Premier League
Man CityManchester City2Nottm ForestNottingham Forest0

Man City 2-0 Nottingham Forest: Ten-man Man City beat Forest despite Rodri red card

By Chris BevanBBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Phil Foden fires Manchester City ahead against Nottingham Forest
Foden scored 11 league goals last season - his opener against Forest was his first of this campaign

Leaders Manchester City were forced to hang on to beat Nottingham Forest after Rodri's red card but still maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season.

City were cruising at the break thanks to early goals by Phil Foden and Erling Haaland but the game changed dramatically only 27 seconds after the restart.

Rodri was shown a straight red for violent conduct after putting his hands around Morgan Gibbs-White's throat as they tangled near the corner flag, with VAR upholding referee Anthony Taylor's decision.

Forest had been outplayed until that point, with City slicing them open with sparkling attacks down the right to score both their goals inside the first 15 minutes.

Kyle Walker set up Foden to fire home City's opener with a fine first-time finish, before Matheus Nunes crossed from the same flank for an unmarked Haaland to head home.

The second half was a different story, however, with City having to dig in to protect their lead - and they mostly succeeded in keeping Forest at arms' length.

Clear chances for the visitors remained few and far between, with Orel Mangala scooping one shot over and Taiwo Awoniyi off target from close range, before Ederson denied Anthony Elanga late on.

Tempers continued to boil over in the closing minutes, with City manager Pep Guardiola and the home fans unhappy with more of Taylor's decisions, but City still held out to make it six wins out of six.

With the rest of the top four playing on Sunday the defending champions are now five points clear at the top of the table.

A rare red card for Rodri could prove to be a costly one

Rodri's first red card in the Premier League came after a moment of madness that was completely out of character for the 27-year-old Spain international, who has been a cornerstone of City's midfield for most of the past four seasons.

Gibbs-White waited before throwing himself to the ground theatrically after they had clashed but, regardless of his reaction, Rodri deserved his fate for raising his hands and grabbing him around the neck.

His dismissal made City's task much harder on the day, and also means his side will be without him for the forthcoming matches against Wolves, Arsenal and Brighton.

It is against the Gunners, who pushed City so close in last season's title race, where his absence will be felt the most.

Rodri was not the only City player to lose his cool against Forest, with Ederson also angrily butting heads with Awoniyi after they had tangled in the box.

Guardiola also appeared angry with any decision that went against City in the second half, and the mood inside the Etihad made for a tense finish to a game City appeared to have sewn up early on.

Forest fail to make their extra man count

Forest had not even strung a pass together when they fell behind to Foden's goal, and they did not see much of the ball during the rest of the first half either.

They were handed an unlikely lifeline by Rodri's red card but, even with an extra man, found it difficult to put City under meaningful pressure.

Some of Forest's caution with the ball was understandable, because of the threat City still posed on the break, but it meant they rarely looked like finding a way back into the game.

It was only in the closing minutes when they really threw men forward, and even then their best efforts were still from outside the box.

Elanga came closest to reducing the deficit with his angled first-time drive after he found space on the edge of the area but Ederson was equal to it.

Player of the match

FodenPhil Foden

with an average of 7.17

Manchester City

  1. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    7.17

  2. Squad number9Player nameHaaland
    Average rating

    7.15

  3. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    6.80

  4. Squad number4Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    6.74

  5. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    6.62

  6. Squad number6Player nameAké
    Average rating

    6.52

  7. Squad number11Player nameDoku
    Average rating

    6.42

  8. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    6.32

  9. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    6.31

  10. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    6.26

  11. Squad number25Player nameAkanji
    Average rating

    6.22

  12. Squad number24Player nameGvardiol
    Average rating

    6.18

  13. Squad number27Player nameMatheus Nunes
    Average rating

    6.05

  14. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    5.48

Nottingham Forest

  1. Squad number9Player nameAwoniyi
    Average rating

    6.28

  2. Squad number27Player nameOrigi
    Average rating

    6.22

  3. Squad number21Player nameElanga
    Average rating

    6.18

  4. Squad number14Player nameHudson-Odoi
    Average rating

    6.16

  5. Squad number11Player nameWood
    Average rating

    6.10

  6. Squad number10Player nameGibbs-White
    Average rating

    5.78

  7. Squad number16Player nameDomínguez
    Average rating

    5.76

  8. Squad number1Player nameTurner
    Average rating

    5.72

  9. Squad number30Player nameBoly
    Average rating

    5.65

  10. Squad number43Player nameAina
    Average rating

    5.62

  11. Squad number6Player nameSangaré
    Average rating

    5.60

  12. Squad number24Player nameAurier
    Average rating

    5.59

  13. Squad number5Player nameMangala
    Average rating

    5.59

  14. Squad number19Player nameNiakhaté
    Average rating

    5.55

  15. Squad number3Player nameNuno Tavares
    Average rating

    5.43

  16. Squad number29Player nameMontiel
    Average rating

    5.40

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31EdersonBooked at 58mins
  • 2Walker
  • 25AkanjiBooked at 18mins
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 24Gvardiol
  • 27Nunes
  • 16RodriBooked at 46mins
  • 47FodenSubstituted forGrealishat 87'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 19ÁlvarezSubstituted forAkéat 57'minutes
  • 11DokuSubstituted forPhillipsat 51'minutes
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 4Phillips
  • 6Aké
  • 10Grealish
  • 18Ortega
  • 21Gómez
  • 33Carson
  • 52Bobb
  • 82Lewis

Nottm Forest

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Turner
  • 43AinaSubstituted forOrigiat 75'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 24AurierSubstituted forHudson-Odoiat 56'minutes
  • 30Boly
  • 19Niakhaté
  • 3TavaresBooked at 21minsSubstituted forMontielat 39'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10Gibbs-WhiteBooked at 46mins
  • 6SangaréBooked at 45minsSubstituted forElangaat 56'minutes
  • 5MangalaBooked at 77mins
  • 16Domínguez
  • 9AwoniyiBooked at 58minsSubstituted forWoodat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Worrall
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 11Wood
  • 14Hudson-Odoi
  • 21Elanga
  • 22Yates
  • 23Vlachodimos
  • 27Origi
  • 29Montiel
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
53,413

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home7
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home5
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 2, Nottingham Forest 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 2, Nottingham Forest 0.

  3. Post update

    Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Willy-Arnaud Boly (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Ederson.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Wood with a headed pass.

  8. Booking

    Gonzalo Montiel (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Booking

    Jack Grealish (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Gonzalo Montiel (Nottingham Forest).

  12. Post update

    Erling Haaland (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Moussa Niakhaté (Nottingham Forest).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City).

  15. Post update

    Divock Origi (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  17. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Orel Mangala (Nottingham Forest).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Jack Grealish replaces Phil Foden.

  19. Post update

    Erling Haaland (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Willy-Arnaud Boly (Nottingham Forest).

  • Comment posted by Kat Slater, today at 17:09

    A lot of trolls go on about City’s fan base regarding the 2008 takeover but when they were in league 1 they had attendances of 30,000 plus. Proper support.
    From a Liverpool fan.

    • Reply posted by be happy, today at 17:15

      be happy replied:
      That was when they were a proper club.

  • Comment posted by egazza, today at 17:06

    That was some high level display of stupidity from Rodri

    • Reply posted by Monksie, today at 17:13

      Monksie replied:
      Sadly, I have to agree. Can't think what possessed him.

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 17:07

    City with more points than Chelsea, Newcastle and Man Utd combined.

  • Comment posted by 93-20, today at 17:08

    I do hope Gibbs-White is ok. Broken necks can be quite nasty.

    • Reply posted by Blue Mike, today at 17:11

      Blue Mike replied:
      Got straight back up again afterwards, I thought he'd been shot

  • Comment posted by adampog, today at 17:11

    Forest’s best man today - Anthony Taylor. What a shocking game for him.

    • Reply posted by shalalalaSummerbee, today at 17:14

      shalalalaSummerbee replied:
      We all know that he is a rag.

  • Comment posted by man-q-neon, today at 17:08

    Forest wouldn’t score if they played until midnight

    • Reply posted by BC-RAWA, today at 17:12

      BC-RAWA replied:
      But Pep would need to be injected with something to stop him doing himself damage if it went on that long.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:08

    It is going to be hard to catch Man City on this evidence

    • Reply posted by Loaded, today at 17:11

      Loaded replied:
      No, City hasn't played the big boys yet; Man Utd, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal. Your statement is premature

  • Comment posted by Lorenzo76 , today at 17:16

    Why is a referee from Manchester officiating a match involving a Manchester team, How does this happen?

    • Reply posted by Cookiecrumble, today at 17:20

      Cookiecrumble replied:
      Was he biased? No, so what does it matter?

  • Comment posted by Claude, today at 17:07

    Has the groundsman also been booked after the match?! Bonkers!

    • Reply posted by A Bluebird not a Dragon, today at 17:20

      A Bluebird not a Dragon replied:
      Groundsman booked for the smoking grass. Players getting too spaced out when playing .

  • Comment posted by manxie1954, today at 17:04

    6 out of 6.
    Say no more.

    • Reply posted by matt allen, today at 17:07

      matt allen replied:
      With 115 still to come

  • Comment posted by BC-RAWA, today at 17:11

    Another fixture where we return with a much better result than last time round. Albeit the red card helped lots.

    • Reply posted by be happy, today at 17:13

      be happy replied:
      Like tons

  • Comment posted by bigaj, today at 17:07

    Well done City!

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 17:42

      SuperDuper replied:
      Well it was their biggest game of the season yet.

  • Comment posted by JayDenner, today at 17:12

    My word, City are frighteningly good this season!!

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 17:23

      SuperDuper replied:
      Against Forrest…. Wow

  • Comment posted by Lord Pep, today at 17:16

    Anthony Taylor sent early Christmas blessings to Arsenal by sending off Rodri who will now missing our trip to Emirates.

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 17:30

      SuperDuper replied:
      Kelvin Phillips will have to stop his Uber job and buy some boots again. Retiring at 23 was a terrible idea

  • Comment posted by Eye_Said, today at 17:38

    ManC fan

    definite red card, for me - but what a pathetic piece of theatrics to try and ensure that was the case. For me, those theatrics are serious cheating and should be at least a yellow. Hope he's embarrassed.

    Good performance by City. Forest looking stronger this season than last season - their project is going from strength to strength.