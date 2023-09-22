Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City will be without Bernardo Silva, who was substituted with an unspecified injury in midweek.

Manager Pep Guardiola will provide a squad fitness update later on Friday, with Jack Grealish back in training.

Nottingham Forest pair Serge Aurier and Felipe are nearing a return to fitness but may not be risked on Saturday, while fellow defender Willy Boly is likely to be available after illness.

Midfielder Danilo is absent because of a hamstring injury.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City are unbeaten in six league meetings since a 3-2 home defeat in the second tier in December 1997 (W4, D2).

Nottingham Forest's most recent win against Manchester City in any competition was by 3-0 at Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup third round in January 2009.

Manchester City

City are looking to equal their club record six-match winning run from the beginning of a Premier League campaign, set in 2016. Their only longer streak was seven games in the second tier in 1897-98.

Manchester City have won all 19 competitive home matches in 2023, scoring 63 goals.

They have not conceded more than once in any of their past 24 league fixtures since a 4-2 home win against Spurs in January.

Julian Alvarez has scored 16 goals in 15 home starts for Manchester City in all competitions.

Nottingham Forest