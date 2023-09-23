Close menu
Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston0CelticCeltic3

Livingston 0-3 Celtic: Premiership leaders win despite Joe Hart red card

By Andy CampbellBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart fouls on Livingston's Mo Sangare
Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart was dismissed in the 28th minute for this challenge on Mo Sangare

Celtic survived the dismissal of goalkeeper Joe Hart to maintain their place at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a hard-fought win at Livingston.

Reo Hatate put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot after he had been tripped by Luiyi de Lucas.

Hart, who shouldered the blame for Feyenoord's opener in a midweek loss that saw Celtic finish with nine men, this time saw red for a professional foul on Mo Sangare before the break.

But Livingston could not make their numerical advantage count and Matt O'Riley tapped in Celtic's second before a late stunner from Daizen Maeda.

The defending champions move to 16 points from a possible 18 and will be top at the end of the sixth round of fixtures. Livingston's loss was their second in the league this season and they remain on six points.

Four days on from their Champions League defeat in Rotterdam, Celtic were out to reassert domestic dominance but almost fell behind early on. Bruce Anderson forced a save from Hart, with Scott Pittman's subsequent attempt cleared off the line by Callum McGregor.

Brendan Rodgers' side upped their intent and Hatate raced through to meet Greg Taylor's pass, only to be fouled by De Lucas. The Japanese midfielder's spot-kick squirmed under the body of Shamal George for a first goal of the season.

It was crucial the hosts kept themselves in touch and George made a fine save to deny Maeda.

Hart's game came to an end after Sangare chased a long ball and was clattered by the goalkeeper outside the area. James Forrest made way for reserve keeper Scott Bain.

The 10 players saw out a frantic end to the first half and doubled their lead early in the second. Kyogo Furuhashi's cross should have been converted by Maeda, with the ball coming back off George for O'Riley to finish.

Bain almost gave Livi a route back into the game when he was robbed by Joel Nouble right in front of goal, but the towering forward contrived to chip over the bar.

George again saved from Maeda, and Celtic substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu fired narrowly wide, but a third goal arrived in added time when Maeda curled into the top left corner from the edge of the box - his first goal of the season.

Player of the match - Matt O'Riley

Matt O'Riley scores for Celtic against Livingston
Another solid - and scoring - appearance for the ever more influential Celtic midfielder

Depleted Celtic back to winning ways - analysis

Defensively, Livingston's main task was staying in the game. Going forward, decision-making was always going to be key. On both counts, they fell short.

Without captain Mikey Devlin at the back, the home side were pulled left and right by Kyogo and Maeda and the Livi forwards only fleetingly troubled either of the keepers they faced.

While Tuesday was a reminder of the levels Celtic must try to meet to compete in the Champions League, the forcefulness and resilience they showed in West Lothian demonstrated just how hard domestic opponents must work to trouble the league leaders.

The disruption caused by the Hart incident - Celtic's third sending-off in two games - turned the contest into a much scrappier one for Rodgers' side. Regardless, they passed the test.

What the managers said

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "It was an outstanding win for us. Huge credit to the players. It's a monumental effort on the back end of a Champions League week. It's the first time [Joe Hart's] been sent off in his career. It gave us a chance to show our mentality and personality and we definitely showed that.

"I think we're getting better. I'm just so happy for the players and the supporters. Happy for Daizen Maeda as well - it's not like playing with 10 men when you have him in the team because he covers so much ground. "

What's next?

Livingston visit Rangers in Wednesday's Viaplay Cup quarter-final (19:45 BST). Celtic are next in action away to Premiership opponents Motherwell next Saturday lunchtime (12:30).

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1George
  • 12BrandonSubstituted forBradleyat 58'minutesBooked at 70mins
  • 23De LucasBooked at 13mins
  • 6Obileye
  • 29PenriceSubstituted forGuthrieat 71'minutes
  • 22ShinnieBooked at 66minsSubstituted forLawalat 71'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 18Holt
  • 20SangareSubstituted forParkesat 58'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 19Nouble
  • 8PittmanSubstituted forKellyat 58'minutes
  • 9Anderson

Substitutes

  • 4Parkes
  • 10Kelly
  • 11Mackay
  • 16Bradley
  • 24Kelly
  • 25Lloyd-McGoldrick
  • 28Guthrie
  • 32Hamilton
  • 40Lawal

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1HartBooked at 28mins
  • 2JohnstonBooked at 22mins
  • 4Lagerbielke
  • 5ScalesBooked at 26mins
  • 3Taylor
  • 33O'Riley
  • 42McGregor
  • 41HatateSubstituted forIwataat 61'minutes
  • 49ForrestSubstituted forBainat 30'minutes
  • 8FuruhashiSubstituted forOhat 71'minutes
  • 38Maeda

Substitutes

  • 7Palma
  • 13Yang
  • 14Turnbull
  • 15Holm
  • 19Oh
  • 24Iwata
  • 28Gonçalves Bernardo
  • 29Bain
  • 56Ralston
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home15
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home17
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Livingston 0, Celtic 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Livingston 0, Celtic 3.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Livingston 0, Celtic 3. Daizen Maeda (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kurtis Guthrie (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Stephen Kelly with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Alistair Johnston.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joel Nouble (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Bradley.

  7. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  8. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Tom Parkes (Livingston).

  9. Post update

    Greg Taylor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Steven Bradley (Livingston).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Tom Parkes.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daizen Maeda (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oh Hyeon-Gyu with a headed pass.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Gustaf Lagerbielke (Celtic).

  14. Post update

    Bruce Anderson (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  16. Booking

    Tom Parkes (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Alistair Johnston (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Tom Parkes (Livingston).

  19. Post update

    Callum McGregor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Stephen Kelly (Livingston).

Player of the match

KellyStephen Kelly

with an average of 9.27

Livingston

  1. Squad number10Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    9.27

  2. Squad number1Player nameGeorge
    Average rating

    7.98

  3. Squad number4Player nameParkes
    Average rating

    7.08

  4. Squad number16Player nameBradley
    Average rating

    6.21

  5. Squad number28Player nameGuthrie
    Average rating

    5.93

  6. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    4.88

  7. Squad number23Player nameDe Lucas
    Average rating

    4.65

  8. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    4.60

  9. Squad number12Player nameBrandon
    Average rating

    4.52

  10. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    4.49

  11. Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    4.32

  12. Squad number40Player nameLawal
    Average rating

    4.14

  13. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    2.04

  14. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    1.80

  15. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    1.76

  16. Squad number20Player nameSangare
    Average rating

    1.57

Celtic

  1. Squad number33Player nameO'Riley
    Average rating

    7.77

  2. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    7.74

  3. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    7.19

  4. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    7.10

  5. Squad number5Player nameScales
    Average rating

    7.10

  6. Squad number2Player nameJohnston
    Average rating

    6.89

  7. Squad number41Player nameHatate
    Average rating

    6.86

  8. Squad number4Player nameLagerbielke
    Average rating

    6.38

  9. Squad number29Player nameBain
    Average rating

    6.30

  10. Squad number19Player nameOh Hyeon-Gyu
    Average rating

    6.20

  11. Squad number24Player nameIwata
    Average rating

    6.20

  12. Squad number49Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    5.92

  13. Squad number1Player nameHart
    Average rating

    5.19

  14. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    4.36

Top Stories

