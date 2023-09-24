Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Oli Shaw spurned a big chance for Motherwell during a late flurry for the visitors

Rangers laboured to a narrow win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership to make it three wins from three since the international break.

Rabbi Matondo's first-half shot took a huge deflection off Cyriel Dessers for what would be the winning goal to settle a nervy Ibrox.

The visitors, who began the day third in the table, started the game confidently, but failed to convert their play into goals or capitalise on intense late pressure.

Michael Beale's side, who beat St Johnstone last weekend and then Real Betis on Thursday, leapfrog the Fir Park side in the table.

Motherwell started very brightly with Sam Lammers close to gifting a glaring chance before Callum Slattery found space and tried to bend one to the far corner. It was off target with Jack Butland exposed.

Rangers knew then they were in a game as they struggled to connect in key areas. On the first occasion they did, it paid off.

Nice interplay outside the area led to a powerful Matondo strike. It seemed to be arrowing slightly off target but struck Dessers, who seemed to be trying to evade it, and the ball flew high past Liam Kelly.

A much-needed stroke of luck that proved decisive. For Motherwell, luck proved elusive.

Rangers did engineer one or two good chances in the second half with Lammers volleying wide and Kelly denied Dessers and Lammers in quick succession.

However, they were so close to conceding several times late on with Butland superbly denying Oli Shaw and Brodie Spencer when a goal seemed certain.

James Tavernier then somehow bailed his side out, getting back on the line to knock Blair Spittal's shot away as Motherwell pushed on in an impressive display that deserved more.

Player of the match - John Lundstram

John Lundstram was the one standout for Rangers in a performance lacking quality. He offered impetus and drive to get things moving and drew the acclaim of a largely frustrated home crowd

'Job done but more needed for Rangers' - analysis

Job done, points in the bag for Rangers but performance levels will need to be way, way better.

This was far from vintage against an excellent Motherwell side offering composure, a strong game plan and a nice balance of threat and solidity. They came ever so close to an equaliser with Rangers increasingly ragged as the clock ticked on.

Injuries, fitness and a tight schedule are hampering options at Ibrox in terms of chopping and changing the starters up top. The result seems to be impacting fluidity in the final third.

That may come in time, but it still feels like Dessers and Lammers lack a little bit of confidence and quality at times. There's also another injury blow to contend with after Matondo limped off in the opening half.

The reaction from both sets of fans at full-time said it all.

The visitors were never overawed, stayed in the game but just couldn't find that one moment of execution to get on level terms. They certainly had the chances.

What's next?

Rangers return to Viaplay Cup action on Wednesday (19:45 BST), looking to reach the semi-finals in another home fixture against Livingston.

Motherwell will look to find a formula to trouble a Celtic side who are clear at the top of the Premiership next Saturday (12:30.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Rangers Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Butland 2 Tavernier 6 Goldson 26 Davies 31 Barisic 15 Cifuentes 4 Lundstram 17 Matondo 14 Lammers 23 Wright 9 Dessers 1 Butland

2 Tavernier

6 Goldson

26 Davies Booked at 90mins

31 Barisic

15 Cifuentes Substituted for Rice at 78' minutes Booked at 90mins

4 Lundstram

17 Matondo Substituted for Souttar at 38' minutes

14 Lammers Substituted for Roofe at 78' minutes

23 Wright Substituted for Sima at 67' minutes

9 Dessers Substituted for Jack at 67' minutes Substitutes 3 Yilmaz

5 Souttar

8 Jack

19 Sima

21 Sterling

25 Roofe

28 McCrorie

64 Rice

65 Lovelace Motherwell Formation 3-4-3 1 Kelly 16 McGinn 5 Mugabi 15 Casey 2 O'Donnell 38 Miller 12 Paton 22 Spencer 8 Slattery 14 Bair 7 Spittal 1 Kelly

16 McGinn

5 Mugabi

15 Casey Booked at 32mins

2 O'Donnell

38 Miller Booked at 58mins Substituted for Shaw at 71' minutes

12 Paton

22 Spencer Substituted for Gent at 83' minutes

8 Slattery

14 Bair Substituted for Wilkinson at 79' minutes

7 Spittal Substitutes 3 Gent

13 Oxborough

17 Zdravkovski

18 Shaw

19 McGinley

20 Blaney

23 Wilson

30 Ferrie

99 Wilkinson Referee: Alan Muir Attendance: 48,539 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Rangers 1, Motherwell 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Rangers 1, Motherwell 0. Post update Attempt saved. Conor Wilkinson (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen O'Donnell with a cross. Post update Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Conor Wilkinson (Motherwell). Post update Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers). Post update Harry Paton (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Borna Barisic. Booking Bailey Rice (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Bailey Rice (Rangers). Post update Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Booking Ben Davies (Rangers) is shown the yellow card. Post update Offside, Motherwell. Conor Wilkinson tries a through ball, but Oli Shaw is caught offside. Post update Attempt blocked. Oli Shaw (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Foul by Ryan Jack (Rangers). Post update Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Attempt blocked. Blair Spittal (Motherwell) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Slattery. Substitution Substitution, Motherwell. Georgie Gent replaces Brodie Spencer. Post update James Tavernier (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Brodie Spencer (Motherwell). Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward