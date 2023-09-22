TEAM NEWS
Manchester City will be without Bernardo Silva, who was substituted with an unspecified injury in midweek.
Manager Pep Guardiola will provide a squad fitness update later on Friday, with Jack Grealish back in training.
Nottingham Forest pair Serge Aurier and Felipe are nearing a return to fitness but may not be risked on Saturday, while fellow defender Willy Boly is likely to be available after illness.
Midfielder Danilo is absent because of a hamstring injury.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Manchester City are unbeaten in six league meetings since a 3-2 home defeat in the second tier in December 1997 (W4, D2).
- Nottingham Forest's most recent win against Manchester City in any competition was by 3-0 at Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup third round in January 2009.
Manchester City
- City are looking to equal their club record six-match winning run from the beginning of a Premier League campaign, set in 2016. Their only longer streak was seven games in the second tier in 1897-98.
- Manchester City have won all 19 competitive home matches in 2023, scoring 63 goals.
- They have not conceded more than once in any of their past 24 league fixtures since a 4-2 home win against Spurs in January.
- Julian Alvarez has scored 16 goals in 15 home starts for Manchester City in all competitions.
Nottingham Forest
- Nottingham Forest will kick-off in eighth place, their highest position in the Premier League since September 1998.
- Forest haven't won a top-flight game against the league leaders in eight attempts since beating Manchester United in April 1992 (D3, L5).
- Having beaten Chelsea in their most recent away fixture, they can earn consecutive Premier League away victories for the first time since a run of four from March to April 1995.
- Steve Cooper's side have scored in 12 consecutive league matches since a 2-0 home defeat versus Manchester United in April.
- Taiwo Awoniyi contributed a goal or assist in each of his past nine Premier League appearances, scoring nine and setting up two.