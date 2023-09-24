Close menu
Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers1MotherwellMotherwell0

Rangers 1-0 Motherwell: Deflected Dessers goal sends hosts fourth

By Martin DowdenBBC Scotland at Ibrox

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Oli Shaw shoots
Oli Shaw spurned a big chance for Motherwell during a late flurry for the visitors

Rangers laboured to a narrow win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership to make it three wins from three since the international break.

Rabbi Matondo's first-half shot took a huge deflection off Cyriel Dessers for what would be the winning goal to settle a nervy Ibrox.

The visitors, who began the day third in the table, started the game confidently, but failed to convert their play into goals or capitalise on intense late pressure.

Michael Beale's side, who beat St Johnstone last weekend and then Real Betis on Thursday, leapfrog the Fir Park side in the table.

Motherwell started very brightly with Sam Lammers close to gifting a glaring chance before Callum Slattery found space and tried to bend one to the far corner. It was off target with Jack Butland exposed.

Rangers knew then they were in a game as they struggled to connect in key areas. On the first occasion they did, it paid off.

Nice interplay outside the area led to a powerful Matondo strike. It seemed to be arrowing slightly off target but struck Dessers, who seemed to be trying to evade it, and the ball flew high past Liam Kelly.

A much-needed stroke of luck that proved decisive. For Motherwell, luck proved elusive.

Rangers did engineer one or two good chances in the second half with Lammers volleying wide and Kelly denied Dessers and Lammers in quick succession.

However, they were so close to conceding several times late on with Butland superbly denying Oli Shaw and Brodie Spencer when a goal seemed certain.

James Tavernier then somehow bailed his side out, getting back on the line to knock Blair Spittal's shot away as Motherwell pushed on in an impressive display that deserved more.

Player of the match - John Lundstram

John Lundstram
John Lundstram was the one standout for Rangers in a performance lacking quality. He offered impetus and drive to get things moving and drew the acclaim of a largely frustrated home crowd

'Job done but more needed for Rangers' - analysis

Job done, points in the bag for Rangers but performance levels will need to be way, way better.

This was far from vintage against an excellent Motherwell side offering composure, a strong game plan and a nice balance of threat and solidity. They came ever so close to an equaliser with Rangers increasingly ragged as the clock ticked on.

Injuries, fitness and a tight schedule are hampering options at Ibrox in terms of chopping and changing the starters up top. The result seems to be impacting fluidity in the final third.

That may come in time, but it still feels like Dessers and Lammers lack a little bit of confidence and quality at times. There's also another injury blow to contend with after Matondo limped off in the opening half.

The reaction from both sets of fans at full-time said it all.

The visitors were never overawed, stayed in the game but just couldn't find that one moment of execution to get on level terms. They certainly had the chances.

What's next?

Rangers return to Viaplay Cup action on Wednesday (19:45 BST), looking to reach the semi-finals in another home fixture against Livingston.

Motherwell will look to find a formula to trouble a Celtic side who are clear at the top of the Premiership next Saturday (12:30.

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Butland
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 26DaviesBooked at 90mins
  • 31Barisic
  • 15CifuentesSubstituted forRiceat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 4Lundstram
  • 17MatondoSubstituted forSouttarat 38'minutes
  • 14LammersSubstituted forRoofeat 78'minutes
  • 23WrightSubstituted forSimaat 67'minutes
  • 9DessersSubstituted forJackat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Yilmaz
  • 5Souttar
  • 8Jack
  • 19Sima
  • 21Sterling
  • 25Roofe
  • 28McCrorie
  • 64Rice
  • 65Lovelace

Motherwell

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 16McGinn
  • 5Mugabi
  • 15CaseyBooked at 32mins
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 38MillerBooked at 58minsSubstituted forShawat 71'minutes
  • 12Paton
  • 22SpencerSubstituted forGentat 83'minutes
  • 8Slattery
  • 14BairSubstituted forWilkinsonat 79'minutes
  • 7Spittal

Substitutes

  • 3Gent
  • 13Oxborough
  • 17Zdravkovski
  • 18Shaw
  • 19McGinley
  • 20Blaney
  • 23Wilson
  • 30Ferrie
  • 99Wilkinson
Referee:
Alan Muir
Attendance:
48,539

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home17
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rangers 1, Motherwell 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rangers 1, Motherwell 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Conor Wilkinson (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen O'Donnell with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Conor Wilkinson (Motherwell).

  6. Post update

    Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).

  7. Post update

    Harry Paton (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Borna Barisic.

  9. Booking

    Bailey Rice (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Bailey Rice (Rangers).

  11. Post update

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Booking

    Ben Davies (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Motherwell. Conor Wilkinson tries a through ball, but Oli Shaw is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Oli Shaw (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Jack (Rangers).

  16. Post update

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Blair Spittal (Motherwell) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Slattery.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Georgie Gent replaces Brodie Spencer.

  19. Post update

    James Tavernier (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Brodie Spencer (Motherwell).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic65101431116
2St Mirren6420106414
3Rangers640292712
4Motherwell631265110
5Hibernian6213111017
6Hearts62134317
7Ross County6213611-57
8Kilmarnock613267-16
9Dundee6132710-36
10Livingston6132511-66
11Aberdeen612379-25
12St Johnstone6024210-82
View full Scottish Premiership table

