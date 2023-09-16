Last updated on .From the section Irish

Irish Premiership leaders Glentoran were held to a 0-0 draw by Dungannon Swifts on Saturday as Glenavon, Coleraine and Loughgall all took wins.

Nathaniel Ferris scored twice as promoted Loughgall came from a goal down to win 3-1 at Ballymena United.

Josh Carson, Matthew Shevlin and Andy Mitchell were on target in Coleraine's 3-1 victory over Newry City.

Glenavon began life without former manager Gary Hamilton by defeating Carrick Rangers 2-1 at Mourneview Park.

Substitute Aaron Prendergast broke the deadlock for the Lurgan Blues, but Danny Purkis equalised with a wonder goal from just a few yards inside the Glenavon half.

Jack Malone netted the winner from the penalty spot.

Oval deadlock

The Glens' best chance of a far from memorable first half came early on, with Daire O'Connor forcing Conor Mitchell into a save, with Jay Donnelly also striking the upright with his glancing right-footed effort.

The second half was more entertaining, with both sides showing more attacking intent. Shay McCartan came closest to breaking the deadlock, hitting the underside of the crossbar from a pinpoint Niall McGinn cross.

The visitors felt they should have been awarded a penalty as Aidan Wilson looked to have brought down Niall Owens in the penalty area, but referee Evan Boyce was having none of it.

For Swifts, Ethan Devine forced Aaron McCarey into a fine stop and in the end it was a deserved point for Swifts manager Rodney McAree against his former club.

Loughgall continue good start

Eight minutes before half-time at the Ballymena Showgrounds, Steven McCullough swung in a free-kick from close to the centre circle and United skipper Colin Coates arrived to power home a header at the back post.

Loughgall started the second half brightly with Tiernan Kelly's long-range shot being turned round the post by Sean O'Neill.

But from the resultant short corner, Ballymena failed to clear Pablo Andrade's cross and Ferris was able to spin and fire home via the underside of the crossbar.

Remarkably the visitors were in front four minutes later as another Andrade corner once again resulted in some poor Ballymena defending with Ferris on hand to bundle home from close range.

And it was 3-1 on 66 minutes as substitute Alberto Balde jinked past the challenge of Coates before cutting the ball back from the bye-line for the in-rushing Andrew Hoey to smash high into the net.

The defeat leaves Ballymena marooned at the bottom of the table while Loughgall rise to fifth place.

First win in five for Coleraine

Coleraine secured a first win in five games to move up to sixth spot in the league standings but it was a sixth defeat in eight for struggling Newry.

A goal either side of half-time and a third in the 90th minute was enough to get the Bannsiders over the line against Newry.

After Jamie Glackin's cross from the left, Carson's low drive under the body of Tom Murphy opened the scoring after 40 minutes and Shevlin doubled the home side's advantage 11 minutes after the restart with a header from another Glackin cross.

Lee Newell threw the visitors a lifeline with a well-struck shot from distance in the 72nd minute but Coleraine substitute Mitchell made the game safe for the hosts in the 90th minute, firing home at the second attempt from close range.

Glenavon back to winning ways

Carrick's afternoon got off to a bad start when Kyle Cherry was sent off on the 17th minute for a late lunging tackle on Malone.

The deadlock was broken on 63 minutes, within a minute of their introduction, substitutes Stephen Teggart and Prendergast combining and the latter coolly firing past Ross Glendinning from close range.

Purkis levelled the game in some style when he noticed Rory Brown was off his line and tried his luck successfully from long range.

On the 80th minute, the home side were awarded a penalty after Joe Crowe fouled Peter Campbell in the box. Malone made no mistake with the resulting spot kick, sending Ross Glendinning the wrong way to clinch all three points.