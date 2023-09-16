Close menu
Italian Serie A
Inter MilanInter Milan5AC MilanAC Milan1

Inter Milan 5-1 AC Milan: Inter cruise to Milan derby win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Marcus Thuram celebrates after scoring against AC Milan
Inter have won five Milan derbies in a row for the first time in the fixture's history

Inter Milan continued their perfect start to the Serie A season as they thrashed AC Milan.

Henrik Mkhitaryan hit two, having opened the scoring before the clock had reached five minutes.

Marcus Thuram doubled Inter's lead before the break when he thundered home a spectacular long-range effort.

Rafael Leao pulled one back for AC Milan but Mkhitaryan, Hakan Calhanoglu and Davide Frattesi put the game to rest.

Calhanoglu slotted home from the penalty spot when Lautaro Martinez was fouled by Theo Hernandez while substitute Frattesi tapped home a Mkhitaryan ball to add the fifth in injury time.

Inter are top of Serie A with 12 points from four games. Milan are third with nine points.

Juventus, second with 10 points, extended their unbeaten run with a 3-1 victory over Lazio earlier on Saturday.

Thuram was Inter's brightest attacking spark and regularly produced chances for his side in the first half, tormenting Theo Hernandez and Malick Thiaw on the left flank.

Inter held just 40% of the possession but were dominant at San Siro, crowding out their rivals and overwhelming them with pressure on the break.

Milan, who host Newcastle United in the Champions League on Tuesday, were restricted to just two shots on target and just couldn't cope with Inter's prowess.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Sommer
  • 36Darmian
  • 15Acerbi
  • 95BastoniSubstituted forde Vrijat 74'minutes
  • 2Dumfries
  • 23BarellaSubstituted forFrattesiat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 20ÇalhanogluBooked at 72minsSubstituted forAsllaniat 81'minutes
  • 22Mkhitaryan
  • 32DimarcoSubstituted forZopolato Nevesat 64'minutes
  • 10La Martínez
  • 9ThuramSubstituted forArnautovicat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Sensi
  • 6de Vrij
  • 7Ju Cuadrado
  • 8Arnautovic
  • 12Di Gennaro
  • 14Klaassen
  • 16Frattesi
  • 21Asllani
  • 28Pavard
  • 30Zopolato Neves
  • 31Bisseck
  • 42Agoumé
  • 70Sánchez
  • 77Audero

AC Milan

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Maignan
  • 2CalabriaSubstituted forFlorenziat 77'minutes
  • 24Kjær
  • 28ThiawBooked at 24mins
  • 19HernándezBooked at 61mins
  • 8Loftus-CheekSubstituted forMusahat 86'minutes
  • 33Krunic
  • 14ReijndersSubstituted forJovicat 77'minutes
  • 11PulisicSubstituted forChukwuezeat 56'minutes
  • 9GiroudSubstituted forOkaforat 77'minutes
  • 10Rafael Leão

Substitutes

  • 7Adli
  • 15Jovic
  • 17Okafor
  • 18Romero
  • 21Chukwueze
  • 31Pellegrino
  • 32Pobega
  • 42Florenzi
  • 57Sportiello
  • 80Musah
  • 83Mirante
  • 95Bartesaghi
Referee:
Simone Sozza

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home14
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home16
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inter Milan 5, AC Milan 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inter Milan 5, AC Milan 1.

  3. Post update

    Rade Krunic (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

  5. Booking

    Davide Frattesi (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Inter Milan 5, AC Milan 1. Davide Frattesi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan following a fast break.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alessandro Florenzi.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Noah Okafor (AC Milan).

  9. Post update

    Kristjan Asllani (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Yunus Musah (AC Milan).

  11. Post update

    Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Luka Jovic (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan).

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Yunus Musah replaces Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Malick Thiaw.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Rade Krunic (AC Milan).

  18. Post update

    Davide Frattesi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ruben Loftus-Cheek (AC Milan).

  20. Post update

    Francesco Acerbi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 16th September 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan44001311212
2Juventus431092710
3AC Milan43019729
4Lecce32106337
5Napoli42116337
6Atalanta32016246
7Hellas Verona32014406
8Fiorentina311167-14
9Bologna311134-14
10Frosinone311134-14
11Torino311124-24
12Genoa411225-34
13Sassuolo310235-23
14Monza310225-33
15Lazio410347-33
16Salernitana302135-22
17Udinese302114-32
18Roma301246-21
19Cagliari301214-31
20Empoli300305-50
View full Italian Serie A table

