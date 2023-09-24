Close menu
Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen4Ross CountyRoss County0

Aberdeen 4-0 Ross County: Chaotic County swept aside by rampant hosts

By Sean McGillBBC Sport Scotland

Duk
Luis 'Duk' Lopes scored his first goal of the season

Aberdeen cantered to their first Scottish Premiership win of the season as they swept aside a ragged Ross County at Pittodrie.

Bojan Miovski tapped home an incredible Richard Jensen overhead kick assist to start the charge, before Luis 'Duk' Lopes grabbed his first goal of the season just minutes before the interval.

After the break, the visitors' bemused backline was caught sleeping again as Jamie McGrath rolled in, with Miovski rifling another to ease the nerves at Pittodrie on the back of a shaky start to the hosts' league campaign.

Barry Robson's side stay 11th despite their rampant win, while Ross County remain in seventh.

A fraught opening period needed a moment of quality, and it came from the unlikely source of Jensen, who unleashed an overhead kick while sat on the deck, which was promptly finished off by the prolific Miovski.

The opening goal lifted the shackles off Aberdeen, and they could have quickly doubled their lead had Duk lifted the ball over the onrushing Ross Laidlaw.

Duk then made up for it after a rampant counter attack allowed the forward to fire into the far corner.

The second period brought much of the same, as more County chaos at the back saw Miovski roll the ball towards an unmanned McGrath for a simple finish.

And another audacious assist would soon be on show as Aberdeen's frontmen combined again. While tumbling to ground, Duk managed a back-heel flick to Miovski, with the North Macedonian slamming beyond Laidlaw to seal red-hot Aberdeen a much-needed league triumph.

Player of the match - Bojan Miovski

Miovski
No wonder he's smiling. Two goals and assist shows the North Macedonian's credentials.

The boys are back - analysis

Last season, so much of Aberdeen's success had been down to the lethal and graceful partnership of Miovski and Duk.

While the former has been scoring at a rate incongruous with his side's stuttering start, the enigmatic Duk has had his head uncharacteristically bowed in the opening weeks of the campaign.

On an afternoon of plentiful positives for Aberdeen, the Cape Verde international's return to the scoresheet may prove the most meaningful.

Although Aberdeen should be commended for completely nullifying their opposition, the task proved much easier than Malky Mackay would have wished.

The County manager has made a point of praising the attacking talent as his disposal this year, but when they aren't in the game, the whole team looks shackled.

Even more concerning is the nature of the goals they conceded, with Aberdeen forwards streaming into promising positions whenever they fancied without reply.

What's next?

The two sides meet again in a Viaplay Cup quarter-final action on Wednesday (19:45 BST), before Aberdeen head to Ibrox on Saturday as Ross County welcome Hearts on the same day (both 15:00).

Line-ups

Aberdeen

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 24Roos
  • 6Gartenmann
  • 33Rubezic
  • 5Jensen
  • 2Devlin
  • 8Barron
  • 4Shinnie
  • 15McGarrySubstituted forHayesat 6'minutesSubstituted forMacKenzieat 54'minutes
  • 7McGrathSubstituted forClarksonat 54'minutes
  • 9MiovskiSubstituted forSoklerat 72'minutes
  • 11Henriques de Barros LopesSubstituted forGuèyeat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3MacKenzie
  • 10Clarkson
  • 14Guèye
  • 17Hayes
  • 19Sokler
  • 21Polvara
  • 23Duncan
  • 27MacDonald
  • 31Doohan

Ross County

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 35NightingaleBooked at 68mins
  • 5Baldwin
  • 42LeakBooked at 60mins
  • 4BrownBooked at 16mins
  • 2Randall
  • 7TurnerSubstituted forLoturiat 54'minutes
  • 43ReidSubstituted forHarmonat 74'minutes
  • 10DhandaBooked at 38minsSubstituted forSimsat 54'minutes
  • 26WhiteSubstituted forSamuelat 74'minutes
  • 15MurraySubstituted forBrophyat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Purrington
  • 11Sims
  • 14Loturi
  • 16Harmon
  • 17Henderson
  • 18High
  • 21Munro
  • 25Samuel
  • 27Brophy
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
15,116

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home13
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aberdeen 4, Ross County 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aberdeen 4, Ross County 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Connor Randall.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by James Brown.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Victor Loturi (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Baldwin.

  6. Post update

    Ryan Leak (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Nicky Devlin (Aberdeen).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Brown (Ross County) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

  9. Post update

    Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Pape Guèye (Aberdeen).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Will Nightingale.

  12. Post update

    Josh Sims (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Stefan Gartenmann (Aberdeen).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eamonn Brophy (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alex Samuel.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Sims (Ross County) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by James Brown.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Alex Samuel replaces Jordan White.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. George Harmon replaces Josh Reid.

  18. Post update

    Nicky Devlin (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Josh Reid (Ross County).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Connor Randall (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Brown.

Player of the match

MiovskiBojan Miovski

with an average of 9.04

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number9Player nameMiovski
    Average rating

    9.04

  2. Squad number6Player nameGartenmann
    Average rating

    8.51

  3. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    8.47

  4. Squad number4Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    8.47

  5. Squad number5Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    8.41

  6. Squad number7Player nameMcGrath
    Average rating

    8.19

  7. Squad number8Player nameBarron
    Average rating

    8.16

  8. Squad number24Player nameRoos
    Average rating

    8.03

  9. Squad number11Player nameDuk
    Average rating

    7.91

  10. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    7.87

  11. Squad number33Player nameRubezic
    Average rating

    7.64

  12. Squad number3Player nameMacKenzie
    Average rating

    7.51

  13. Squad number10Player nameClarkson
    Average rating

    7.31

  14. Squad number19Player nameSokler
    Average rating

    6.73

  15. Squad number15Player nameMcGarry
    Average rating

    6.58

  16. Squad number14Player nameGuèye
    Average rating

    6.33

Ross County

  1. Squad number2Player nameRandall
    Average rating

    5.98

  2. Squad number1Player nameLaidlaw
    Average rating

    4.93

  3. Squad number7Player nameTurner
    Average rating

    4.88

  4. Squad number5Player nameBaldwin
    Average rating

    4.86

  5. Squad number35Player nameNightingale
    Average rating

    4.76

  6. Squad number43Player nameReid
    Average rating

    4.44

  7. Squad number42Player nameLeak
    Average rating

    4.42

  8. Squad number15Player nameMurray
    Average rating

    4.42

  9. Squad number4Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    4.41

  10. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    4.40

  11. Squad number10Player nameDhanda
    Average rating

    4.32

  12. Squad number25Player nameSamuel
    Average rating

    3.08

  13. Squad number27Player nameBrophy
    Average rating

    2.64

  14. Squad number14Player nameLoturi
    Average rating

    2.54

  15. Squad number16Player nameHarmon
    Average rating

    2.45

  16. Squad number11Player nameSims
    Average rating

    2.38

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic65101431116
2St Mirren6420106414
3Rangers640292712
4Motherwell631265110
5Hibernian6213111017
6Hearts62134317
7Ross County6213611-57
8Kilmarnock613267-16
9Dundee6132710-36
10Livingston6132511-66
11Aberdeen612379-25
12St Johnstone6024210-82
View full Scottish Premiership table

