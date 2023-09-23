Close menu
National League
EastleighEastleigh15:00KidderminsterKidderminster Harriers
Venue: Silverlake Stadium

Eastleigh v Kidderminster Harriers

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield108112617925
2Solihull Moors10640189922
3Barnet107122113822
4Bromley105321510518
5Woking114521410417
6Gateshead1044224131116
7Hartlepool105142121016
8Rochdale104331612415
9Ebbsfleet104151614213
10Halifax103431010013
11Altrincham102621517-212
12Dorking103341115-412
13Wealdstone103341115-412
14Oxford City102531816211
15Dag & Red103251013-311
16Boreham Wood102531013-311
17Aldershot103251721-411
18Eastleigh102531117-611
19Oldham102441115-410
20Maidenhead United10244712-510
21York111551319-68
22Kidderminster10145412-87
23Southend10514171256
24Fylde101271525-105
View full National League table

