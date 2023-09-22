TEAM NEWS
Brentford left-back Rico Henry is likely to miss the rest of the season because of a serious knee injury sustained against Newcastle last week.
Head coach Thomas Frank will provide a fitness update later on Friday.
Summer signing Jack Harrison could be part of Everton's matchday squad for the first time after recovering from a hip problem, though manager Sean Dyche says the winger won't start.
Seamus Coleman, Dele and Andre Gomes remain unavailable.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Brentford are the opponents Everton have played the most top-flight away matches against without ever winning, drawing three and losing four of their seven visits.
- Everton's solitary victory in 11 away games versus Brentford in all competitions was by 4-2 in the second tier on 20 September 1952.
Brentford
- The Bees can equal the longest run of consecutive home draws by a club from the beginning of a Premier League season: four by Derby County in 2000-01.
- Brentford have scored in 16 successive Premier League home games since a 0-0 draw against Chelsea last October.
- They have taken the lead in each of their past 10 top-flight matches at the Brentford Community Stadium.
- Their only home league defeat in 18 fixtures was 2-1 versus Newcastle United in April (W8, D9).
- Thomas Frank's side have lost just once in their 23 most recent Premier League matches in London.
- Ben Mee celebrates his 34th birthday on the day of this game.
Everton
- Everton's tally of one point is their joint-lowest after five matches of a Premier League season. On the previous occasion, in 1994-95, they drew their sixth league fixture.
- They have not had fewer than two points after six games of a league campaign since 1958-59.
- Sean Dyche hasn't overseen a Premier League win in August or September in 14 attempts since his Burnley side beat Norwich in 2019 (D4, L10).
- The Toffees have only won three of their past 38 Premier League away matches (D13, L22).
- Everton are winless in 13 league fixtures in London since beating West Ham 1-0 away in May 2021 (D5, L8).
- Dominic Calvert-Lewin has not scored a Premier League away goal from open play since his winner in that game at London Stadium.