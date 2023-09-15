Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Larne 2-0 Linfield Highlights

Holders Larne produced an impressive display to beat Linfield 2-0 at Inver Park and maintain their unbeaten start to the Irish Premiership season.

Paul O'Neill gave the hosts an early lead with a close-range volley and Andy Ryan capitalised on a defensive error to add a well-taken second.

Linfield forward Joel Cooper hit the post with a header at 1-0 down and Chris McKee had two efforts well saved by Rohan Ferguson.

The loss sees the Blues drop to second.

Big Two rivals Glentoran jump above them into first place in the table with Linfield's 2-0 defeat handing the Glens a better goal difference with the sides both on 16 points.

Larne, who have now won four and drawn three of the opening seven games of their title defence, have moved above Crusaders into third place, a point behind the Blues and the Glens.

Warren Feeney's Glentoran are at home to Dungannon Swifts on Saturday while the Crues host Cliftonville in a north Belfast derby on Monday night.

O'Neill's opening goal came in the ninth minute and was set up superbly by Tomas Cosgrove, who was not captain on the night with Cian Bolger handed the skipper's armband.

Joel Cooper came close for Linfield just before half-time

The former Cliftonville man broke forward down the right flank and delivered an outstanding, curling cross that found O'Neill, who finished from close range with a well-controlled side-foot volley.

Man-of-the-match Ryan added the second in the second in the 64th minute when Linfield defender Ben Hall was caught in possession just outside his penalty area, with Ryan taking a fine first tough before sliding a low left-foot finish past Chris Johns.

Soon after they fell 2-0 behind, Michael Newberry presented a chance to O'Neill with a misplaced pass but the Blues defender did well to get back and clear O'Neill's strike off the line.

Healy soon took both of his centre-backs off as his side pressed to get back into the game, but Larne held on for an important victory.