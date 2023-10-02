Close menu

Manchester United v Galatasaray: Name the line-up from 1993-94 meeting

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

A Man Utd player whose identity has been hidden
Manchester United lead the head-to-head against Galatasaray in the Champions League (W2, D3, L1)

Almost 20 years since the clubs first met in the Champions League, Manchester United and Galatasaray will go head-to-head at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The clubs first met in October 1993, when Galatasaray fought back from 2-0 down to earn a 3-3 draw against Sir Alex Ferguson's side in England.

And they would go on to reach the group stage phase of the 1993-94 competition on away goals, following a goalless draw in Turkey.

As the clubs prepare to meet again in Europe's elite club competition, can you name Manchester United's starting line-up from that thrilling first encounter?

You have three minutes. Good luck!

Can you name Man Utd's line-up from first Galatasaray meeting?

Score: 0 / 11
03:00
You scored 0/11
Copy and share link

RankHintAnswers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport