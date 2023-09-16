Watch some of the career highlights of Wales forward Natasha Harding

Wales forward Natasha Harding has announced her retirement aged 34.

Harding played 100 internationals for Wales, scoring 26 goals, and at club level played for Cardiff City, Bristol Academy, Manchester City, Liverpool, Reading and Aston Villa.

"The word 'retirement' used to scare me so much. I thought I'd be like Peter Pan and never grow old (in football)," she posted on social media. external-link

"But I feel the time is now right to hang up my boots."

Harding started her career at Cardiff City, captaining the side during a five-year spell before switching to Bristol Academy where she really established herself as a top-level player.

She signed for Washington Spirit in 2014 ahead of what she described as a "dream move" to play in the United States, but visa issues prevented the switch and instead she signed for Manchester City.

However, the move to Manchester did not work out and within a year Harding had been transferred to Liverpool, but never really made her mark in the north east.

Harding switched to Reading in 2018 and found her form again, becoming the club captain and establishing herself as one of the Women's Super League's (WSL) most versatile performers.

She signed for Aston Villa in 2022 but made only four appearances and was not included in their squad list released on Friday.

Harding made her Wales debut in 2008 and soon became a key part of the Dragons side, going on to win her 100th cap in a 3-0 win over Kazakhstan on 12 April 2022 in a Women's World Cup qualifier - scoring her 26th international goal in that game.

She became just the eighth player to reach that milestone for Wales. Loren Dykes, Jess Fishlock, Sophie Ingle, Gareth Bale, Chris Gunter, Wayne Hennessey and Helen Ward are the only other players to represent Wales 100 times.

However, she did not feature for her country again and the following November she was left out of Gemma Grainger's squad for a friendly against Finland, with the Wales boss revealing it was "in the best interests of the player for her not to be here".

"Football has given me so many opportunities, friendships, life experiences and many more," Harding added.

"I want to thank all the managers I've worked with along the way. You all played a part in the player I am today.

"I want to thank the Women's Super League for allowing this crazy Welsh women to be a part of history. It's been an honour to have made so many appearances and see this league grow so much.

"To my friends, family and especially my partner, thank you for the sacrifices you've made over the years that have never gone unnoticed.

"Finally to the Red Wall. I am forever grateful for your support throughout the years. You made it even more special every time I had the pleasure of putting on that (Wales) shirt for so long."