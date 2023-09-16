Last updated on .From the section Football

Al-Nassr lost their opening two games of the Saudi Pro League season but have won the past four since then

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane each scored for the fourth successive game to help Al-Nassr to a fourth straight victory in the Saudi Pro League.

Mane netted from 18 yards in first-half stoppage-time to put the visitors ahead at 10-man Al-Raed, while Ronaldo's fine solo run and finish sealed a 3-1 win.

Ronaldo leads the league's goal charts on seven with Mane one behind on six.

Elsewhere in the league, ex-Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin hit the winner as Al-Ahli beat Al-Taawon 3-2.

Former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele was also on target on Saturday as Al-Ettifaq, the club managed by Steven Gerrard, won 3-1 at Abha.

Al-Hilal sit top of the league after six games, having beaten Al-Riyadh 6-1 on Friday night in Brazil forward Neymar's debut for the leaders.

The former Barcelona and Paris St-Germain striker came off the bench midway through the second half and set up Al-Hilal's fourth goal for compatriot Malcom.

Many supporters hoping to see Neymar score on his first appearance booed when Salem Aldawsari took a penalty for the hosts' fifth goal, rather than handing spot-kick duties to the club's £77.6m signing.