Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

The Scottish Premiership is back after the international hiatus with a busy, six-game Saturday.

Here's your lowdown on the latest teams news and stats, while you can have a go at selecting your starting sides.

Kick-offs 15:00 BST unless stated.

St Johnstone v Rangers (12:30)

St Johnstone's Nicky Clark is back in training after an ankle injury and the striker will be assessed ahead of the visit of his former club.

But on-loan Charlton Athletic winger Diallang Jaiyesimi is a doubt, while wide man Drey Wright is unlikely to return and Sven Sprangler, the new midfield signing formerly with Vorwarts Steyr, is awaiting work permit clearance.

Ali Crawford, Ross Sinclair and Callum Booth remain out.

Rangers midfielders Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell will miss the trip with knee injuries.

Did you know? St Johnstone have won just one of their last 18 meetings with Rangers in all competitions, their 2-1 league victory in November being the only time the Glasgow side have lost in 17 visits to McDiarmid Park.

Celtic v Dundee

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate returns to the squad following a calf complaint, while on-loan Liverpool centre-half Nat Phillips could make his debut.

Fellow central defender Yuki Kobayashi and wingers Mikey Johnston and Marco Tilio are back in training but may have to wait to feature.

Liel Abada has joined Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki and Stephen Welsh on the sidelines.

Dundee have a clean bill of health with Antonio Portales and Aaron Donnelly back from injury.

Did you know? Celtic are unbeaten in their last 39 meetings with Dundee in all competitions, winning 33 of them, since losing 2-0 in May 2001.

Heart of Midlothian v Aberdeen

Hearts have lost versatile defender Alex Cochrane to injury for at least six weeks, while winger Barrie McKay and on-loan Brighton & Hove Albion centre-half Odel Offiah remain out along with long-term absentees Craig Halkett and Craig Gordon.

But defender Stephen Kingsley and midfielders Beni Baningime and Calem Nieuwenhof are fit again.

Danish defender Stefan Gartenmann could be in the Aberdeen squad for the first time after joining on loan from Midtjylland.

But the visitors will be without winger Shayden Morris for 10 weeks with a hamstring injury, while on-loan Liverpool centre-half Rhys Williams has suffered another injury setback after rolling his ankle.

Did you know? Aberdeen have not won on 10 visits to Tynecastle since a 2-1 success in May 2017, losing the latest three and conceding three goals on each occasion.

Kilmarnock v Hibernian

Kilmarnock midfielder Liam Donnelly is struggling with a calf problem, while defender Corrie Ndaba remains out with an ankle injury.

Nick Montgomery takes of charge of Hibernian for the first time amid doubts over the fitness of wide man Jordan Obita and midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes.

Dylan Levitt, Jojo Wollacott, Harry McKirdy and Chris Cadden remain out.

Did you know? Kilmarnock's Derek McInnes has never lost at home to Hibernian as a manager in the Scottish top-flight in 11 previous such matches, winning eight of them.

Motherwell v St Mirren

Motherwell have doubts over goalkeeper Liam Kelly, midfielder Blair Spittal and defender Shane Blaney.

Defender Paul McGinn is suspended, while strikers Mika Biereth, Jon Obika and Conor Wilkinson remain out along with defenders Pape Souare and Calum Butcher.

Two former Well players - midfielder Mark O'Hara and striker Mikael Mandron - are back in training for St Mirren following injury, leaving long-term absentee Jonah Ayunga as the visitors' only absentee.

Did you know? Motherwell have won three successive league games and last won four on the spin in February 2019 - a run of six under now St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson.

Ross County v Livingston

On-loan Huddersfield Town man Scott High is an injury doubt for Ross County.

Fellow midfielder Max Sheaf and defender Scott Allardice are closing in on fitness but will not return this week, while midfielders Ross Callachan and Ben Paton remain out with long-term knee injuries.

Livingston have defender Sean Kelly available again, with wide man Cristian Montano their only absentee.

Did you know? Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda has created more chances from set plays in this season's Premiership than any other player, while Livingston have conceded most set-piece goals.

