Close menu
Premier League
Man CityManchester City15:00Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City v Nottingham Forest preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City will be without Bernardo Silva, who was substituted with an unspecified injury in midweek.

Manager Pep Guardiola will provide a squad fitness update later on Friday, with Jack Grealish back in training.

Nottingham Forest pair Serge Aurier and Felipe are nearing a return to fitness but may not be risked on Saturday, while fellow defender Willy Boly is likely to be available after illness.

Midfielder Danilo is absent because of a hamstring injury.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester City are unbeaten in six league meetings since a 3-2 home defeat in the second tier in December 1997 (W4, D2).
  • Nottingham Forest's most recent win against Manchester City in any competition was by 3-0 at Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup third round in January 2009.

Manchester City

  • City are looking to equal their club record six-match winning run from the beginning of a Premier League campaign, set in 2016. Their only longer streak was seven games in the second tier in 1897-98.
  • Manchester City have won all 19 competitive home matches in 2023, scoring 63 goals.
  • They have not conceded more than once in any of their past 24 league fixtures since a 4-2 home win against Spurs in January.
  • Julian Alvarez has scored 16 goals in 15 home starts for Manchester City in all competitions.

Nottingham Forest

  • Nottingham Forest will kick-off in eighth place, their highest position in the Premier League since September 1998.
  • Forest haven't won a top-flight game against the league leaders in eight attempts since beating Manchester United in April 1992 (D3, L5).
  • Having beaten Chelsea in their most recent away fixture, they can earn consecutive Premier League away victories for the first time since a run of four from March to April 1995.
  • Steve Cooper's side have scored in 12 consecutive league matches since a 2-0 home defeat versus Manchester United in April.
  • Taiwo Awoniyi contributed a goal or assist in each of his past nine Premier League appearances, scoring nine and setting up two.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd September 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City55001431115
2Tottenham5410135813
3Liverpool5410124813
4Arsenal541094513
5Brighton5401157812
6West Ham5311107310
7Aston Villa5302111019
8Nottm Forest52127707
9Crystal Palace521267-17
10Fulham5212510-57
11Brentford51318626
12Newcastle52038716
13Man Utd5203610-46
14Chelsea51225505
15Bournemouth503248-43
16Wolves5104511-63
17Sheff Utd501459-41
18Everton501429-71
19Burnley4013412-81
20Luton4004210-80
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport