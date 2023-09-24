Match ends, Aberdeen 4, Ross County 0.
Aberdeen cantered to their first Scottish Premiership win of the season as they swept aside a ragged Ross County at Pittodrie.
Bojan Miovski tapped home an incredible Richard Jensen overhead kick assist to start the charge, before Luis 'Duk' Lopes grabbed his first goal of the season just minutes before the interval.
After the break, the visitors' bemused backline was caught sleeping again as Jamie McGrath rolled in, with Miovski rifling another to ease the nerves at Pittodrie on the back of a shaky start to the hosts' league campaign.
Barry Robson's side stay 11th despite their rampant win, while Ross County remain in seventh.
A fraught opening period needed a moment of quality, and it came from the unlikely source of Jensen, who unleashed an overhead kick while sat on the deck, which was promptly finished off by the prolific Miovski.
The opening goal lifted the shackles off Aberdeen, and they could have quickly doubled their lead had Duk lifted the ball over the onrushing Ross Laidlaw.
Duk then made up for it after a rampant counter attack allowed the forward to fire into the far corner.
The second period brought much of the same, as more County chaos at the back saw Miovski roll the ball towards an unmanned McGrath for a simple finish.
And another audacious assist would soon be on show as Aberdeen's frontmen combined again. While tumbling to ground, Duk managed a back-heel flick to Miovski, with the North Macedonian slamming beyond Laidlaw to seal red-hot Aberdeen a much-needed league triumph.
Player of the match - Bojan Miovski
The boys are back - analysis
Last season, so much of Aberdeen's success had been down to the lethal and graceful partnership of Miovski and Duk.
While the former has been scoring at a rate incongruous with his side's stuttering start, the enigmatic Duk has had his head uncharacteristically bowed in the opening weeks of the campaign.
On an afternoon of plentiful positives for Aberdeen, the Cape Verde international's return to the scoresheet may prove the most meaningful.
Although Aberdeen should be commended for completely nullifying their opposition, the task proved much easier than Malky Mackay would have wished.
The County manager has made a point of praising the attacking talent as his disposal this year, but when they aren't in the game, the whole team looks shackled.
Even more concerning is the nature of the goals they conceded, with Aberdeen forwards streaming into promising positions whenever they fancied without reply.
What's next?
The two sides meet again in a Viaplay Cup quarter-final action on Wednesday (19:45 BST), before Aberdeen head to Ibrox on Saturday as Ross County welcome Hearts on the same day (both 15:00).
Line-ups
Aberdeen
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 24Roos
- 6Gartenmann
- 33Rubezic
- 5Jensen
- 2Devlin
- 8Barron
- 4Shinnie
- 15McGarrySubstituted forHayesat 6'minutesSubstituted forMacKenzieat 54'minutes
- 7McGrathSubstituted forClarksonat 54'minutes
- 9MiovskiSubstituted forSoklerat 72'minutes
- 11Henriques de Barros LopesSubstituted forGuèyeat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 3MacKenzie
- 10Clarkson
- 14Guèye
- 17Hayes
- 19Sokler
- 21Polvara
- 23Duncan
- 27MacDonald
- 31Doohan
Ross County
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Laidlaw
- 35NightingaleBooked at 68mins
- 5Baldwin
- 42LeakBooked at 60mins
- 4BrownBooked at 16mins
- 2Randall
- 7TurnerSubstituted forLoturiat 54'minutes
- 43ReidSubstituted forHarmonat 74'minutes
- 10DhandaBooked at 38minsSubstituted forSimsat 54'minutes
- 26WhiteSubstituted forSamuelat 74'minutes
- 15MurraySubstituted forBrophyat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Purrington
- 11Sims
- 14Loturi
- 16Harmon
- 17Henderson
- 18High
- 21Munro
- 25Samuel
- 27Brophy
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 15,116
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aberdeen 4, Ross County 0.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Connor Randall.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by James Brown.
Attempt saved. Victor Loturi (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Baldwin.
Ryan Leak (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicky Devlin (Aberdeen).
Attempt missed. James Brown (Ross County) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pape Guèye (Aberdeen).
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Will Nightingale.
Josh Sims (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefan Gartenmann (Aberdeen).
Attempt missed. Eamonn Brophy (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alex Samuel.
Attempt missed. Josh Sims (Ross County) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by James Brown.
Substitution, Ross County. Alex Samuel replaces Jordan White.
Substitution, Ross County. George Harmon replaces Josh Reid.
Nicky Devlin (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Josh Reid (Ross County).
Attempt missed. Connor Randall (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Brown.
MiovskiBojan Miovski
Aberdeen
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameMiovskiAverage rating
9.04
- Squad number6Player nameGartenmannAverage rating
8.51
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
8.47
- Squad number4Player nameShinnieAverage rating
8.47
- Squad number5Player nameJensenAverage rating
8.41
- Squad number7Player nameMcGrathAverage rating
8.19
- Squad number8Player nameBarronAverage rating
8.16
- Squad number24Player nameRoosAverage rating
8.03
- Squad number11Player nameDukAverage rating
7.91
- Squad number17Player nameHayesAverage rating
7.87
- Squad number33Player nameRubezicAverage rating
7.64
- Squad number3Player nameMacKenzieAverage rating
7.51
- Squad number10Player nameClarksonAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number19Player nameSoklerAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number15Player nameMcGarryAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number14Player nameGuèyeAverage rating
6.33
Ross County
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameRandallAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number1Player nameLaidlawAverage rating
4.93
- Squad number7Player nameTurnerAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number5Player nameBaldwinAverage rating
4.86
- Squad number35Player nameNightingaleAverage rating
4.76
- Squad number43Player nameReidAverage rating
4.44
- Squad number42Player nameLeakAverage rating
4.42
- Squad number15Player nameMurrayAverage rating
4.42
- Squad number4Player nameBrownAverage rating
4.41
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
4.40
- Squad number10Player nameDhandaAverage rating
4.32
- Squad number25Player nameSamuelAverage rating
3.08
- Squad number27Player nameBrophyAverage rating
2.64
- Squad number14Player nameLoturiAverage rating
2.54
- Squad number16Player nameHarmonAverage rating
2.45
- Squad number11Player nameSimsAverage rating
2.38