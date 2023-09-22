Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie serves a one-match ban following his red card against Tottenham.

Captain John Egan is back in contention after missing that game with a knee injury but George Baldock and Will Osula are again expected to be absent.

Newcastle have no new fitness concerns, although they remain without injured midfielders Joe Willock and Joelinton.

The Magpies may need to monitor back-up goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who sat out the draw at AC Milan through illness.

Head-to-head

Newcastle have won six of the past seven league meetings, with the exception being a 1-0 defeat on their last visit to Bramall Lane in January 2021.

Sheffield United's1-0 Premier League win at St James' Park in November 2006 is their only victory on Tyneside in the past 44 years.

Sheffield United

The Blades have taken one point from five games, dropping five points through goals scored in the 88th minute or later.

They are one short of 100 Premier League defeats.

Sheffield United have lost 33 of their past 43 top-flight matches, although 21 of those defeats were by a single-goal margin - including all four losses this season.

They have had fewer shots per game than any other Premier League side this season (8.2) and have faced more shots than anyone else in the competition (114).

Paul Heckingbottom has lost his three previous three league fixtures as a manager versus Newcastle, conceding a total of six unanswered goals.

Cameron Archer can become the third player to score in each of his first two Premier League home appearances for the Blades, emulating Willie Falconer and Jostein Flo, both of whom did so in 1993.

Newcastle United