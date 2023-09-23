Close menu
Premier League
BurnleyBurnley0Man UtdManchester United1

Burnley 0-1 Man Utd: Bruno Fernandes scores winner in vital victory for Red Devils

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Turf Moor

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments411

Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes scored his first away goal in the league since January

Bruno Fernandes' stunning volley gave Manchester United a much-needed victory as they edged past winless Burnley in the Premier League.

United were in desperate search for inspiration following three straight defeats and received it on 45 minutes courtesy of captain Fernandes, who brilliantly volleyed home a first-time finish from Jonny Evans' lofted pass.

The sublime strike was worthy of winning any game and gave United their third win from six league games this season, leaving Vincent Kompany's side bottom of the table with only a point so far.

Burnley played some delightful football in periods and Zeki Amdouni gave the visitors a scare with a free header that was pushed away by Andre Onana at full stretch.

The Burnley frontman had an even better chance when he was played through by Aaron Ramsey, but a low shot cannoned off the foot of the post.

Evans thought he had given United the lead when he headed in a corner, but the effort was ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR) for Rasmus Hojlund's block on goalkeeper James Trafford.

Burnley went hunting for an equaliser in the second period and Sander Berge narrowly headed over as United held on for victory.

Fernandes comes to the fore

United had shipped three or more goals in each of their three consecutive defeats against Arsenal, Brighton and Bayern Munich, and they badly required a positive result to get their faltering season back on track.

Marcus Rashford's effort into the side-netting after just 45 seconds may have given indications that this was a side rejuvenated, but it was another largely insipid and lethargic showing from the Red Devils.

Burnley grew into the game after Rashford's early opportunity and will be left wondering about the outcome had Amdouni converted either of the chances that fell his way in the first half.

Under-fire goalkeeper Onana did superbly to keep out a header from the Swiss striker, who also struck the woodwork after a fine team move.

The hosts were playing some eye-catching football but were undone by a moment of magic from Portuguese midfielder Fernandes on the stroke of half-time.

The skipper, who had tested Trafford earlier, peeled away from his marker before letting Evans' pinpoint pass drop into his path and unleashing an unstoppable volley into the bottom corner.

Fernandes could have netted a second even more spectacular strike in injury-time, but his effort on the hook was kept out by Trafford.

Defender Evans, who rejoined the club this summer, was making his first United start since March 2015 and had headed in, but the goal was chalked off by VAR.

The Northern Ireland international was part of the Leicester side that finished in the bottom three last season and Burnley will be looking to avoid the same fate this time.

They have lost all four home games so far this season and it took them nine matches for their first victory in 2021-22 - a campaign which ended in relegation to the Championship.

Player of the match

EvansJonny Evans

with an average of 7.34

Burnley

  1. Squad number1Player nameTrafford
    Average rating

    6.22

  2. Squad number24Player nameCullen
    Average rating

    6.02

  3. Squad number21Player nameA Ramsey
    Average rating

    6.01

  4. Squad number30Player nameKoleosho
    Average rating

    5.91

  5. Squad number8Player nameBrownhill
    Average rating

    5.83

  6. Squad number14Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    5.82

  7. Squad number28Player nameAl Dakhil
    Average rating

    5.79

  8. Squad number5Player nameBeyer
    Average rating

    5.78

  9. Squad number25Player nameAmdouni
    Average rating

    5.70

  10. Squad number34Player nameBruun Larsen
    Average rating

    5.67

  11. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    5.60

  12. Squad number7Player nameGudmundsson
    Average rating

    5.51

  13. Squad number16Player nameBerge
    Average rating

    5.41

  14. Squad number9Player nameRodríguez
    Average rating

    5.39

  15. Squad number31Player nameTrésor
    Average rating

    5.34

  16. Squad number10Player nameManuel
    Average rating

    5.32

Manchester United

  1. Squad number35Player nameEvans
    Average rating

    7.34

  2. Squad number46Player nameMejbri
    Average rating

    6.63

  3. Squad number8Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    6.44

  4. Squad number18Player nameCasemiro
    Average rating

    6.15

  5. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    6.05

  6. Squad number15Player nameReguilón
    Average rating

    6.00

  7. Squad number11Player nameHøjlund
    Average rating

    6.00

  8. Squad number24Player nameOnana
    Average rating

    5.90

  9. Squad number2Player nameLindelöf
    Average rating

    5.81

  10. Squad number19Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    5.71

  11. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    5.62

  12. Squad number4Player nameS Amrabat
    Average rating

    5.11

  13. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    4.43

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Trafford
  • 14Roberts
  • 28Al Dakhil
  • 5BeyerBooked at 90mins
  • 3Taylor
  • 21A RamseySubstituted forBergeat 73'minutes
  • 24Cullen
  • 8BrownhillSubstituted forManuelat 86'minutes
  • 7GudmundssonSubstituted forTrésorat 20'minutes
  • 25AmdouniSubstituted forRodríguezat 73'minutes
  • 30KoleoshoSubstituted forBruun Larsenat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Cork
  • 9Rodríguez
  • 10Manuel
  • 16Berge
  • 19Zaroury
  • 31Trésor
  • 34Bruun Larsen
  • 44Delcroix
  • 49Muric

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Onana
  • 20DalotBooked at 13mins
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 35EvansSubstituted forS Amrabatat 89'minutes
  • 15ReguilónBooked at 55minsSubstituted forVaraneat 79'minutes
  • 18Casemiro
  • 39McTominay
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 46Mejbri
  • 10Rashford
  • 11Højlund

Substitutes

  • 1Bayindir
  • 4S Amrabat
  • 9Martial
  • 14Eriksen
  • 17Garnacho
  • 19Varane
  • 28Pellistri
  • 34van de Beek
  • 44Gore
Referee:
Tony Harrington

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Burnley 0, Manchester United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Burnley 0, Manchester United 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Benson Manuel (Burnley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mike Trésor.

  4. Post update

    Benson Manuel (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Sofyan Amrabat (Manchester United).

  6. Booking

    Jordan Beyer (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Beyer (Burnley).

  8. Post update

    Hannibal Mejbri (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Diogo Dalot with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Connor Roberts.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Jordan Beyer.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Sofyan Amrabat replaces Jonny Evans.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Benson Manuel (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Josh Cullen.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Benson Manuel replaces Josh Brownhill.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Casemiro (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Josh Cullen.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hannibal Mejbri with a through ball.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Raphaël Varane.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jay Rodríguez (Burnley) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Josh Cullen with a through ball.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

410 comments

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 21:57

    Hannibal looked decent now he's stepped up to the A team.

    • Reply posted by Ottoman, today at 21:58

      Ottoman replied:
      I aint getting on no hype train

  • Comment posted by whybother, today at 22:02

    Another tremendous performance deserving of £325,000 for Rashford.

    United have committed £85 million to him for the next five years. Seems a lot for the laziest player in the league and a glorified lunch monitor.

    • Reply posted by HGH1, today at 22:04

      HGH1 replied:
      Anything positive to say?

  • Comment posted by cornwall-mart, today at 22:02

    Neither team deserved any points from this game. Awful performances.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:14

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      It should have been a draw. Good finish by Fernandes. But apart from that it was pretty average again

  • Comment posted by Fudge, today at 22:01

    So now United bore the opposition to death.

    • Reply posted by ooja nika bolokov, today at 22:11

      ooja nika bolokov replied:
      But it's okay for city to do it?

  • Comment posted by keith, today at 22:06

    Jonny Evans is class.

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 22:09

      Pandemania replied:
      (Disallowed) Goal and an assist on his full debut. How good is reguilon always wanting the ball and keeps it knows how to.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 22:03

    For united it was just getting the result instead of the performance. Scrappy ugly win. I’ll take it.

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 22:09

      WilyOldFox replied:
      Funny that's exactly what the media outlets predicted would happen.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 22:04

    Burnley are a tough watch. Passing side to side and back to the keeper for most of the second half, no one getting on the end of crosses. Back down to the Championship methinks

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 22:25

      SuperDuper replied:
      They can play football alright. I just wish someone would show them which direction to play.

      It's like watching southgates England

  • Comment posted by Dont Moderate the Truth Guys, today at 22:02

    Not sure this result papers over the cracks entirely.

    Don't forget these players finished 3rd and won a cup last season, how do performances drop off so quickly?

    A few of their mates have been sold/stuck in the reserves and the rest of them down tools, atrocious attitude. ETH needs to get the hairdryer out more often I think.

    • Reply posted by Mark Bowen, today at 22:09

      Mark Bowen replied:
      It’ll ruin those expensive hairstyles,they will sulk which will result ETH getting fired.

  • Comment posted by YvesCFC, today at 22:04

    Burnley had the best chance to put the sword to MU but chose to go sideways and backwards. Seems they only find their bottle to attack in the Championship.

    • Reply posted by Roger, today at 22:13

      Roger replied:
      Or even "MU responded well to a disallowed goal, their captain gave them the lead, then they controlled the game (BBC's words) and defended well to get the result". Depends which point of view you're taking...

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:02

    The top teams will be shaking in their boots after that performance

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 22:09

      WilyOldFox replied:
      We know you are, hence why you took the time to comment.

  • Comment posted by Dostoyevsky, today at 22:00

    Burnley v Manchester United?
    Buxton v Macclesfield would have been more entertaining than that. Zzzz…

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 22:22

      SuperDuper replied:
      All that money spent, all those wages and their star striker even cancels out goals

      Comedy gold

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 22:10

    united were awful,let's be honest.

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 22:30

      SuperDuper replied:
      Striker has canceled out more goals than scored. It's amazing to watch Weghurst 2

  • Comment posted by ooja nika bolokov, today at 21:58

    Did Burnley players thought they turned up to a rugby match?

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 22:06

      Pandemania replied:
      United are not a possession team but professional job done no

  • Comment posted by Harry Maguire, today at 22:02

    Well done team without me

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 22:20

      SuperDuper replied:
      Couldn't get worse