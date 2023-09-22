Close menu
BrentfordBrentford17:30EvertonEverton
Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

Brentford v Everton preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Brentford left-back Rico Henry is likely to miss the rest of the season because of a serious knee injury sustained against Newcastle last week.

Head coach Thomas Frank will provide a fitness update later on Friday.

Summer signing Jack Harrison could be part of Everton's matchday squad for the first time after recovering from a hip problem, though manager Sean Dyche says the winger won't start.

Seamus Coleman, Dele and Andre Gomes remain unavailable.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Brentford are the opponents Everton have played the most top-flight away matches against without ever winning, drawing three and losing four of their seven visits.
  • Everton's solitary victory in 11 away games versus Brentford in all competitions was by 4-2 in the second tier on 20 September 1952.

Brentford

  • The Bees can equal the longest run of consecutive home draws by a club from the beginning of a Premier League season: four by Derby County in 2000-01.
  • Brentford have scored in 16 successive Premier League home games since a 0-0 draw against Chelsea last October.
  • They have taken the lead in each of their past 10 top-flight matches at the Brentford Community Stadium.
  • Their only home league defeat in 18 fixtures was 2-1 versus Newcastle United in April (W8, D9).
  • Thomas Frank's side have lost just once in their 23 most recent Premier League matches in London.
  • Ben Mee celebrates his 34th birthday on the day of this game.

Everton

  • Everton's tally of one point is their joint-lowest after five matches of a Premier League season. On the previous occasion, in 1994-95, they drew their sixth league fixture.
  • They have not had fewer than two points after six games of a league campaign since 1958-59.
  • Sean Dyche hasn't overseen a Premier League win in August or September in 14 attempts since his Burnley side beat Norwich in 2019 (D4, L10).
  • The Toffees have only won three of their past 38 Premier League away matches (D13, L22).
  • Everton are winless in 13 league fixtures in London since beating West Ham 1-0 away in May 2021 (D5, L8).
  • Dominic Calvert-Lewin has not scored a Premier League away goal from open play since his winner in that game at London Stadium.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd September 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City55001431115
2Tottenham5410135813
3Liverpool5410124813
4Arsenal541094513
5Brighton5401157812
6West Ham5311107310
7Aston Villa5302111019
8Nottm Forest52127707
9Crystal Palace521267-17
10Fulham5212510-57
11Brentford51318626
12Newcastle52038716
13Man Utd5203610-46
14Chelsea51225505
15Bournemouth503248-43
16Wolves5104511-63
17Sheff Utd501459-41
18Everton501429-71
19Burnley4013412-81
20Luton4004210-80
View full Premier League table

