Paul Wotton's side finished third behind champions Weston-super-Mare in the Southern League Premier League South last season

Truro City boss Paul Wotton says his side did not deserve to progress in the FA Cup after Weston-super-Mare won 2-0 in the second qualifying round.

Rex Mannings gave the hosts a 15th-minute lead before Marlon Jackson got the second six minutes later.

Weston had chances to increase their lead before the break, and while Truro improved in the second half they could not find a goal.

"It's a disappointing outcome," Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"The goals we conceded were poor first half and I thought we were off it.

"We went with every intention of winning the game, but when you find yourself 2-0 down at half time against a good team you're going to struggle.

"The disappointing thing was that if we'd have scored a goal and made it 2-1 I know it would have been a very different game.

"But at the end of the day I don't think we deserved to go through, so you've just got to take your medicine."