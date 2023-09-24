Sunderland v Cardiff City

SunderlandSunderland15:00CardiffCardiff City
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leicester
|8
|7
|0
|1
|14
|5
|9
|21
|2
|Ipswich
|8
|7
|0
|1
|17
|10
|7
|21
|3
|Preston
|8
|6
|2
|0
|13
|6
|7
|20
|4
|Sunderland
|7
|4
|1
|2
|15
|7
|8
|13
|5
|Leeds
|8
|3
|4
|1
|13
|7
|6
|13
|6
|Hull
|8
|3
|4
|1
|10
|7
|3
|13
|7
|Norwich
|8
|4
|1
|3
|17
|16
|1
|13
|8
|Bristol City
|8
|3
|3
|2
|9
|7
|2
|12
|9
|Birmingham
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|7
|1
|12
|10
|Millwall
|8
|3
|2
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|11
|11
|Plymouth
|8
|3
|1
|4
|16
|13
|3
|10
|12
|Cardiff
|7
|3
|1
|3
|13
|12
|1
|10
|13
|West Brom
|8
|2
|4
|2
|12
|11
|1
|10
|14
|Blackburn
|8
|3
|1
|4
|12
|16
|-4
|10
|15
|Southampton
|8
|3
|1
|4
|12
|19
|-7
|10
|16
|Watford
|8
|2
|3
|3
|11
|10
|1
|9
|17
|Stoke
|8
|2
|2
|4
|7
|9
|-2
|8
|18
|Huddersfield
|7
|2
|2
|3
|8
|12
|-4
|8
|19
|QPR
|8
|2
|2
|4
|7
|12
|-5
|8
|20
|Coventry
|7
|1
|4
|2
|11
|10
|1
|7
|21
|Swansea
|8
|1
|3
|4
|10
|12
|-2
|6
|22
|Middlesbrough
|8
|1
|2
|5
|7
|15
|-8
|5
|23
|Rotherham
|8
|1
|2
|5
|8
|17
|-9
|5
|24
|Sheff Wed
|8
|0
|2
|6
|5
|14
|-9
|2
