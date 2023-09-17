Barry Wilson and Billy Dodds were both praised by the club despite their exits

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have sacked head coach Billy Dodds and assistant Barry Wilson with their side sitting bottom of the Scottish Championship.

The 54-year-old Dodds has been in charge for two years and led his side to the promotion play-off final during his first season - then the Scottish Cup final this June.

But the club said in a statement that: "This season's results have not reflected the quality we believe we have in the building."

Sporting director John Robertson and academy director Charlie Christie will take charge of the team until a new head coach is appointed.

A Jamie Gullan goal three minutes from time gave Raith Rovers a 1-0 win on Saturday that sent the hosts to the top of the table and left Caley Thistle two points adrift at the bottom.

Caley Thistle acknowledged the "epic effort" to reach the play-off final they lost to St Johnstone and the "fantastic achievement" in reaching only their second Scottish Cup final in their 29-year history, when they lost 3-1 to treble winning Celtic.

They stressed that former Scotland striker Dodds' "professionalism, attention to detail and positive attitude could never be faulted no matter the challenges we faced".

"It is important to note that this is not a decision which has been taken lightly and, as our history shows, it is rarely the way managerial changes happen at Caledonian Stadium," they added. "We do not have a revolving door, nor a hire and fire at the drop of the hat attitude and we do not expect that to change going forward."

Caley Thistle also pointed out that Wilson remains "a club legend" after serving as both player and coach.

"Sometimes in football we have to make difficult decisions and both of the decisions outlined above fall very hard into that category," they added.