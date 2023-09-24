Match ends, Rangers 1, Motherwell 0.
Rangers laboured to a narrow win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership to make it three wins from three since the international break.
Rabbi Matondo's first-half shot took a huge deflection off Cyriel Dessers for what would be the winning goal to settle a nervy Ibrox.
The visitors, who began the day third in the table, started the game confidently, but failed to convert their play into goals or capitalise on intense late pressure.
Michael Beale's side, who beat St Johnstone last weekend and then Real Betis on Thursday, leapfrog the Fir Park side in the table.
Motherwell started very brightly with Sam Lammers close to gifting a glaring chance before Callum Slattery found space and tried to bend one to the far corner. It was off target with Jack Butland exposed.
Rangers knew then they were in a game as they struggled to connect in key areas. On the first occasion they did, it paid off.
Nice interplay outside the area led to a powerful Matondo strike. It seemed to be arrowing slightly off target but struck Dessers, who seemed to be trying to evade it, and the ball flew high past Liam Kelly.
A much-needed stroke of luck that proved decisive. For Motherwell, luck proved elusive.
Rangers did engineer one or two good chances in the second half with Lammers volleying wide and Kelly denied Dessers and Lammers in quick succession.
However, they were so close to conceding several times late on with Butland superbly denying Oli Shaw and Brodie Spencer when a goal seemed certain.
James Tavernier then somehow bailed his side out, getting back on the line to knock Blair Spittal's shot away as Motherwell pushed on in an impressive display that deserved more.
Player of the match - John Lundstram
'Job done but more needed for Rangers' - analysis
Job done, points in the bag for Rangers but performance levels will need to be way, way better.
This was far from vintage against an excellent Motherwell side offering composure, a strong game plan and a nice balance of threat and solidity. They came ever so close to an equaliser with Rangers increasingly ragged as the clock ticked on.
Injuries, fitness and a tight schedule are hampering options at Ibrox in terms of chopping and changing the starters up top. The result seems to be impacting fluidity in the final third.
That may come in time, but it still feels like Dessers and Lammers lack a little bit of confidence and quality at times. There's also another injury blow to contend with after Matondo limped off in the opening half.
The reaction from both sets of fans at full-time said it all.
The visitors were never overawed, stayed in the game but just couldn't find that one moment of execution to get on level terms. They certainly had the chances.
What's next?
Rangers return to Viaplay Cup action on Wednesday (19:45 BST), looking to reach the semi-finals in another home fixture against Livingston.
Motherwell will look to find a formula to trouble a Celtic side who are clear at the top of the Premiership next Saturday (12:30.
Line-ups
Rangers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Butland
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 26DaviesBooked at 90mins
- 31Barisic
- 15CifuentesSubstituted forRiceat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 4Lundstram
- 17MatondoSubstituted forSouttarat 38'minutes
- 14LammersSubstituted forRoofeat 78'minutes
- 23WrightSubstituted forSimaat 67'minutes
- 9DessersSubstituted forJackat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Yilmaz
- 5Souttar
- 8Jack
- 19Sima
- 21Sterling
- 25Roofe
- 28McCrorie
- 64Rice
- 65Lovelace
Motherwell
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Kelly
- 16McGinn
- 5Mugabi
- 15CaseyBooked at 32mins
- 2O'Donnell
- 38MillerBooked at 58minsSubstituted forShawat 71'minutes
- 12Paton
- 22SpencerSubstituted forGentat 83'minutes
- 8Slattery
- 14BairSubstituted forWilkinsonat 79'minutes
- 7Spittal
Substitutes
- 3Gent
- 13Oxborough
- 17Zdravkovski
- 18Shaw
- 19McGinley
- 20Blaney
- 23Wilson
- 30Ferrie
- 99Wilkinson
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
- Attendance:
- 48,539
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away15
Player of the match
SpittalBlair Spittal
Rangers
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameButlandAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number4Player nameLundstramAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number26Player nameDaviesAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number5Player nameSouttarAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number14Player nameLammersAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number8Player nameJackAverage rating
5.28
- Squad number6Player nameGoldsonAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number31Player nameBarisicAverage rating
5.23
- Squad number17Player nameMatondoAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number64Player nameRiceAverage rating
5.17
- Squad number25Player nameRoofeAverage rating
5.03
- Squad number2Player nameTavernierAverage rating
4.99
- Squad number23Player nameWrightAverage rating
4.98
- Squad number15Player nameCifuentesAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number9Player nameDessersAverage rating
4.79
- Squad number19Player nameSimaAverage rating
4.73
Motherwell
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameSpittalAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number38Player nameMillerAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number99Player nameWilkinsonAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number8Player nameSlatteryAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number5Player nameMugabiAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number22Player nameSpencerAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number2Player nameO'DonnellAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number3Player nameGentAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number15Player nameCaseyAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number18Player nameShawAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number12Player namePatonAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number14Player nameBairAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number16Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
6.41