Carlisle United v Derby County

CarlisleCarlisle United15:00DerbyDerby County
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Portsmouth
|8
|4
|4
|0
|13
|5
|8
|16
|2
|Exeter
|8
|5
|1
|2
|10
|4
|6
|16
|3
|Port Vale
|8
|5
|1
|2
|10
|13
|-3
|16
|4
|Oxford Utd
|7
|5
|0
|2
|12
|7
|5
|15
|5
|Stevenage
|8
|4
|3
|1
|11
|6
|5
|15
|6
|Barnsley
|8
|4
|1
|3
|18
|10
|8
|13
|7
|Bolton
|7
|4
|1
|2
|13
|9
|4
|13
|8
|Peterborough
|8
|4
|1
|3
|12
|10
|2
|13
|9
|Wycombe
|7
|4
|1
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|13
|10
|Lincoln City
|7
|3
|3
|1
|11
|7
|4
|12
|11
|Cambridge
|7
|4
|0
|3
|9
|6
|3
|12
|12
|Derby
|7
|3
|1
|3
|12
|9
|3
|10
|13
|Bristol Rovers
|7
|2
|3
|2
|8
|8
|0
|9
|14
|Blackpool
|7
|2
|3
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|9
|15
|Shrewsbury
|7
|3
|0
|4
|4
|8
|-4
|9
|16
|Leyton Orient
|8
|2
|2
|4
|7
|13
|-6
|8
|17
|Charlton
|7
|2
|1
|4
|8
|10
|-2
|7
|18
|Carlisle
|8
|1
|4
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|7
|19
|Northampton
|7
|2
|1
|4
|5
|7
|-2
|7
|20
|Wigan
|7
|4
|1
|2
|12
|8
|4
|5
|21
|Reading
|7
|3
|0
|4
|6
|6
|0
|5
|22
|Burton
|8
|1
|2
|5
|5
|13
|-8
|5
|23
|Fleetwood
|7
|0
|1
|6
|3
|13
|-10
|1
|24
|Cheltenham
|8
|0
|1
|7
|0
|12
|-12
|1
It costs up to £27k a night and no request is too big...
Join Katherine Ryan as she traces her ancestry, leading her from Nova Scotia all the way to Dorset
Check out the star-studded selection of films to watch on BBC iPlayer now
Emilia Fox forensically re-examines the unsolved case with Britain's top criminologist
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.