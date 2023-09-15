Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Lavia made 35 appearances for Southampton last season

The ankle injury sustained by new signing Romeo Lavia is a "sad situation", says Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The 19-year-old limped out of training last week, prompting fears he could be out of action for a number of weeks.

He is yet to make an appearance for the club since his summer arrival from Southampton in a £58m deal.

"It's a sad situation because he was nearly ready to be involved," said Pochettino.

"Lavia was training well last week and in the international break he twisted his ankle so we are waiting for Monday to find out more."

It is the latest injury concern for the Argentine manager, who is without nine first-team players including club captain Reece James.

"He (James) is recovering well, I don't know if he is close or not," he added.

"We assess him every day and he has started doing things on the pitch with the ball.

"He is desperate to help the team. Hopefully, he can be available before the next international break.

"Armando Broja isn't ready to play just yet and it's the same for Benoit Badiashile."