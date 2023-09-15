Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Nice 3.
Paris St-Germain fell to their first defeat under new boss Luis Enrique as they were beaten by Nice despite Kylian Mbappe's double.
Terem Moffi gave Nice the lead with a deflected shot into the bottom corner but Mbappe levelled with a first-time shot from the edge of the area.
Gaetan Laborde bundled the visitors back into the lead and Nigeria's Moffi hit a fine strike from 18 yards.
Mbappe's flying volley gave PSG hope but they could not level.
It was the France captain's seventh goal in four games this season after his return to the team, which followed a disrupted pre-season in which he was frozen out of the squad over a contract dispute.
Nice, managed by 34-year-old Italian Francesco Farioli, move above PSG in the table into second behind Monaco.
PSG had a presentation before kick-off for nine-time Ligue 1 title-winning midfielder Marco Verratti, who has just completed a move to Qatari side Al-Arabi.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 99G Donnarumma
- 2Hakimi
- 15Danilo
- 37SkriniarBooked at 89mins
- 21Hernández
- 28SolerSubstituted forUgarteat 64'minutes
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 17Vitinha
- 10DembéléSubstituted forBarcolaat 67'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 9Gonçalo RamosSubstituted forKolo Muaniat 64'minutes
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 4Ugarte
- 5Marquinhos
- 23Kolo Muani
- 27Ndour
- 29Barcola
- 38Mbappé
- 80Tenas
- 97Kurzawa
Nice
Formation 4-3-3
- 1BulkaBooked at 71mins
- 23LotombaBooked at 90mins
- 6Todibo
- 4Costa Santos
- 26BardBooked at 63minsSubstituted forPerraudat 79'minutes
- 11SansonSubstituted forBoudaouiat 71'minutes
- 55Ndayishimiye
- 19ThuramBooked at 35minsSubstituted forRosarioat 87'minutes
- 24Laborde
- 9MoffiBooked at 69minsSubstituted forBogaat 80'minutes
- 10DiopSubstituted forGuessandat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Boga
- 8Rosario
- 15Perraud
- 20Atal
- 22Bouanani
- 27Balde
- 28Boudaoui
- 29Guessand
- 77Boulhendi
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Nice 3.
Post update
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Danilo Pereira.
Post update
Attempt saved. Evann Guessand (Nice) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo Rosario.
Booking
Jordan Lotomba (Nice) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Youssouf Ndayishimiye.
Post update
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Danilo Pereira.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jérémie Boga (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Youssouf Ndayishimiye.
Booking
Milan Skriniar (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Evann Guessand (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Dante (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Pablo Rosario replaces Khéphren Thuram.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Nice 3. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Randal Kolo Muani.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Youssouf Ndayishimiye (Nice).
Booking
Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Evann Guessand (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.