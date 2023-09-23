Close menu
League One
CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00StevenageStevenage
Venue: The Completely-Suzuki Stadium

Cheltenham Town v Stevenage

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth8440135816
2Exeter8512104616
3Port Vale85121013-316
4Oxford Utd7502127515
5Stevenage8431116515
6Barnsley84131810813
7Bolton7412139413
8Peterborough84131210213
9Wycombe741289-113
10Lincoln City7331117412
11Cambridge740396312
12Derby7313129310
13Bristol Rovers72328809
14Blackpool723246-29
15Shrewsbury730448-49
16Leyton Orient8224713-68
17Charlton7214810-27
18Carlisle814379-27
19Northampton721457-27
20Wigan741212845
21Reading73046605
22Burton8125513-85
23Fleetwood7016313-101
24Cheltenham8017012-121
