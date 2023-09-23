Airdrieonians v Raith Rovers

AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians15:00Raith RoversRaith Rovers
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Raith Rovers
|5
|4
|1
|0
|10
|6
|4
|13
|2
|Dundee Utd
|5
|3
|2
|0
|11
|2
|9
|11
|3
|Partick Thistle
|5
|3
|1
|1
|14
|6
|8
|10
|4
|Arbroath
|6
|3
|0
|3
|10
|8
|2
|9
|5
|Queen's Park
|7
|3
|0
|4
|10
|15
|-5
|9
|6
|Dunfermline
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|4
|2
|8
|7
|Airdrieonians
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|10
|-5
|6
|8
|Ayr
|6
|2
|0
|4
|8
|14
|-6
|6
|9
|Morton
|5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|12
|-5
|4
|10
|Inverness CT
|5
|0
|1
|4
|3
|7
|-4
|1
The BBC's coverage of every Scottish Premiership team is bigger and better than ever before. Here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland