TEAM NEWS
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has recovered from illness and will return to the dugout against Fulham on Saturday.
Jordan Ayew went off with a dead leg against Aston Villa last week and is being assessed, as is Marc Guehi, who missed that match with a hip injury.
Fulham defender Antonee Robinson is fit again after missing last weekend's victory against Luton.
The Cottagers remain without injured pair Tosin Adarabioyo and Sasa Lukic.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- This is the 50th clash between Crystal Palace and Fulham in all competitions. Fulham lead by 18 wins to 14, with 17 draws.
- Fulham's solitary victory in the past seven top-flight meetings was by 3-0 in last season's corresponding fixture, when Palace had Tyrick Mitchell and James Tomkins sent off.
Crystal Palace
- The Eagles have earned 14 points from seven home league fixtures since Roy Hodgson returned as manager in April (W4, D2, L1).
- A win on Saturday would ensure Palace equal their highest points tally after six matches of a Premier League season: 10 in 2016-17 under Alan Pardew and 2020-21 under Hodgson.
- However, they have won only four of their past 32 Premier League London derbies (D12, L16).
- Crystal Palace's last 12 league and cup goals were scored in the second half, including all 10 this season.
- Odsonne Edouard has scored four of Palace's six league goals this season. The Frenchman scored five goals in 35 top-flight appearances in 2022-23.
- In his two and a half years as Fulham manager, Hodgson guided the club to their highest top-flight finish of seventh in 2008-09 and the 2010 Europa League final.
Fulham
- Fulham can reach double figures in points after six matches of a Premier League season for only the third time, and first in 20 years.
- They have conceded three penalties in the Premier League this season, more than any other team. All three have been scored.
- Carlos Vinicius has scored four goals in his past six Premier League appearances, including the winner in last week's 1-0 victory against Luton.
- Raul Jimenez has gone 28 league games without a goal and has never scored against Crystal Palace in seven appearances.