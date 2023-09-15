Match ends, FC Bayern München 2, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2.
Harry Kane scored his 300th career club goal as Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen drew a Bundesliga thriller.
Kane headed in for his fourth goal in four Bundesliga games before Alex Grimaldo levelled with a brilliant free-kick into the top corner.
Leon Goretzka scored what looked like a Bayern winner with four minutes to go from Mathys Tel's cutback.
But Exequiel Palacios netted a penalty, awarded by the video assistant referee, in injury time to rescue Leverkusen.
Dayot Upamecano thought he had scored Bayern's winner with almost the last kick but it was ruled out for offside.
Kane's close-range opener made him the first Bayern player to score four goals in his first four Bundesliga games since Miroslav Klose in 2007.
It brought his club career total to 300, with 280 for Tottenham, nine for Millwall, five for Leyton Orient, four for Bayern and two for Leicester.
Bayern and Leverkusen both lose their 100% starts to the season but maintain their unbeaten records.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 26Ulreich
- 27LaimerSubstituted forde Ligtat 85'minutes
- 2Upamecano
- 3Kim Min-jae
- 19Davies
- 6KimmichSubstituted forMazraouiat 61'minutes
- 8Goretzka
- 10Sané
- 25MüllerSubstituted forMusialaat 61'minutes
- 7GnabrySubstituted forTelat 70'minutes
- 9KaneSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 4de Ligt
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 18Peretz
- 20Sarr
- 39Tel
- 40Mazraoui
- 41Krätzig
- 42Musiala
- 46Fukui
B Leverkusen
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Hrádecky
- 6Kossounou
- 4Tah
- 12TapsobaBooked at 69minsSubstituted forHlozekat 90'minutes
- 30FrimpongSubstituted forAdliat 82'minutes
- 8AndrichSubstituted forPalaciosat 45'minutes
- 34Xhaka
- 20Grimaldo
- 7HofmannBooked at 34minsSubstituted forHincapiéat 90+6'minutes
- 10WirtzBooked at 47minsSubstituted forAmiriat 90+6'minutes
- 22Boniface
Substitutes
- 3Hincapié
- 11Amiri
- 17Kovár
- 19Tella
- 21Adli
- 23Hlozek
- 25Palacios
- 32Puerta
- 36Lomb
- Referee:
- Daniel Schlager
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2.
Post update
Offside, FC Bayern München. Leon Goretzka tries a through ball, but Dayot Upamecano is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jonathan Tah.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Nadiem Amiri replaces Florian Wirtz.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Piero Hincapié replaces Jonas Hofmann.
Post update
Goal! FC Bayern München 2, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2. Exequiel Palacios (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty Bayer 04 Leverkusen.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Jonas Hofmann draws a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Adam Hlozek replaces Edmond Tapsoba.
Post update
Attempt missed. Victor Boniface (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Álex Grimaldo.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 2, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mathys Tel.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Matthijs de Ligt replaces Konrad Laimer.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Eric Choupo-Moting replaces Harry Kane.
Post update
Attempt missed. Victor Boniface (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Amine Adli.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Amine Adli replaces Jeremie Frimpong.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Álex Grimaldo (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Victor Boniface (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Álex Grimaldo.
Post update
Florian Wirtz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Victor Boniface.