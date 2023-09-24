Close menu
Championship
SunderlandSunderland15:00CardiffCardiff City
Venue: Stadium of Light

Sunderland v Cardiff City

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester8701145921
2Ipswich87011710721
3Preston8620136720
4Sunderland7412157813
5Leeds8341137613
6Norwich84131716113
7Hull7331107312
8Bristol City833297212
9Birmingham833287112
10Millwall832378-111
11Plymouth83141613310
12Cardiff73131312110
13West Brom82421211110
14Blackburn83141216-410
15Southampton83141219-710
16Watford8233111019
17Huddersfield7223812-48
18QPR8224712-58
19Coventry7142111017
20Stoke721479-27
21Swansea81341012-26
22Middlesbrough8125715-85
23Rotherham8125817-95
24Sheff Wed8026514-92
View full Championship table

