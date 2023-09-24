Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Luis 'Duk' Lopes scored his first goal of the season

Aberdeen cantered to their first Scottish Premiership win of the season as they swept aside a ragged Ross County at Pittodrie.

Bojan Miovski tapped home an incredible Richard Jensen overhead kick assist to start the charge, before Luis 'Duk' Lopes grabbed his first goal of the season just minutes before the interval.

After the break, the visitors' bemused backline was caught sleeping again as Jamie McGrath rolled in, with Miovski rifling another to ease the nerves at Pittodrie on the back of a shaky start to the hosts' league campaign.

Barry Robson's side stay 11th despite their rampant win, while Ross County remain in seventh.

A fraught opening period needed a moment of quality, and it came from the unlikely source of Jensen, who unleashed an overhead kick while sat on the deck, which was promptly finished off by the prolific Miovski.

The opening goal lifted the shackles off Aberdeen, and they could have quickly doubled their lead had Duk lifted the ball over the onrushing Ross Laidlaw.

Duk then made up for it after a rampant counter attack allowed the forward to fire into the far corner.

The second period brought much of the same, as more County chaos at the back saw Miovski roll the ball towards an unmanned McGrath for a simple finish.

And another audacious assist would soon be on show as Aberdeen's frontmen combined again. While tumbling to ground, Duk managed a back-heel flick to Miovski, with the North Macedonian slamming beyond Laidlaw to seal red-hot Aberdeen a much-needed league triumph.

Player of the match - Bojan Miovski

No wonder he's smiling. Two goals and assist shows the North Macedonian's credentials.

The boys are back - analysis

Last season, so much of Aberdeen's success had been down to the lethal and graceful partnership of Miovski and Duk.

While the former has been scoring at a rate incongruous with his side's stuttering start, the enigmatic Duk has had his head uncharacteristically bowed in the opening weeks of the campaign.

On an afternoon of plentiful positives for Aberdeen, the Cape Verde international's return to the scoresheet may prove the most meaningful.

Although Aberdeen should be commended for completely nullifying their opposition, the task proved much easier than Malky Mackay would have wished.

The County manager has made a point of praising the attacking talent as his disposal this year, but when they aren't in the game, the whole team looks shackled.

Even more concerning is the nature of the goals they conceded, with Aberdeen forwards streaming into promising positions whenever they fancied without reply.

What's next?

The two sides meet again in a Viaplay Cup quarter-final action on Wednesday (19:45 BST), before Aberdeen head to Ibrox on Saturday as Ross County welcome Hearts on the same day (both 15:00).

