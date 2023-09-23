Montrose v Stirling Albion

MontroseMontrose15:00StirlingStirling Albion
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Falkirk
|6
|5
|1
|0
|15
|3
|12
|16
|2
|Hamilton
|6
|5
|1
|0
|11
|3
|8
|16
|3
|Stirling
|6
|3
|1
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|10
|4
|Queen of Sth
|6
|3
|0
|3
|12
|11
|1
|9
|5
|Montrose
|6
|3
|0
|3
|11
|11
|0
|9
|6
|Kelty Hearts
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|7
|0
|8
|7
|Annan Athletic
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|12
|-3
|7
|8
|Alloa
|6
|2
|0
|4
|8
|12
|-4
|6
|9
|Cove Rangers
|6
|1
|2
|3
|8
|8
|0
|5
|10
|Edinburgh City
|6
|0
|0
|6
|5
|16
|-11
|0