and six assists.

Tottenham Hotspur