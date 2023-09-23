Close menu
Scottish Premiership
DundeeDundee2KilmarnockKilmarnock2

Dundee 2-2 Kilmarnock: 10-man Dundee snatch draw at death

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Josh Mulligan's red was upheld by David Munro after a VAR check
Zak Rudden's 92nd-minute strike rescued a point for 10-man Dundee as they clawed Kilmarnock back in a Scottish Premiership thriller at Dens Park.

Danny Armstrong's late strike - his second goal of the day - looked to have given Kilmarnock all three points when he tapped home Andrew Dallas' cross at the back post.

But Dundee, who opened the scoring through Amadou Bakayoko's early strike before Josh Mulligan received a straight red card, fought back when Rudden smashed home in a goalmouth stramash.

It meant former colleagues Tony Docherty and Derek McInnes - a managerial duo for over 15 years - could not be separated in their first meeting.

Kilmarnock and Dundee remain where they were in the table at the start of the day - eighth and ninth respectively.

Docherty made his name as McInnes' right-hand man as they coached together at St Johnstone, Bristol City and Aberdeen, so it was always going to be intriguing to see who would come out on top in this one.

Dundee got off to a better start - Bakayoko knocking in at the back post after a Joe Shaughnessy flick-on - but it started to go wrong soon after. Bakayoko was adjudged to have handled in his own penalty box, after a VAR check, and Armstrong tucked away the penalty with his usual aplomb.

It went from bad to worse. Mulligan saw red as he swiped at the legs of Armstrong right in front of referee David Munro, who went straight to his top pocket. The referee was called across to the screen but this time stuck with his initial decision.

Kilmarnock's Robbie Deas then lunged in, two-footing Jordan McGhee on the halfway line. This time it was only a yellow.

When the goal eventually came, it was justly deserved. Dundee had done well to hang on for as long as they did, but when Armstrong rolled in for his second it was no surprise.

And given the drama that engulfed this game, maybe it was no surprise when Rudden scored either - the striker showing the instincts that made him a Partick Thistle favourite.

To make matters worse, McInnes then received a red card as he strayed from his technical area.

Player of the Match - Danny Armstrong (Kilmarnock)

Danny Armstrong shushes the Dundee crowd
The only Kilmarnock forward with cutting edge - his team-mates need to find their clinical instinct

Kilmarnock miss chance for rare away win - analysis

McInnes made no bones about Kilmarnock's terrible away record last season. They won just three times on the road all season, drawing twice.

Here they played against 10 men for 63 minutes but still couldn't get away from their hosts, taking 47 minutes to find a route to goal and then sitting back and allowing Dundee to attack them.

That wasn't to say they didn't have chances. Matty Kennedy's header hit the post, Kyle Vassell sliced wide from five yards out. But they couldn't capitalise.

When McInnes was sent off in the dying embers, it epitomised his side's lack of concentration and discipline when they needed it most.

What's next?

Kilmarnock face Hearts in the League Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday (19:45 BST) before getting back to league business with a visit from St Mirren on Saturday (15:00). There's no League Cup duty for Dundee, they play Hibs at Easter Road next Saturday (15:00).

Line-ups

Dundee

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Carson
  • 6McGheeSubstituted forKerrat 77'minutes
  • 5Shaughnessy
  • 12Lamie
  • 3Beck
  • 15MulliganBooked at 34mins
  • 23Boateng
  • 17McCowanSubstituted forCameronat 86'minutes
  • 16RobinsonSubstituted forRuddenat 63'minutesBooked at 68mins
  • 9Bakayoko
  • 7TiffoneySubstituted forRobertsonat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Legzdins
  • 2Kerr
  • 10Cameron
  • 11Pineda
  • 14Ashcroft
  • 19Robertson
  • 20Rudden
  • 28Sylla
  • 32Lewis

Kilmarnock

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Dennis
  • 5Mayo
  • 4WrightBooked at 87mins
  • 17Findlay
  • 6DeasBooked at 39minsSubstituted forDaviesat 45'minutes
  • 11ArmstrongBooked at 60minsSubstituted forMcKenzieat 89'minutes
  • 8LyonsSubstituted forPolworthat 73'minutes
  • 16Magennis
  • 10Kennedy
  • 23WatkinsSubstituted forDallasat 38'minutes
  • 9Vassell

Substitutes

  • 7McKenzie
  • 12Watson
  • 14Sanders
  • 15Murray
  • 18Cameron
  • 19Davies
  • 20O'Hara
  • 21Dallas
  • 31Polworth
Referee:
David Munro
Attendance:
6,101

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home10
Away23
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee 2, Kilmarnock 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee 2, Kilmarnock 2.

  3. Post update

    (Kilmarnock).

  4. Post update

    (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Liam Polworth (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Wright.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Dundee 2, Kilmarnock 2. Zak Rudden (Dundee) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ricki Lamie with a headed pass following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Tom Davies.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Zak Rudden (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ricki Lamie with a headed pass.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Rory McKenzie replaces Daniel Armstrong.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Magennis (Kilmarnock).

  11. Post update

    Malachi Boateng (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Booking

    Joe Wright (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Joe Wright (Kilmarnock).

  14. Post update

    Trevor Carson (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Cammy Kerr.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee. Lyall Cameron replaces Luke McCowan.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matthew Kennedy (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Wright.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Wright (Kilmarnock) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Armstrong with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Ricki Lamie.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Finlay Robertson (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cammy Kerr.

Player of the match

RobertsonFinlay Robertson

with an average of 8.00

Dundee

  1. Squad number19Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    8.00

  2. Squad number20Player nameRudden
    Average rating

    7.12

  3. Squad number3Player nameBeck
    Average rating

    7.04

  4. Squad number9Player nameBakayoko
    Average rating

    6.82

  5. Squad number23Player nameBoateng
    Average rating

    6.79

  6. Squad number12Player nameLamie
    Average rating

    6.67

  7. Squad number5Player nameShaughnessy
    Average rating

    6.61

  8. Squad number10Player nameCameron
    Average rating

    6.44

  9. Squad number31Player nameCarson
    Average rating

    6.41

  10. Squad number2Player nameKerr
    Average rating

    6.33

  11. Squad number17Player nameMcCowan
    Average rating

    6.29

  12. Squad number16Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    6.16

  13. Squad number7Player nameTiffoney
    Average rating

    6.00

  14. Squad number15Player nameMulligan
    Average rating

    5.93

  15. Squad number6Player nameMcGhee
    Average rating

    5.43

Kilmarnock

  1. Squad number19Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    7.38

  2. Squad number11Player nameArmstrong
    Average rating

    6.50

  3. Squad number5Player nameMayo
    Average rating

    6.45

  4. Squad number8Player nameLyons
    Average rating

    5.36

  5. Squad number9Player nameVassell
    Average rating

    5.23

  6. Squad number10Player nameKennedy
    Average rating

    5.15

  7. Squad number16Player nameMagennis
    Average rating

    5.08

  8. Squad number17Player nameFindlay
    Average rating

    5.00

  9. Squad number6Player nameDeas
    Average rating

    4.92

  10. Squad number23Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    4.85

  11. Squad number21Player nameDallas
    Average rating

    4.64

  12. Squad number1Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    4.57

  13. Squad number4Player nameWright
    Average rating

    4.57

  14. Squad number31Player namePolworth
    Average rating

    4.29

  15. Squad number7Player nameMcKenzie
    Average rating

    4.00

