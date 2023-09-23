Match ends, Burnley 0, Manchester United 1.
Bruno Fernandes' stunning volley gave Manchester United a much-needed victory as they edged past winless Burnley in the Premier League.
United were in desperate search for inspiration following three straight defeats and received it on 45 minutes courtesy of captain Fernandes, who brilliantly volleyed home a first-time finish from Jonny Evans' lofted pass.
The sublime strike was worthy of winning any game and gave United their third win from six league games this season, leaving Vincent Kompany's side bottom of the table with only a point so far.
Burnley played some delightful football in periods and Zeki Amdouni gave the visitors a scare with a free header that was pushed away by Andre Onana at full stretch.
The Burnley frontman had an even better chance when he was played through by Aaron Ramsey, but a low shot cannoned off the foot of the post.
Evans thought he had given United the lead when he headed in a corner, but the effort was ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR) for Rasmus Hojlund's block on goalkeeper James Trafford.
Burnley went hunting for an equaliser in the second period and Sander Berge narrowly headed over as United held on for victory.
Fernandes comes to the fore
United had shipped three or more goals in each of their three consecutive defeats against Arsenal, Brighton and Bayern Munich, and they badly required a positive result to get their faltering season back on track.
Marcus Rashford's effort into the side-netting after just 45 seconds may have given indications that this was a side rejuvenated, but it was another largely insipid and lethargic showing from the Red Devils.
Burnley grew into the game after Rashford's early opportunity and will be left wondering about the outcome had Amdouni converted either of the chances that fell his way in the first half.
Under-fire goalkeeper Onana did superbly to keep out a header from the Swiss striker, who also struck the woodwork after a fine team move.
The hosts were playing some eye-catching football but were undone by a moment of magic from Portuguese midfielder Fernandes on the stroke of half-time.
The skipper, who had tested Trafford earlier, peeled away from his marker before letting Evans' pinpoint pass drop into his path and unleashing an unstoppable volley into the bottom corner.
Fernandes could have netted a second even more spectacular strike in injury-time, but his effort on the hook was kept out by Trafford.
Defender Evans, who rejoined the club this summer, was making his first United start since March 2015 and had headed in, but the goal was chalked off by VAR.
The Northern Ireland international was part of the Leicester side that finished in the bottom three last season and Burnley will be looking to avoid the same fate this time.
They have lost all four home games so far this season and it took them nine matches for their first victory in 2021-22 - a campaign which ended in relegation to the Championship.
Line-ups
Burnley
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Trafford
- 14Roberts
- 28Al Dakhil
- 5BeyerBooked at 90mins
- 3Taylor
- 21A RamseySubstituted forBergeat 73'minutes
- 24Cullen
- 8BrownhillSubstituted forManuelat 86'minutes
- 7GudmundssonSubstituted forTrésorat 20'minutes
- 25AmdouniSubstituted forRodríguezat 73'minutes
- 30KoleoshoSubstituted forBruun Larsenat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Cork
- 9Rodríguez
- 10Manuel
- 16Berge
- 19Zaroury
- 31Trésor
- 34Bruun Larsen
- 44Delcroix
- 49Muric
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 24Onana
- 20DalotBooked at 13mins
- 2Lindelöf
- 35EvansSubstituted forS Amrabatat 89'minutes
- 15ReguilónBooked at 55minsSubstituted forVaraneat 79'minutes
- 18Casemiro
- 39McTominay
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 46Mejbri
- 10Rashford
- 11Højlund
Substitutes
- 1Bayindir
- 4S Amrabat
- 9Martial
- 14Eriksen
- 17Garnacho
- 19Varane
- 28Pellistri
- 34van de Beek
- 44Gore
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burnley 0, Manchester United 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Benson Manuel (Burnley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mike Trésor.
Post update
Benson Manuel (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Sofyan Amrabat (Manchester United).
Booking
Jordan Beyer (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Beyer (Burnley).
Post update
Hannibal Mejbri (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Diogo Dalot with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Connor Roberts.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Jordan Beyer.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Sofyan Amrabat replaces Jonny Evans.
Post update
Attempt missed. Benson Manuel (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Josh Cullen.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Benson Manuel replaces Josh Brownhill.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Casemiro (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Josh Cullen.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hannibal Mejbri with a through ball.
Post update
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Raphaël Varane.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jay Rodríguez (Burnley) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Josh Cullen with a through ball.
United have committed £85 million to him for the next five years. Seems a lot for the laziest player in the league and a glorified lunch monitor.
Don't forget these players finished 3rd and won a cup last season, how do performances drop off so quickly?
A few of their mates have been sold/stuck in the reserves and the rest of them down tools, atrocious attitude. ETH needs to get the hairdryer out more often I think.
Buxton v Macclesfield would have been more entertaining than that. Zzzz…