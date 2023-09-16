Match ends, Inter Milan 5, AC Milan 1.
Inter Milan continued their perfect start to the Serie A season as they thrashed AC Milan.
Henrik Mkhitaryan hit two, having opened the scoring before the clock had reached five minutes.
Marcus Thuram doubled Inter's lead before the break when he thundered home a spectacular long-range effort.
Rafael Leao pulled one back for AC Milan but Mkhitaryan, Hakan Calhanoglu and Davide Frattesi put the game to rest.
Calhanoglu slotted home from the penalty spot when Lautaro Martinez was fouled by Theo Hernandez while substitute Frattesi tapped home a Mkhitaryan ball to add the fifth in injury time.
Inter are top of Serie A with 12 points from four games. Milan are third with nine points.
Juventus, second with 10 points, extended their unbeaten run with a 3-1 victory over Lazio earlier on Saturday.
Thuram was Inter's brightest attacking spark and regularly produced chances for his side in the first half, tormenting Theo Hernandez and Malick Thiaw on the left flank.
Inter held just 40% of the possession but were dominant at San Siro, crowding out their rivals and overwhelming them with pressure on the break.
Milan, who host Newcastle United in the Champions League on Tuesday, were restricted to just two shots on target and just couldn't cope with Inter's prowess.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Sommer
- 36Darmian
- 15Acerbi
- 95BastoniSubstituted forde Vrijat 74'minutes
- 2Dumfries
- 23BarellaSubstituted forFrattesiat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 20ÇalhanogluBooked at 72minsSubstituted forAsllaniat 81'minutes
- 22Mkhitaryan
- 32DimarcoSubstituted forZopolato Nevesat 64'minutes
- 10La Martínez
- 9ThuramSubstituted forArnautovicat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Sensi
- 6de Vrij
- 7Ju Cuadrado
- 8Arnautovic
- 12Di Gennaro
- 14Klaassen
- 16Frattesi
- 21Asllani
- 28Pavard
- 30Zopolato Neves
- 31Bisseck
- 42Agoumé
- 70Sánchez
- 77Audero
AC Milan
Formation 4-3-3
- 16Maignan
- 2CalabriaSubstituted forFlorenziat 77'minutes
- 24Kjær
- 28ThiawBooked at 24mins
- 19HernándezBooked at 61mins
- 8Loftus-CheekSubstituted forMusahat 86'minutes
- 33Krunic
- 14ReijndersSubstituted forJovicat 77'minutes
- 11PulisicSubstituted forChukwuezeat 56'minutes
- 9GiroudSubstituted forOkaforat 77'minutes
- 10Rafael Leão
Substitutes
- 7Adli
- 15Jovic
- 17Okafor
- 18Romero
- 21Chukwueze
- 31Pellegrino
- 32Pobega
- 42Florenzi
- 57Sportiello
- 80Musah
- 83Mirante
- 95Bartesaghi
- Referee:
- Simone Sozza
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 5, AC Milan 1.
Post update
Rade Krunic (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).
Booking
Davide Frattesi (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 5, AC Milan 1. Davide Frattesi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alessandro Florenzi.
Post update
Foul by Noah Okafor (AC Milan).
Post update
Kristjan Asllani (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Yunus Musah (AC Milan).
Post update
Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Luka Jovic (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Yunus Musah replaces Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Malick Thiaw.
Post update
Foul by Rade Krunic (AC Milan).
Post update
Davide Frattesi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ruben Loftus-Cheek (AC Milan).
Post update
Francesco Acerbi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.