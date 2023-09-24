Match ends, Stoke City 1, Hull City 3.
Hull City climbed to fourth in the Championship table with a comfortable victory over Stoke City.
The Tigers had fortunate deflections for two of their three goals in the Potteries.
But they were still more than worthy winners as the plummeting Potters were outplayed on home soil to suffer a fourth defeat in five games.
There was only one winner from the moment that Hull struck with two goals in two first-half minutes from Aaron Connolly and Adama Traore.
Regan Slater's shot took a wicked deflection for a long-range third to seal Hull's third straight away win.
Top scorer Andre Vidigal did pull one back for the hosts but, in their sixth season back at this level after Premier League relegation in 2018, Alex Neil's extensively reassembled Stoke side now sit 20th in the second tier.
A previously drab game was brought to life on the half hour with the first of those two Hull stunners.
Former Stoke loan signing Jaden Philogene wriggled his way though to the right byline before pulling back for the unmarked Connolly, whose scuffed right-foot finish deflected in off Stoke defender Michael Rose's leg - his fifth goal of the campaign.
Then, almost straight from the restart, the Tigers attacked down the left, Connolly cut in and had a shot blocked - and Traore finished confidently from 10 yards, his first goal of the season.Connolly also had a header cleared off the line by home midfielder Daniel Johnson, who had earlier fired just wide for Stoke. But the Potters did at least end the first half on the prowl when Sead Haksabanovic's free-kick was turned aside by Ryan Allsop.
The Hull keeper then came to the rescue again at the start of the second half when striker Wesley turned to blast a fight-foot piledriver which was brilliantly turned over his own bar by Allsop.
Hull looked to have settled it when Slater's speculative 25-yard left-foot shot ballooned off a defender and over Stoke keeper Mark Travers' head for a fortunate goal on 73 minutes.
Four minutes later Stoke top scorer Vidigal, back from injury and on for early first-half hamstring victim Tyrese Campbell, gave the Potters some hope with his own fifth goal of the season - but it proved to be mere consolation.
Who's next?
Stoke now face two successive long away trips - to Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday before Saturday's trip to Bristol City.
Hull are back at home next Saturday, when they entertain this weekend's Championship star turn Plymouth Argyle.
Line-ups
Stoke
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Travers
- 2Gooch
- 23McNally
- 5Rose
- 16WilmotBooked at 42mins
- 12JohnsonSubstituted forHoeverat 79'minutes
- 15Thompson
- 28LaurentBooked at 75mins
- 6BurgerSubstituted forWesleyat 35'minutes
- 10CampbellSubstituted forCunha Vidigalat 13'minutes
- 20HaksabanovicSubstituted forBaeat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Cunha Vidigal
- 11Gayle
- 13Bonham
- 17Hoever
- 18Wesley
- 22Bae
- 24Tchamadeu
- 27Léris
- 30Sidibe
Hull
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 17Allsop
- 33Christie
- 5JonesBooked at 38mins
- 4GreavesBooked at 55mins
- 3VinagreSubstituted forMcLoughlinat 81'minutes
- 23Philogene
- 15Morton
- 24SeriBooked at 45minsSubstituted forLokiloat 89'minutes
- 27Slater
- 10TraoréSubstituted forTwineat 65'minutes
- 44ConnollySubstituted forDelapat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ingram
- 6McLoughlin
- 7Tufan
- 9Sayyadmanesh
- 20Delap
- 22Lokilo
- 25Furlong
- 26Smith
- 30Twine
- Referee:
- Thomas Bramall
- Attendance:
- 21,142
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home11
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stoke City 1, Hull City 3.
Post update
Jason Lokilo (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ki-Jana Hoever (Stoke City).
Post update
Scott Twine (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by André Vidigal (Stoke City).
Post update
Jason Lokilo (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Luke McNally (Stoke City).
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Jason Lokilo replaces Jean Michaël Seri.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jaden Philogene (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sean McLoughlin.
Post update
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Sean McLoughlin.
Post update
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Mark Travers.
Post update
Attempt saved. Regan Slater (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jaden Philogene.
Post update
Scott Twine (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Josh Laurent (Stoke City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Wesley (Stoke City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by André Vidigal.
Post update
Offside, Stoke City. Ben Wilmot tries a through ball, but Wesley is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Sean McLoughlin replaces Rúben Vinagre.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Bae Jun-Ho replaces Sead Haksabanovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Ki-Jana Hoever replaces Daniel Johnson.
What has Alex Neill done in the time he had been here ? Not a clue, no pattern of play but credit to Hull and Liam Rosenior they're playing well .